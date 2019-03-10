Log in
TRINITY LIMITED

TRINITY LIMITED

(0891)
  Report  
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 03/08
0.4 HKD   -2.44%
0.4 HKD   -2.44%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trinity : KENT & CURWEN SPRING/SUMMER 2019 COLLECTION

0
03/10/2019 | 11:50pm EDT
For Spring-Summer 2019 Kent & Curwen Creative Director Daniel Kearns has created a collection inspired by British heritage sporting uniforms and 90's Brit pop culture. The collection features vintage knit track tops, laid over poppy stripes on pants alongside reworked rugby stripe tops and shorts in a variety of updated colourways and designs. The 1926 badges dating back to the origins of the brand re-create the retro look. Sweatshirts, T-shirts and monogrammed signature sweats - all feature the re-designed Kent & Curwen rose in new pastel shades as well as the embroidered incarnations of the signature three lion's crest. Kent & Curwen have extended their outerwear selection which welcomes cagoules in camo print with signature multiple badges and washed reflective fabric parkas that reference back to 90's Brit pop culture. Printed t-shirts elevate the take on an off-duty look. Accessories are a key focus this season, featuring school-boy inspired regatta striped scarves in various colourways, evoking the end of school term hysteria in anticipation of the summer break. The collection is available at its London flagship store on Floral Street, in various points of sale in Asia and online at www.kentandcurwen.com.

Disclaimer

Trinity Ltd.  published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 03:49:09 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 -
Capitalization 1 439 M
Chart TRINITY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trinity Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRINITY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,44  HKD
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul David Haouzi President & Executive Director
Ya Fu Qiu Chairman
Agnes Shen Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Parthasarathy Chief Financial Officer
Tze Hau Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRINITY LIMITED21.21%183
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL18.17%92 474
KERING18.27%69 063
FAST RETAILING CO LTD-3.49%49 793
ROSS STORES7.04%33 005
TIFFANY & CO.17.17%11 499
