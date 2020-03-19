Trip com : Travel Platform Trip.com Gears for Recovery as Pandemic Weakens in China

By Julie Wernau

BEIJING--China's largest travel booking company Trip.com Group said it is seeing signs that Chinese are interested in traveling again after tens of millions of travel orders were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Canceled orders due to the pandemic amounted to more than 31 billion yuan ($4.4 billion), the company said in an earnings call on Thursday.

Senior management at the firm have agreed to take 50% pay cuts until the situation improves, with the chief executive officer and executive chairman taking zero salary.

"We believe the coronavirus has not dented healthy fundamentals of China's travel markets," James Liang, executive chairman said. In the near-term, Chinese tourists may prefer staying close to home, preferring short day trips and weekend tours in nearby cities, as the pandemic is spreading to various regions of the world, Mr. Liang said.

Group travel packages remain banned in China and business travel remains weak, with travel restrictions still in force in many cities, the company said.

To improve cash flows for the domestic travel industry in China, some destinations are offering steep discounts of up to 80% to Chinese travelers pre-booking vacations, Mr. Liang said.

There has been a decrease in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in China, with no new cases in Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province reported for Wednesday, according to China's National Health Commission.

