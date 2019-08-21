Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Trinity Limited    0891   BMG906241002

TRINITY LIMITED

(0891)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trinity : Kent & Curwen Autumn/Winter 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 11:58pm EDT
Kent & Curwen heritage - the birth of sportswear In the late 1920's, Eric Kent, through his friendship with the Duke of Windsor, met many of the Hollywood stars of the day. Kent & Curwen was becoming known for its high class sporting attire which Eric often wore mixed with more formal items of clothing. This British sporting aesthetic became popular with visiting actors and when the Hollywood Cricket club was formed in 1932, it was to Kent & Curwen that the founders turned for the club's cricketing attire. In many ways one could argue that this cross-over of sports clothing into the fashionable circles of the day was the birth of what is today called 'sportswear'.

Disclaimer

Trinity Ltd.  published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 03:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRINITY LIMITED
08/21TRINITY : Kent & Curwen Autumn/Winter 2019
PU
06/26TRINITY : Change of Address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Off..
PU
06/19TRINITY : Connected Transaction - Tenancy Agreement with an Associate of Substan..
PU
05/30TRINITY : Continuing Connected Transactions - Provision of Management, Advisory ..
PU
04/30TRINITY : Change of Company Secretary and Agent for Service of Process in Hong K..
PU
04/28TRINITY : Relocates at taikoo place
PU
04/17TRINITY : Proposals for General Mandate to Issue Shares, General Mandate to Repu..
PU
03/29TRINITY : Change of Head Office and Principal Place of Business in Hong Kong
PU
03/10TRINITY : Kent & curwen spring/summer 2019 collection
PU
03/06GIEVES & HAWKES SPRING/SUMMER 2019 C : Tropical exploration
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 766 M
Chart TRINITY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trinity Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRINITY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,44  HKD
Last Close Price 0,21  HKD
Spread / Highest target 107%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul David Haouzi President & Executive Director
Ya Fu Qiu Chairman
Agnes Shen Chief Operating Officer
Srinivasan Parthasarathy Chief Financial Officer
Tze Hau Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRINITY LIMITED-36.36%96
INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL21.43%90 921
KERING6.67%60 284
FAST RETAILING CO LTD17.32%60 161
ROSS STORES25.23%37 998
HENNES & MAURITZ39.04%29 872
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group