Trinseo : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results; Updates 2019 Full Year Outlook

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE):
Year Ended 2018 Summary
-
Net income of $292 million and diluted EPS of $6.70
-
Adjusted Net Income of $317 million and Adjusted EPS of $7.25
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $573 million
-
Cash provided by operating activities of $367 million; Free Cash Flow
of $245 million
-
Repurchased approximately 2.2 million shares, or about 5% of issued
and outstanding shares, for $143 million
Fourth Quarter 2018 Summary
-
Net loss of $1 million and diluted EPS of $(0.02)
-
Adjusted Net Income of $10 million and Adjusted EPS of $0.23
-
Adjusted EBITDA of $65 million
-
Cash provided by operating activities of $128 million; Free Cash Flow
of $98 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
$millions, except per share data
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net sales
|
|
1,065
|
|
1,102
|
|
4,623
|
|
4,448
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
(1)
|
|
118
|
|
292
|
|
328
|
EPS (Diluted) ($)
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
2.63
|
|
6.70
|
|
7.30
|
Adjusted Net Income*
|
|
10
|
|
96
|
|
317
|
|
366
|
Adjusted EPS ($)*
|
|
0.23
|
|
2.14
|
|
7.25
|
|
8.13
|
EBITDA*
|
|
51
|
|
189
|
|
541
|
|
592
|
Adjusted EBITDA*
|
|
65
|
|
169
|
|
573
|
|
642
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
______________________
|
*For a reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted
Net Income to Net Income, as well as a reconciliation of Adjusted
EPS, see note 2 below.
|
Trinseo
(NYSE: TSE), a global materials company and manufacturer of plastics,
latex binders and synthetic rubber, today reported its fourth quarter
and full year 2018 financial results.
Net sales in the fourth quarter decreased 3% versus prior year due
mainly to lower sales volume in the Feedstocks, Performance Plastics and
Synthetic Rubber segments, as well as currency. Fourth quarter net loss
of $1 million was $119 million lower than prior year. This variance
included impacts from a pre-tax gain of $22 million in the prior year
related to changes made to certain Company pension plans, a pre-tax
expense of approximately $7 million in the current year related to the
transition of business services from The Dow Chemical Company, and a
pre-tax loss of approximately $5 million in the current year related to
a reduction in force in Synthetic Rubber. Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA
of $65 million was $104 million lower than prior year. This decrease was
the result of several factors, the largest of which was a $28 million
unfavorable net timing impact. This represents a $43 million unfavorable
variance versus prior year, which included a $15 million favorable net
timing impact. Further headwinds included customer destocking and
delayed orders from macroeconomic dynamics in China and falling prices,
continued weakness in the automotive and tire markets, as well as a $7
million impact from an unplanned outage at the Company’s styrene monomer
plant in Ternuezen, The Netherlands.
Net sales in the full year increased 4% versus prior year due mainly to
currency. Full year net income of $292 million was $36 million lower
than prior year. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $573 million, $69
million lower than prior year. The year-over-year decline was due mainly
to the fourth quarter performance described above as well as an
unfavorable net timing variance of $21 million, which included a $9
million unfavorable impact in 2017 in comparison to the $30 million
unfavorable impact in 2018.
Commenting on the Company’s performance, Chris Pappas, Trinseo President
and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We finished 2018 with lower than
anticipated profitability due to challenging market dynamics and
economic conditions toward the end of the year, particularly in November
and December. Despite this, we delivered strong cash generation in the
fourth quarter and over the full year returned $209 million to our
shareholders via share repurchases and dividends.”
Fourth Quarter Results and Commentary by Business Segment
-
Latex Binders net sales of $255 million for the quarter
increased 2% versus prior year due to the pass through of higher raw
material costs. Volume was flat to prior year, as increases to the
paper, board and carpet markets in North America were partially offset
by a decrease to the paper market in Asia from continued market
weakness. Adjusted EBITDA of $22 million included a favorable net
timing impact of $4 million and was $11 million below prior year due
to lower margins. The prior year results also included a $4 million
favorable net timing impact.
-
Synthetic Rubber net sales of $130 million for the quarter
increased 3% versus prior year. The pass through of higher raw
material costs was partially offset by lower SSBR and ESBR sales
volume due to weak tire market conditions. Adjusted EBITDA of $5
million included an unfavorable net timing impact of $3 million and
was $10 million below prior year. The year-over-year decline was due
mainly to lower SSBR and ESBR sales volume as well as unfavorable net
timing. During the quarter the Company announced a reduction in force
in the segment which is anticipated to result in cost savings of
approximately $2 million in 2019 and $3 million annually thereafter.
There was a pre-tax charge of approximately $5 million in the quarter
related to this action which was not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA.
-
Performance Plastics net sales of $361 million for the quarter
was 5% below prior year due mainly to lower sales volume to the
automotive market. Adjusted EBITDA of $31 million included an
unfavorable net timing impact of $5 million and was $37 million below
prior year due to a combination of factors including a slowdown in the
automotive industry, higher raw material costs and general market
softness in China. Net timing resulted in a $7 million year-over-year
decrease in Adjusted EBITDA.
-
Polystyrene net sales of $240 million for the quarter was 1%
below prior year due to the pass through of lower raw material costs
and currency which were partially offset by higher sales volume in
Europe. Adjusted EBITDA of $6 million included an unfavorable net
timing impact of $7 million and was $13 million lower than prior year
as a result of a $10 million unfavorable year-over-year impact from
net timing as well as very favorable market conditions in the prior
year. Excluding the net timing impacts, Polystyrene Adjusted EBITDA
was in line with the first two quarters of 2018.
-
Feedstocks net sales of $79 million for the quarter was 23%
below prior year due to lower styrene-related sales. Adjusted EBITDA
of negative $7 million included an unfavorable net timing impact of
$17 million and was $31 million lower than prior year. The decrease is
due primarily to an unfavorable net timing variance of $24 million as
well as a $7 million impact from an unplanned outage in 2018 at the
Company’s styrene monomer plant in Ternuezen, The Netherlands. This
plant successfully restarted in early January.
-
Americas Styrenics Adjusted EBITDA of $31 million for the
quarter was flat versus prior year. Higher polystyrene margins were
offset by lower styrene margins as well as lower styrene volume due to
an inventory build ahead of the planned first quarter 2019 outage.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Cash Generation
Cash provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter was $128
million and capital expenditures were $31 million, resulting in Free
Cash Flow for the quarter of $98 million. Fourth quarter cash from
operations and Free Cash Flow included approximately $81 million of
lower working capital. Cash provided by operating activities for the
full year was $367 million and capital expenditures were $121 million,
resulting in Free Cash Flow for the year of $245 million. Full year cash
from operations and Free Cash Flow included approximately $52 million of
higher working capital. For a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to cash
provided by operating activities, see note 3 below.
Full Year 2019 Outlook
The Company is updating previously issued guidance as follows:
-
Full year 2019 net income of $248 million to $318 million and earnings
per diluted share of $5.80 to $7.43
-
Full year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $500 million to $580 million and
Adjusted EPS of $5.80 to $7.43
Commenting on the outlook for full year 2019, Pappas said, “We are
seeing the late 2018 market conditions impacting our business in the
first quarter of 2019, but with signs of market improvement across many
product areas. The low end of our guidance assumes limited improvement
to current market conditions over the balance of the year. The high end
of our guidance assumes a progressive recovery in the first half of the
year followed by healthier second half conditions.”
For a reconciliation of fourth quarter and full year 2018 and estimated
full year 2019 net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS, see note
2 below. Additionally, refer to the appendix within Exhibit 99.2 of our
Form 8-K, dated February 13, 2019, for further details on how net timing
impacts are defined and calculated for our segments.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Trinseo will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and
full year 2018 financial results on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at
10 a.m. Eastern Time.
Commenting on results will be Chris Pappas, President and Chief
Executive Officer, Barry Niziolek, Executive Vice President and Chief
Financial Officer, and David Stasse, Vice President, Treasury and
Investor Relations. The conference call will be available by phone at:
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (866) 393-4306
Participant
International Dial-In Number: +1 (734) 385-2616
Conference ID:
2538367
The Company will also offer a live Webcast of the conference call with
question and answer session via the registration
page of the Trinseo Investor
Relations website.
Trinseo has posted its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial
results on the Company’s Investor
Relations website. The presentation slides will also be made
available in the webcast player prior to the conference call. The
Company will also furnish copies of the financial results press release
and presentation slides to investors by means of a Form 8-K filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
A replay of the conference call and transcript will be archived on the
Company’s Investor
Relations website shortly following the conference call. The replay
will be available until February 14, 2020.
About Trinseo
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and
manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber. We are
focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions to help our
customers create products that touch lives every day — products that are
intrinsic to how we live our lives — across a wide range of end-markets,
including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices,
lighting, electrical, carpet, paper and board, building and
construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $4.6 billion in net
sales in 2018, with 16 manufacturing sites around the world, and
approximately 2,500 employees. For more information visit www.trinseo.com.
Recast of Financial Statements for New Accounting Standard
On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted pension accounting guidance
that requires employers to present the service cost component of net
periodic benefit cost in the same statement of operations line item as
other employee compensation costs arising from services rendered during
the period. As a result of this adoption, for the three and twelve
months ended December 31, 2017, the Company reclassified net periodic
benefit income of $17.6 million and $13.7 million, respectively, from
“Cost of sales,” and $2.2 million and $0.0 million, respectively, from
“Selling, general, and administrative expenses,” to “Other expense
(income), net” within the consolidated statement of operations.
Use of non-GAAP measures
In addition to using standard measures of performance and liquidity
that are recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally
accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we use additional
measures of income excluding certain GAAP items (“non-GAAP measures”),
such as Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS
and measures of liquidity excluding certain GAAP items, such as Free
Cash Flow. We believe these measures are useful for investors and
management in evaluating business trends and performance each period.
These income measures are also used to manage our business and assess
current period profitability, as well as to provide an appropriate basis
to evaluate the effectiveness of our pricing strategies. Such measures
are not recognized in accordance with GAAP and should not be viewed as
an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity, as
applicable. The definitions of each of these measures, further
discussion of usefulness, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to
GAAP measures are provided in the Notes to Condensed Consolidated
Financial Information presented herein.
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within
the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “expect,”
“estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “see,” “tend,”
“anticipate,” “target,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,”
“will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,”
“continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press
release may include, without limitation, forecasts of performance,
growth, net sales, business activity, and other matters that involve
known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause
results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ
materially from results expressed or implied by this press release. Such
factors include, among others: conditions in the global economy and
capital markets; the inability of the Company to execute on its business
strategy; volatility in costs or disruption in the supply of the raw
materials utilized for our products; loss of market share to other
producers of chemical products; compliance with laws and regulations
impacting our business; changes in laws and regulations applicable to
our business; our inability to continue technological innovation and
successful introduction of new products; system security risk issues
that could disrupt our internal operations or information technology
services; the loss of customers; the market price of the Company’s
ordinary shares prevailing from time to time; the nature of other
investment opportunities presented to the Company from time to time; and
the Company’s cash flows from operations. Additional risks and
uncertainties are set forth in the Company’s reports filed with the
United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov/
as well as the Company’s web site at http://www.trinseo.com.
As a result of the foregoing considerations, you are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking
statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
|
|
TRINSEO S.A.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Net sales
|
|
|
$
|
1,065.0
|
|
$
|
1,101.8
|
|
|
$
|
4,622.8
|
|
$
|
4,448.1
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
1,005.7
|
|
|
935.5
|
|
|
|
4,094.0
|
|
|
3,807.8
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
59.3
|
|
|
166.3
|
|
|
|
528.8
|
|
|
640.3
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
72.4
|
|
|
59.7
|
|
|
|
258.5
|
|
|
239.0
|
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
|
30.8
|
|
|
30.7
|
|
|
|
144.1
|
|
|
123.7
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
17.7
|
|
|
137.3
|
|
|
|
414.4
|
|
|
525.0
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
14.8
|
|
|
|
46.4
|
|
|
70.1
|
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
65.3
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
0.7
|
|
|
(21.5)
|
|
|
|
3.5
|
|
|
(21.5)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
|
|
144.0
|
|
|
|
364.3
|
|
|
411.1
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
7.3
|
|
|
26.4
|
|
|
|
71.8
|
|
|
82.8
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.9)
|
|
$
|
117.6
|
|
|
$
|
292.5
|
|
$
|
328.3
|
Weighted average shares- basic
|
|
|
|
42.2
|
|
|
43.7
|
|
|
|
42.8
|
|
|
43.8
|
Net income (loss) per share- basic
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
$
|
2.69
|
|
|
$
|
6.83
|
|
$
|
7.49
|
Weighted average shares- diluted
|
|
|
|
42.2
|
|
|
44.7
|
|
|
|
43.7
|
|
|
45.0
|
Net income (loss) per share- diluted
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
$
|
2.63
|
|
|
$
|
6.70
|
|
$
|
7.30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRINSEO S.A.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
452.3
|
|
|
$
|
432.8
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
|
648.1
|
|
|
|
685.5
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
510.4
|
|
|
|
510.4
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
20.5
|
|
|
|
17.5
|
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
|
179.1
|
|
|
|
152.5
|
Property, plant, equipment, goodwill, and other intangible assets,
net
|
|
|
|
852.2
|
|
|
|
907.0
|
Total other assets
|
|
|
|
64.2
|
|
|
|
66.3
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
$
|
2,726.8
|
|
|
$
|
2,772.0
|
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
537.0
|
|
|
|
626.6
|
Long-term debt, net
|
|
|
|
1,160.8
|
|
|
|
1,165.0
|
Other noncurrent obligations
|
|
|
|
260.3
|
|
|
|
305.6
|
Shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
768.7
|
|
|
|
674.8
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
$
|
2,726.8
|
|
|
$
|
2,772.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRINSEO S.A.
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In millions)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
366.5
|
|
|
$
|
391.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(121.4)
|
|
|
|
(147.4)
|
Cash paid to acquire a business, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(82.3)
|
Proceeds from capital expenditures subsidy
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
|
—
|
Proceeds from the sale of businesses and other assets
|
|
|
|
1.7
|
|
|
|
46.2
|
Distributions from unconsolidated affiliates
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
0.9
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(118.7)
|
|
|
|
(182.6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred financing fees
|
|
|
|
(0.6)
|
|
|
|
(21.5)
|
Short-term borrowings, net
|
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
|
|
(142.9)
|
|
|
|
(88.9)
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
(66.0)
|
|
|
|
(58.0)
|
Proceeds from exercise of option awards
|
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
Withholding taxes paid on restricted share units
|
|
|
|
(8.2)
|
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
Net proceeds from issuance of 2024 Term Loan B
|
|
|
|
696.5
|
|
|
|
700.0
|
Repayments of 2024 Term Loan B
|
|
|
|
(703.5)
|
|
|
|
(1.8)
|
Repayments of 2021 Term Loan B
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(492.5)
|
Net proceeds from issuance of 2025 Senior Notes
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
500.0
|
Repayments of 2022 Senior Notes
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(746.0)
|
Prepayment penalty on long-term debt
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(53.0)
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(222.2)
|
|
|
|
(253.0)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash
|
|
|
|
(6.1)
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
19.5
|
|
|
|
(32.3)
|
Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period
|
|
|
|
432.8
|
|
|
|
465.1
|
Cash and cash equivalents—end of period
|
|
|
$
|
452.3
|
|
|
$
|
432.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TRINSEO S.A.
|
|
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Note 1: Net sales by Segment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions)
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latex Binders
|
|
$
|
254.8
|
|
$
|
250.3
|
|
$
|
1,069.0
|
|
$
|
1,097.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Synthetic Rubber
|
|
|
130.3
|
|
|
126.8
|
|
|
572.5
|
|
|
582.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Plastics
|
|
|
361.4
|
|
|
380.6
|
|
|
1,577.6
|
|
|
1,419.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Polystyrene
|
|
|
239.6
|
|
|
241.3
|
|
|
1,017.1
|
|
|
941.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Feedstocks
|
|
|
78.9
|
|
|
102.8
|
|
|
386.6
|
|
|
407.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas Styrenics*
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Net Sales
|
|
$
|
1,065.0
|
|
$
|
1,101.8
|
|
$
|
4,622.8
|
|
$
|
4,448.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
______________________
|
* The results of this segment are comprised entirely of
earnings from Americas Styrenics, our 50%-owned equity method
investment. As such, we do not separately report net sales of
Americas Styrenics within our condensed consolidated statements of
operations.
|
Note 2: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Performance
Measures to Net income
EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure that we refer to in
making operating decisions because we believe it provides our management
as well as our investors with meaningful information regarding the
Company’s operational performance. We believe the use of EBITDA as a
metric assists our board of directors, management and investors in
comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis.
We also present Adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP financial performance
measure, which we define as income from continuing operations before
interest expense, net; income tax provision; depreciation and
amortization expense; loss on extinguishment of long-term debt; asset
impairment charges; gains or losses on the dispositions of businesses
and assets; restructuring charges; acquisition related costs and other
items. In doing so, we are providing management, investors, and credit
rating agencies with an indicator of our ongoing performance and
business trends, removing the impact of transactions and events that we
would not consider a part of our core operations.
Lastly, we present Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS as additional
performance measures. Adjusted Net Income is calculated as Adjusted
EBITDA (defined beginning with net income, above), less interest
expense, less the provision for income taxes and depreciation and
amortization, tax affected for various discrete items, as appropriate.
Adjusted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income per weighted average
diluted shares outstanding for a given period. We believe that Adjusted
Net Income and Adjusted EPS provide transparent and useful information
to management, investors, analysts and other stakeholders in evaluating
and assessing our operating results from period-to-period after removing
the impact of certain transactions and activities that affect
comparability and that are not considered part of our core operations.
There are limitations to using the financial performance measures noted
above. These performance measures are not intended to represent net
income or other measures of financial performance. As such, they should
not be used as alternatives to net income as indicators of operating
performance. Other companies in our industry may define these
performance measures differently than we do. As a result, it may be
difficult to use these or similarly-named financial measures that other
companies may use, to compare the performance of those companies to our
performance. We compensate for these limitations by providing
reconciliations of these performance measures to our net income, which
is determined in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
|
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
(0.9)
|
|
$
|
117.7
|
|
$
|
292.5
|
|
$
|
328.3
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
10.6
|
|
14.8
|
|
46.4
|
|
70.1
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
7.3
|
|
26.4
|
|
71.8
|
|
82.8
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
34.2
|
|
30.3
|
|
130.2
|
|
110.6
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
51.2
|
|
$
|
189.2
|
|
$
|
540.9
|
|
$
|
591.8
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
0.2
|
|
65.3
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt
|
Net gain on disposition of businesses and assets (a)
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
—
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
(9.7)
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
Restructuring and other charges (b)
|
|
5.6
|
|
1.2
|
|
8.2
|
|
6.0
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
Acquisition transaction and integration costs (c)
|
|
—
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
0.6
|
|
4.7
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses; Cost of sales
|
Asset impairment charges or write-offs (d)
|
|
1.5
|
|
—
|
|
1.5
|
|
4.3
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses; Cost of sales
|
Other items (e)
|
|
7.4
|
|
(21.6)
|
|
22.8
|
|
(19.9)
|
|
Cost of sales; Selling, general, and administrative expenses; Other
expense (income), net
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
65.2
|
|
$
|
168.7
|
|
$
|
573.2
|
|
$
|
642.5
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Net Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
65.2
|
|
$
|
168.7
|
|
$
|
573.2
|
|
$
|
642.5
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
10.6
|
|
14.8
|
|
46.4
|
|
70.1
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes — Adjusted (f)
|
|
10.8
|
|
28.4
|
|
81.0
|
|
98.2
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization — Adjusted (g)
|
|
34.0
|
|
30.0
|
|
129.1
|
|
108.6
|
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
$
|
9.8
|
|
$
|
95.5
|
|
$
|
316.7
|
|
$
|
365.6
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
$
|
2.14
|
|
$
|
7.25
|
|
$
|
8.13
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Latex Binders
|
|
$
|
22.2
|
|
$
|
33.3
|
|
$
|
110.4
|
|
$
|
138.5
|
|
|
Synthetic Rubber
|
|
5.4
|
|
15.0
|
|
77.0
|
|
83.3
|
|
|
Performance Plastics
|
|
30.7
|
|
68.0
|
|
188.9
|
|
230.9
|
|
|
Polystyrene
|
|
5.7
|
|
18.5
|
|
33.7
|
|
48.2
|
|
|
Feedstocks
|
|
(7.2)
|
|
24.2
|
|
107.1
|
|
110.5
|
|
|
Americas Styrenics
|
|
30.8
|
|
30.6
|
|
144.1
|
|
122.9
|
|
|
Corporate unallocated
|
|
(22.4)
|
|
(20.9)
|
|
(88.0)
|
|
(91.8)
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
65.2
|
|
$
|
168.7
|
|
$
|
573.2
|
|
$
|
642.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
______________________
|
(a)
|
|
Net gain on disposition of businesses and assets for the 2018
periods presented above relate to consideration earned for the
performance of our former latex business in Brazil, which we
divested in 2016. Net gain on disposition of businesses and assets
during the year ended December 31, 2017 relates primarily to the
sale of our 50% share in Sumika Styron Polycarbonate to Sumitomo
Chemical Company Limited.
|
|
|
|
(b)
|
|
Restructuring and other charges for the 2018 periods presented above
primarily relate to employee termination benefit charges incurred in
connection with restructuring in our Synthetic Rubber segment. A
portion of the restructuring charges for 2018 and the majority of
the restructuring and other charges for the 2017 periods presented
above relate to decommissioning, contract termination, and employee
termination benefit charges incurred in connection with the upgrade
and replacement of our compounding facility in Terneuzen, The
Netherlands as well as our decision to cease manufacturing
activities at our latex binders manufacturing facility in Livorno,
Italy. Note that the accelerated depreciation charges incurred as
part of the upgrade and replacement of the Company’s compounding
facility in Terneuzen, The Netherlands are included within the
“Depreciation and amortization” caption above, and therefore are not
included as a separate adjustment within this caption.
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
|
Acquisition transaction and integration costs for the periods
presented above relate to advisory and professional fees incurred in
conjunction with the Company’s acquisition of API Plastics. The year
ended December 31, 2017 also includes a non-cash fair value
inventory adjustment recorded in conjunction with the acquisition of
API Plastics.
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
|
Asset impairment charges for the 2018 periods presented above relate
to the impairment of certain corporate long-lived assets, while the
charges for the year ended December 31, 2017 relate to the
impairment of certain long-lived assets within the Company’s
Performance Plastics segment.
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
|
Other items for the 2018 periods presented above primarily relate to
advisory and professional fees incurred in conjunction with the
Company’s initiative to transition business services from The Dow
Chemical Company, including certain administrative services such as
accounts payable, logistics, and IT services, as well as fees
incurred in conjunction with the Company’s term loan repricing which
was completed during the second quarter of 2018. Other items for the
2017 periods presented above primarily relate to a curtailment gain
recorded on certain of the Company’s pension plans in Europe.
|
|
|
|
(f)
|
|
Adjusted to remove the tax impact of the items noted in (a), (b),
(c), (d), (e), and (g). For the full year and fourth quarter, the
income tax expense (benefit) related to these items was determined
utilizing the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which
these adjustments occurred.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The three months ended December 31, 2018 excludes net benefits of
$2.9 million primarily related to provision to return adjustments.
The year ended December 31, 2018 excludes net benefits of $3.9
million related to provision to return adjustments and $2.1 million
related to certain legal entity restructurings, offset by $1.1
million in charges related to adjustments in reserves for uncertain
tax provisions. The three months and year ended December 31, 2017
exclude net benefits of $9.7 million and $0.8 million, respectively,
related to adjustments in reserves for uncertain tax positions and
provision to return adjustments, respectively, partially offset by
the exclusion of net detriments of $3.0 million related to
jurisdictional tax rate changes, including the impact of U.S. tax
reform.
|
|
|
|
(g)
|
|
Amounts exclude accelerated depreciation of $0.3 million and $1.1
million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018,
respectively, and $0.3 million and $2.0 million, for the three
months and year ended December 31, 2017, respectively, related to
the upgrade and replacement of the Company’s compounding facility in
Terneuzen, The Netherlands.
|
|
|
For the same reasons discussed above, we are providing the following
reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA
and Adjusted EPS for the full year ended December 31, 2019. See “Note on
Forward-Looking Statements” above for a discussion of the limitations of
these forecasts.
|
|
|
|
|
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
2019
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
500 – 580
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
(42
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
(75) – (85
|
)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
(135
|
)
|
Reconciling items to Adjusted EBITDA (h)
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
248 – 318
|
|
Reconciling items to Adjusted Net Income (h)
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
|
|
|
248 – 318
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares- diluted (i)
|
|
|
|
42.8
|
|
EPS - diluted
|
|
|
$
|
5.80 – 7.43
|
|
Adjusted EPS
|
|
|
$
|
5.80 – 7.43
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
______________________
|
(h)
|
|
Reconciling items to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income are not
typically forecasted by the Company based on their nature as being
primarily driven by transactions that are not part of the core
operations of the business. As such, for the forecasted full year
ended December 31, 2019, we have not included estimates for these
items.
|
|
|
|
(i)
|
|
Weighted average shares calculated for the purpose of forecasting
Adjusted EPS do not forecast significant future share transactions
or events, such as repurchases, significant share-based compensation
award grants, and changes in the Company’s share price. These are
all factors which could have a significant impact on the calculation
of Adjusted EPS during actual future periods.
|
|
|
Note 3: Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Liquidity
Measures to Cash from Operations
The Company uses Free Cash Flow to evaluate and discuss its liquidity
position and results. Free Cash Flow is defined as cash from operating
activities, less capital expenditures. We believe that Free Cash Flow
provides an indicator of the Company’s ongoing ability to generate cash
through core operations, as it excludes the cash impacts of various
financing transactions as well as cash flows from business combinations
that are not considered organic in nature. We also believe that Free
Cash Flow provides management and investors with a useful analytical
indicator of our ability to service our indebtedness, pay dividends
(when declared), and meet our ongoing cash obligations.
Free Cash Flow is not intended to represent cash flows from operations
as defined by GAAP, and therefore, should not be used as an alternative
for that measure. Other companies in our industry may define Free Cash
Flow differently than we do. As a result, it may be difficult to use
this or similarly-named financial measures that other companies may use,
to compare the liquidity and cash generation of those companies to our
own. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the
reconciliation below, which is determined in accordance with GAAP.
|
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
Year Ended
December 31,
|
(in millions)
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
128.0
|
|
$
|
196.5
|
|
|
$
|
366.5
|
|
$
|
391.3
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(30.5)
|
|
|
(38.5)
|
|
|
|
(121.4)
|
|
|
(147.4)
|
Free Cash Flow
|
|
|
$
|
97.5
|
|
$
|
158.0
|
|
|
$
|
245.1
|
|
$
|
243.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
