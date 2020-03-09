Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Trip.com Group Limited    TCOM

TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED

(TCOM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Trip com : Senior management at China's Trip.com to take pay cuts - internal letter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 03:07am EDT

China's largest online travel firm Trip.com said on Monday that senior management of the company would take a pay cut of up to half their salary to cope with the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to an internal letter reviewed by Reuters.

Trip.com is the first big Chinese corporation to announce a salary cut to combat COVID-19, as China is expected to post its slowest economic growth in decade.

Trip.com Chairman James Liang and CEO Jane Sun will stop taking salaries from March onwards, the internal letter says, adding merit increases for most employees will also be put on hold until the situation improves.

"Compared with other players in the industry, Trip.com has the strongest liquidity reserve," Sun wrote in the letter.

"As we look to the future, we should hope for the best, but prepare ourselves for the worst," she said.

The coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 3,600 people and spread to over 60 countries globally, has caused panic and led to a large number of trip cancellations.

(Reporting by Pei Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDEN EAGLE RETAIL GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 8.19 End-of-day quote.0.00%
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED -1.10% 29.62 Delayed Quote.-11.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED
03:07aTRIP COM : Senior management at China's Trip.com to take pay cuts - internal let..
RE
02/25TRIP COM : Announces Safeguards for Travelers Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak
AQ
02/24Travel, Tourism Stocks Down as Mounting Coronavirus Cases Roil Markets
DJ
02/21TRIP COM : Reschedules the Announcement Date of its Fourth Quarter and Full Year..
PR
02/21TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/14TRIP COM : The Economic Cost of Quarantine
BU
02/14CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL : Report
CO
02/02TRIP COM : What US Influenza Data Tells Us About the 2019 Novel Coronavirus - a ..
BU
02/01TRIP COM : Argentina welcomes Chinese travellers with open arms
AQ
01/27Gaming, Travel Stocks Fall Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 091 M
EBIT 2019 695 M
Net income 2019 730 M
Finance 2019 1 545 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 24,7x
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,12x
EV / Sales2020 2,78x
Capitalization 17 429 M
Chart TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trip.com Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 38,72  $
Last Close Price 29,62  $
Spread / Highest target 68,8%
Spread / Average Target 30,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jane Jie Sun Chief Executive Officer & Director
Min Fan Vice Chairman & President
Jian Zhang Liang Executive Chairman
Maohua Sun Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Xiao Fan Wang Chief Financial Officer, Director & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-11.69%17 429
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-21.50%66 195
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-15.06%12 858
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED0.16%3 409
TRIPADVISOR-27.58%2 994
TRAINLINE PLC-18.15%2 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group