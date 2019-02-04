Trinseo : Introduces Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPEs) for Medical Devices at MD&M West and Pharmapack

Trinseo
(NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of
plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, will introduce its
portfolio of thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs) for medical devices at two
major industry shows: MD&M West in Anaheim, Calif. from February 5-7 at
Booth 1986 and Pharmapack EU in Paris from February 6-7 at Booth D94.
This portfolio of TPEs complements Trinseo’s traditional rigid plastics
offering, making Trinseo a one-stop-shop for both hard and soft plastics.
Trinseo has supported the medical devices market for nearly three
decades and is known for superior product quality, outstanding
consistency, and a focus on customer compliancy requirements. The
expanded portfolio enhances Trinseo’s offering with soft touch materials
and overlays that are often needed with hard plastics.
TPEs can serve as a vinyl substitute. With their elastomeric
composition, TPEs can allow better handling of medical devices and
potentially increase performance, functionality, usability, and
aesthetics, while helping to improve patient care and contribute to
patient safety.
“We've brought together a very high quality portfolio of rigid plastics
with TPEs that have been specifically formulated for the medical devices
sector,” said Aldo Zanetti, business unit manager TPE Solutions -
Medical & Packaging for Trinseo. “This move helps us meet the needs of
medical customers, particularly as the industry addresses trends in
health care that require medical devices and equipment that are more
patient friendly and service provider friendly.”
Trinseo offers two styrenic block copolymers (TPSs) to the medical
devices industry under the brands MEGOL™
and RAPLAN™.
Materials are biocompatibility tested and available with full
biocompatibility (MED) and limited testing approved for skin contact
(SK), providing customers with the most economical material option,
since not all medical devices require full biocompatibility.
Trinseo’s rigid plastics for medical devices include:
Trinseo supports medical devices customers with material solutions for Single
and Multiple Use Devices, Equipment
Housings, Drug
Delivery Systems, and Medical
Wearables. As the medical industry continues to evolve and bring
life-enhancing devices to market, global medical device and
pharmaceutical manufacturers rely on Trinseo to respond with materials
developed to meet their needs. The company adheres to current Good
Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) and holds
an ISO 13485 certification.
About Trinseo
Trinseo (NYSE: TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and
manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are
focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our
customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are
intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets,
including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices,
lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and
construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.4 billion in net
sales in 2017, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and
approximately 2,200 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.
