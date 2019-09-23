Trio Tech International : Tech Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results
0
09/23/2019 | 12:31pm EDT
Trio-Tech International (NYSE MKT: TRT) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
Fourth Quarter Results
Overall revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 decreased 1% to $10,625,000 from $10,760,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. While manufacturing revenue increased 17% to $4,803,000 compared to $4,116,000 last year, reflecting increased demand in the Company’s Singapore operations, and distribution revenue increased 11% to $1,864,000 from $1,678,000, lower demand in Trio-Tech’s Malaysia and Tianjin, China operations led to a 20% decrease in testing services revenue to $3,941,000 from $4,937,000 last year.
The decline in overall revenue, coupled with a change in product mix, reduced gross margin to $2,468,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 from $2,851,000 for last year’s fourth quarter. As a percentage of revenue, gross margin declined to 23% compared to 27% of revenue for the same quarter last fiscal year.
Income from operations was $321,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $709,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.
Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019 was $449,000, or $0.12 per diluted share. This compares to net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 $675,000, or $0.17 per diluted share.
Shareholders' equity at June 30, 2019 was $24,861,000, or $6.77 per outstanding share, compared to $23,501,000, or $6.61 per outstanding share, at June 30, 2018. There were 3,673,055 common shares outstanding at June 30, 2019.
CEO Comments
S.W. Yong, Trio-Tech's CEO, said, “Despite the decrease in Trio-Tech’s fiscal 2019 revenue, we achieved a 31% increase in net income to $1,545,000, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $1,184,000, or $0.31 per diluted in fiscal 2018. Net income benefitted from a one-off gain on the sale of properties in our Chongqing real-estate operation and lower tax expenses for fiscal 2019. We remain convinced of the quality of our business and our opportunities for long term growth despite the headwinds created by the ongoing trade tension between the United States and China.
"We are encouraged by the sharp increase in fourth quarter revenue in our manufacturing and distribution segments, compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018. We continued to invest in the business in fiscal 2019, including increased capital expenditures to address opportunities for growth in specific markets. We also were able to present Trio-Tech’s world-class capabilities in introductory and follow-up meetings with our counterparts at several potentially large new accounts, an effort we believe will benefit the Company over time."
Fiscal 2019 Results
For the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, revenue decreased 7% to $39,198,000 compared to $42,361,000 in fiscal 2018. Manufacturing revenue decreased 7% to $14,889,000 from $15,978,000, and testing services revenue decreased 14% to $16,760,000 from $19,391,000 for fiscal 2018. Distribution revenue increased 9% to $7,451,000 from $6,853,000 for fiscal 2018.
Gross margin for fiscal 2019 decreased to $9,001,000, or 23% of revenue, compared to $10,638,000, or 25% of revenue, for fiscal 2018.
Income from operations decreased 64% to $794,000 for fiscal 2019 compared to $2,188,000 for fiscal 2018.
Net income for fiscal 2019 was $1,545,000, or $0.41 per diluted share. This compares to net income for fiscal 2018 of $1,184,000, or $0.31 per diluted share.
Net income for fiscal 2019 benefited from $615,000 in other income, which included a gain of $685,000 on the sale of properties. In comparison, other income contributed a gain of $102,000 for fiscal 2018. Net income for fiscal 2018 also was affected by a one-time, non-cash income tax expense of $900,000 related to the 2017 United States Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. As of December 31, 2018, the Company’s accounting for the Tax Act was complete. The provision for income taxes for the year ended June 30, 2019 includes a $145,000 decrease from the completion of our provisional accounting for the effects of the Tax Act under SAB 118. The decrease is associated with the one-time mandatory repatriation tax related to certain post-1986 earnings and profits that were deferred from U.S. taxation by the Company’s foreign subsidiaries. The US federal income tax return was filed during Q4, which included the $755,000 one-time repatriation tax as well as utilization of net operating losses and tax credits amounting to $192,000 which was not finalized until the filing of return.
About Trio‑Tech
Established in 1958 and headquartered in Van Nuys, California, Trio-Tech International is a diversified business group with interests in semiconductor testing services, manufacturing and distribution of semiconductor testing equipment, and real estate. Further information about Trio-Tech's semiconductor products and services can be obtained from the Company's Web site at www.triotech.com, www.universalfareast.com, and www.ttsolar.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may contain forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and assumptions regarding future activities and results of operations of the Company. In light of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in any forward looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company: market acceptance of Company products and services; changing business conditions or technologies and volatility in the semiconductor industry, which could affect demand for the Company's products and services; the impact of competition; problems with technology; product development schedules; delivery schedules; changes in military or commercial testing specifications which could affect the market for the Company's products and services; difficulties in profitably integrating acquired businesses, if any, into the Company; risks associated with conducting business internationally and especially in Asia, including currency fluctuations and devaluation, currency restrictions, local laws and restrictions and possible social, political and economic instability; changes in U.S. and global financial and equity markets, including market disruptions and significant interest rate fluctuations; and other economic, financial and regulatory factors beyond the Company's control. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements made in this Quarterly Report are forward looking, including, but not limited to, statements regarding industry prospects, future results of operations or financial position, and statements of our intent, belief and current expectations about our strategic direction, prospective and future financial results and condition. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "estimates," "potential," "believes," "can impact," "continue," or the negative thereof or other comparable terminology. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are inherently difficult to predict, which could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from our expectations, forecasts and assumptions.
TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Revenue
2019
2018
2019
2018
Manufacturing
$
4,803
$
4,116
$
14,889
$
15,978
Testing services
3,941
4,937
16,760
19,391
Distribution
1,864
1,678
7,451
6,853
Real estate
17
29
98
139
10,625
10,760
39,198
42,361
Cost of Sales
Cost of manufactured products sold
3,587
2,967
11,393
12,213
Cost of testing services rendered
2,851
3,442
12,202
13,323
Cost of distribution
1,674
1,470
6,505
6,068
Cost of real estate
45
30
97
119
8,157
7,909
30,197
31,723
Gross Margin
2,468
2,851
9,001
10,638
Operating Expenses:
General and administrative
1,826
1,911
7,049
7,250
Selling
246
214
826
826
Research and development
75
74
345
451
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment
--
(57
)
(13
)
(77
)
Total operating expenses
2,147
2,142
8,207
8,450
Income from Operations
321
709
794
2,188
Other (Expenses) Income
Interest expense
(69
)
(59
)
(319
)
(233
)
Other income, net
29
24
249
335
Gain on sale of properties
--
--
685
--
Total other (Expenses) Income
(40
)
(35
)
615
102
Income from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes
281
674
1,409
2,290
Income Tax Benefit (Expense)
201
48
42
(987
)
Income from Continuing Operations before Non-controlling Interest, net of tax
482
722
1,451
1,303
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(1
)
(2
)
(3
)
(13
)
NET INCOME
481
720
1,448
1,290
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to the non-controlling interest
32
45
(97
)
106
Net Income attributable to Trio-Tech International
449
675
1,545
1,184
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International:
Income from continuing operations, net of tax
451
677
1,548
1,197
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(2
)
(2
)
(3
)
(13
)
Net Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International
449
$
675
1,545
$
1,184
Basic Earnings per Share - Continuing Operations
$
0.12
$
0.19
$
0.42
$
0.34
Basic Loss per Share - Discontinued Operations
--
(0.01
)
--
(0.01
)
Basic Earnings per Share
$
0.12
$
0.18
$
0.42
$
0.33
Diluted Earnings per Share – Continuing Operations
$
0.12
$
0.18
$
0.41
$
0.32
Diluted Loss per Share – Discontinued Operations
--
(0.01
)
--
(0.01
)
Diluted Earnings per Share
$
0.12
$
0.17
$
0.41
$
0.31
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
3,673
3,553
3,673
3,553
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
3,681
3,714
3,762
3,771
TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
AUDITED (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT EARNINGS PER SHARE)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2019
2019
2018
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Trio-Tech International Common Shareholders:
Net income
$
481
$
720
$
1,448
$
1,290
Foreign currency translation, net of tax
(231
)
(1,081
)
(420
)
728
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
250
(361
)
1,028
2,018
Less: Comprehensive (Loss) Income attributable to non-controlling interests
(11
)
30
(202
)
285
Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Trio-Tech International
$
261
$
(391
)
$
1,230
$
1,733
TRIO‑TECH INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NUMBER OF SHARES)
June 30,
2019
2018
ASSETS
(Audited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
4,863
$
6,539
Short-term deposits
4,144
653
Trade accounts receivable, net
7,113
7,747
Other receivables
817
881
Inventories, net
2,427
2,930
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
287
208
Assets held for sale
89
91
Total current assets
19,740
19,049
Deferred tax assets
390
400
Investment properties, net
782
1,146
Property, plant and equipment, net
12,159
11,935
Other assets
1,750
2,249
Restricted term deposits
1,706
1,695
Total non-current assets
16,787
17,425
TOTAL ASSETS
$
36,527
$
36,474
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Lines of credit
$
187
$
2,043
Accounts payable
3,272
3,704
Accrued expenses
3,486
3,172
Income taxes payable
417
285
Current portion of bank loans payable
488
367
Current portion of capital leases
283
250
Total current liabilities
8,133
9,821
Bank loans payable, net of current portion
2,292
1,437
Capital leases, net of current portion
442
524
Deferred tax liabilities
327
327
Income taxes payable
439
828
Other non-current liabilities
33
36
Total non-current liabilities
3,533
3,152
TOTAL LIABILITIES
11,666
12,973
EQUITY
TRIO-TECH INTERNATIONAL'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock, no par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 3,673,055 and 3,553,055 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively
11,424
11,023
Paid-in capital
3,305
3,249
Accumulated retained earnings
7,070
5,525
Accumulated other comprehensive gain-translation adjustments
1,867
2,182
Total Trio-Tech International shareholders' equity