Trinseo : Announces Quarterly Dividend

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share. The dividend will be a cash distribution payable on April 23, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 9, 2020.

Tax Considerations

Trinseo is a public limited liability company formed under the laws of Luxembourg. Under current Luxembourg tax law, distributions to shareholders via repayments of equity or share premium are not subject to Luxembourg withholding tax. Distributions made by Trinseo on or prior to January 23, 2020 were repayments of equity or share premium and were therefore not subject to Luxembourg withholding tax.

The distribution to our shareholders declared on February 26, 2020, and future distributions, will be considered a dividend made on the common shares and is subject to a 15% withholding tax under Luxembourg law. Trinseo will deduct this tax from the dividends paid to our shareholders and transfer this tax to the Luxembourg tax authorities.

Certain exemptions or reductions in the withholding tax may apply to shareholders based on Luxembourg tax legislation or applicable income tax treaties. Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors regarding the ability to claim any available refunds from the Luxembourg tax authority. Trinseo S.A.’s RCSL number is B153549.

The above discussion does not cover all tax matters that may be of importance to any particular shareholder and may not be relevant to every investor. Shareholders are strongly urged to consult their own tax advisors about the tax consequences of Luxembourg withholding taxes, the availability of exemptions or benefits under tax treaties, or other U.S. federal, state, local and foreign tax considerations relating to dividends issued by Trinseo, or the acquisition, ownership and disposition of our ordinary shares.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets, including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales in 2019, with 17 manufacturing sites around the world, and approximately 2,700 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, forecasts of growth, revenues, business activity, acquisitions, financings and other matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied by this press release.

