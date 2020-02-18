Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Trinseo S.A.    TSE   LU1057788488

TRINSEO S.A.

(TSE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/14 04:02:00 pm
29.18 USD   -0.55%
06:20aTRINSEO S A : Statement of Ownership
PU
04:01aTRINSEO S A : API to Showcase New Sustainable TPU Material at SIMAC 2020
BU
02/06TRINSEO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Trinseo S A : Statement of Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 06:20am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. _ )*

Trinseo SA

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock

(Title of Class of Securities)

L9340P101

(CUSIP Number)

December 31, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

[X] Rule 13d-1(b)

  1. Rule 13d-1(c)
  1. Rule 13d-1(d)

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(the "Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act, but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes.)

CUSIP No. L9340P101

1.

NAMES OF REPORTING PERSONS

I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSONS (ENTITIES ONLY)

AllianceBernstein L.P.

13-4064930

2.

CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP*

(a) [ ]

(b) [X]

3.

SEC USE ONLY

4.

CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

NUMBER OF

5. SOLE VOTING POWER

1,729,653

SHARES

6. SHARED VOTING POWER

0

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

7. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

2,055,058

EACH

REPORTING

8. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

1,221

PERSON WITH

9.

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

2,056,279

10.

CHECK IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

[X]

11.

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

5.2%

12.

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IA

Item 1.

  1. Name of Issuer Trinseo SA
  2. Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices 1000 Chesterbrook Boulevard, Suite 3000, Berwyn PA 19312

Item 2.

  1. Name of Person Filing
    AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AllianceBernstein L.P.")
  2. Address of Principal Business Office or, if None, Residence 1345 Avenue of the Americas, New York NY 10105
    All media outlets, please contact Jennifer Will at AllianceBernstein (212-969-1157) with any questions. All other questions can be directed to Section13USFilings@alliancebernstein.com.
  3. Citizenship Delaware
  4. Title of Class of Securities Common Stock
  5. CUSIP Number L9340P101

Item 3. If This Statement is Filed Pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b), or 13d-2(b) or (c), Check Whether the Person Filing is a:

(a)

[ ]

Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o).

(b)

[ ]

Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c).

(c)

[ ]

Insurance Company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c).

(d)

[ ]

Investment Company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C.

80a-8).

(e)

[X]

An investment adviser in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);

(f)

[ ]

An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);

(g)

[ ]

A parent holding company or control person in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);

(h)

[ ]

A savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813);

(i)

[ ]

A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under Section 3(c)(14) of

the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-3);

(j)

[ ]

Group, in accordance with Rule 240.13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J).

Item 4. Ownership.

Provide the following information regarding the aggregate number and percentage of the class of securities of the issuer identified

in Item 1.

  1. Amount Beneficially Owned:
    2,056,279 shares acquired solely for investment purposes on behalf of client discretionary investment advisory accounts.*
  2. Percent of Class:
    5.2%
  3. Number of shares as to which such person has:

(i)

sole power to vote or to direct the vote

1,729,653

(ii)

shared power to vote or to direct the vote

0

(iii)

sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of

2,055,058

  1. shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition 1,221 of

*AllianceBernstein L.P. is a majority owned subsidiary of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"). AllianceBernstein operates under independent management and makes independent decisions from EQH and its respective subsidiaries, and EQH calculates and reports beneficial ownership separately from AllianceBernstein pursuant to guidance provided by the Securities and Exchange Commission in Release Number 34-39538 (January 12, 1998).

AllianceBernstein may be deemed to share beneficial ownership with EQH reporting persons by virtue of 1,221 shares of common

stock acquired on behalf of the general and special accounts of the affiliated entities for which AllianceBernstein serves as a

subadvisor. Each of AllianceBernstein and the EQH entities reporting herein acquired their shares of common stock for investment

purposes in the ordinary course of their investment management and insurance businesses.

Item 5. Ownership of Five Percent or Less of Class.

If this statement is being filed to report the fact that as of the date hereof the reporting person has ceased to be the

beneficial owner of more than five percent of the class of securities, check the following: [ ]

Item 6. Ownership of More than Five Percent on Behalf of Another Person.

Not Applicable

Item 7. Identification and Classification of the Subsidiary Which Acquired the Security Being Reported on by the Parent Holding Company.

Not Applicable

Item 8. Identification and Classification of Members of the Group.

Not Applicable. This schedule is not being filed pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J) or Rule 13d-1(d).

Item 9. Notice of Dissolution of Group.

Not Applicable

Item 10. Certification.

By signing below I certify that, to the best of my knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired

and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the

effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in

connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.

SIGNATURE

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set

forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

AllianceBernstein L.P.

By: /s/ Brenda Coulter

Date: February 14, 2020

Name: Brenda Coulter

Title: VP and Head of Regulatory Reporting

Disclaimer

Trinseo SA published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 11:19:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRINSEO S.A.
06:20aTRINSEO S A : Statement of Ownership
PU
04:01aTRINSEO S A : API to Showcase New Sustainable TPU Material at SIMAC 2020
BU
02/06TRINSEO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06TRINSEO S.A. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/06TRINSEO : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results; Provides ..
BU
02/04TRINSEO S A : Announces Price Increase for Polystyrene, Polycarbonate and Copoly..
PU
02/03TRINSEO : Introduces New Wear Resistant, High Lubricity Polycarbonate for Medica..
BU
01/21TRINSEO : Announces Release Date and Conference Call for its Fourth Quarter & Fu..
BU
01/07TRINSEO S A : Announces Price Increase for Polystyrene, Polycarbonate and Copoly..
PU
2019TRINSEO S A : and Fernholz to Jointly Develop High Quality Recycled Polystyrene
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 710 M
EBIT 2020 177 M
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 800 M
Yield 2020 5,42%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
EV / Sales2021 0,51x
Capitalization 1 143 M
Chart TRINSEO S.A.
Duration : Period :
Trinseo S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRINSEO S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 32,33  $
Last Close Price 29,18  $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank A. Bozich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen M. Zide Chairman
David Phillip Stasse Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christopher Daniel Pappas Director
Jeffrey John Cote Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRINSEO S.A.-21.58%1 143
ECOLAB INC.7.42%59 756
GIVAUDAN10.72%31 528
SIKA AG2.01%26 786
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG1.02%15 327
SYMRISE5.35%14 499
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group