Trinity : Kent & Curwen Autumn/Winter 2019

Kent & Curwen heritage - the birth of sportswear In the late 1920's, Eric Kent, through his friendship with the Duke of Windsor, met many of the Hollywood stars of the day. Kent & Curwen was becoming known for its high class sporting attire which Eric often wore mixed with more formal items of clothing. This British sporting aesthetic became popular with visiting actors and when the Hollywood Cricket club was formed in 1932, it was to Kent & Curwen that the founders turned for the club's cricketing attire. In many ways one could argue that this cross-over of sports clothing into the fashionable circles of the day was the birth of what is today called 'sportswear'.

