Trinity Limited

TRINITY LIMITED

(0891)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trinity : CERRUTI 1881 Fashion Tableaux Erik Madigan Heck Signs The Autumn Winter 2019 Advertising Campaign Paris

0
08/23/2019 | 06:18am EDT

CERRUTI 1881's latest campaign peruses the contemporary interpretation of the house codes. The talented American fashion photographer Erik Madigan Heck, well-known for his use of saturated colors, lensed a series of vibrant and modern images that reflect the spirit of CERRUTI 1881 and convey it in a new era, in combining style and depth with relevance, thanks to relaxed tailoring and chic sportswear garments intended to enhance the quality of a stylish city dweller's wardrobe. Madigan Heck created photographs that capture the house's upbeat mood with a graphic and minimal aesthetic yet also with dynamism and fun. This campaign, highlighting all the range of products available, presents a modern tailoring and advanced sportswear modelled by one female, Lia Marie @ MODELWERK and three male models, Xavier Gibson @ SUCCESS, Akeem Osborne @ SELECT LONDON and Ismael Savane @ 16MEN. The diverse and youthful casting also energises CERRUTI 1881 FW19 Ready-to-Wear and Accessories collections. 'Soft tailoring and elevated sportswear have always been in the Cerruti DNA. This season we refined those codes further focusing on fabric and shape resulting in an urban collection with a relaxed chic vibe.'

Disclaimer

Trinity Ltd.  published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 10:17:01 UTC
