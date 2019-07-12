Trinseo S A : Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BERWYN, Pa.

Friday, July 12, 2019

Trinseo (NYSE: TSE), a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders and synthetic rubber, today announcedthat it will host a conference call to discuss its Second Quarter 2019 financial results on Friday, August 9 at 10 AM Eastern Time.

Commenting on results will be Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer and David Stasse, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will include introductory comments followed by a question and answer session available by phone at:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 833-241-7248

Participant International Dial-In Number: +1 647-689-4212

Conference ID 5973705

The Company will also offer a live Webcast of the conference call with a question and answer session via the registration page of the Trinseo Investor Relations website.

Trinseo will distribute its Second Quarter 2019 financial results via press release on Business Wire and post the release and presentation slides on the Company's Investor Relations website on Thursday, August 8, 2019 after the market close. The Company will furnish copies of the financial results press release and presentation slides to investors by means of a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

A replay of the conference call and transcript will be archived on the Company's Investor Relations website shortly following the conference call. The replay will be available until August 9, 2020.