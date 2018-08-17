Log in
Trinity : CERRUTI 1881 UNVEILS A CONTEMPORARY CHIC FALL WINTER 18-19 ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN WITH PHOTOGRAPHER RALPH MECKE

08/17/2018 | 12:16am EDT
Paris, August 17th 2018.
For Fall-Winter 18-19, CERRUTI 1881 celebrates the codes of masculine elegance with a graphic cinematic campaign. The campaign shot in Paris by photographer Ralph Mecke, featuring models : Christopher Einla, Oliver Houlby and Kadri Vahersalu, embodying the Cerruti Man with a balance of relaxed tailoring and modern sportswear. The concept of the campaign is insprired by the CERRUTI 1881's Fall-Winter 18-19 runway show at Palais de Tokyo. The mood is graphic, industrial and minimalist, juxtaposed with luxurious fabrics and rich colors. The images feature Men's ready to wear, leather goods and accessories. The campaign will be released online, in-store and for social media. Jason Basmajian, Chief Creative Officer says : « This dynamic campaign is a step forward for the brand highlighting rich fabrics, textures and a relaxed sportswear mood. The images are elegant and graphic ».LINK TO DOWNLOAD THE ADVERTISING CAMPAIGN IMAGES AND VIDEOS :
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HYRS5h-DmWrK4Y5eLupF3amblLjGT3jqAbout CERRUTI 1881 The Cerruti brothers founded the House of CERRUTI in 1881 in Biella, Italy, manufacturing the highest-quality wools and luxurious textiles. Maestros of their craft, the CERRUTI's reputation grew throughout the century, with Mr. Nino Cerruti taking up the baton at the age of 20 in the 1950s. In 1967, he founded CERRUTI 1881, creating a legendary impact on men's ready to wear. Today, the brand has 97 stores globally and is stocked at leading retailers worldwide. The Maison is under the Artistic Direction of Jason Basmajian since October 2015.MEDIA REQUEST: CERRUTI 1881 - Tanya Yeung / T: +852 3411 1639 / E: TanyaYeung@trinitygroup.com CERRUTI 1881 - Felicity Cheng / T: +852 3411 1537 / E: FelicityCheng@trinitygroup.com

Trinity Ltd.  published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2018 04:15:01 UTC
TRINITY LIMITED-24.68%280
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL-5.94%97 635
KERING14.89%64 973
FAST RETAILING CO LTD8.10%46 145
ROSS STORES15.70%34 962
TIFFANY & CO.26.83%16 380
