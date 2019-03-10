Trinity : KENT & CURWEN SPRING/SUMMER 2019 COLLECTION

For Spring-Summer 2019 Kent & Curwen Creative Director Daniel Kearns has created a collection inspired by British heritage sporting uniforms and 90's Brit pop culture. The collection features vintage knit track tops, laid over poppy stripes on pants alongside reworked rugby stripe tops and shorts in a variety of updated colourways and designs. The 1926 badges dating back to the origins of the brand re-create the retro look. Sweatshirts, T-shirts and monogrammed signature sweats - all feature the re-designed Kent & Curwen rose in new pastel shades as well as the embroidered incarnations of the signature three lion's crest. Kent & Curwen have extended their outerwear selection which welcomes cagoules in camo print with signature multiple badges and washed reflective fabric parkas that reference back to 90's Brit pop culture. Printed t-shirts elevate the take on an off-duty look. Accessories are a key focus this season, featuring school-boy inspired regatta striped scarves in various colourways, evoking the end of school term hysteria in anticipation of the summer break. The collection is available at its London flagship store on Floral Street, in various points of sale in Asia and online at www.kentandcurwen.com
