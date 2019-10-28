Trinity : Appointment of Independent Non-executive Director and Member of Audit Committee

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

TRINITY LIMITED

利 邦 控 股 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 891)

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of Trinity Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr ZHAO Zongren was appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee of the Company with effect from 28 October 2019.

Set out below is the biography of Mr ZHAO Zongren.

Mr ZHAO Zongren ("Mr Zhao"), aged 63, is an executive director and the vice chairman of 陽光保險集團股份有限公司 (Sunshine Insurance Group Corporation Limited) in which he has worked for more than ten years serving different senior positions. Mr Zhao is a non-executive director of Huishang Bank Corporation Limited (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange")) and an independent non-executive director of Renown Incorporated ("Renown") (a company listed on Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.). Renown is a non- wholly owned subsidiary of 北 京 如 意 時 尚 投 資 控 股 有 限 公 司 (Beijing Ruyi Fashion Investment Holding Company Limited), the controlling shareholder of the Company.

Mr Zhao held various positions in China Construction Bank from 1986 to 1999, including the office director of the Jining Branch, the president of the Qufu Sub-branch, the vice president of the Jining Branch and the chief of the planning office and the finance planning office of the Shandong Branch. He was also the associate general manager of the Shandong Branch and then the general manager of the Guangxi Branch of China Cinda Asset Management Corporation from 1999 to 2007. Mr Zhao is a senior economist. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Finance from Wuhan University and a Master's degree in Economics from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics. Save as disclosed above, Mr Zhao did not hold any directorship in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the past three years.

As at the date of this announcement, Mr Zhao has no interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). Save as disclosed above, Mr Zhao does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules")) of the Company.

