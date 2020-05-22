Log in
Trip com : to Report First Quarter of 2020 Financial Results on May 28, 2020 U.S. Time

05/22/2020 | 07:01am EDT

SHANGHAI, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: TCOM), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, will announce its first quarter of 2020 results on Thursday, May 28, 2020, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

Trip.com Group's management team will host a conference call at 8:00PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 28, 2020 (or 8:00AM on May 29, 2020 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

The conference call will be available on Webcast live and replay at: http://investors.trip.com. The call will be archived for twelve months at this website.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference call using the Participant Registration link below: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10007123-invite.html

Upon registration, each participant will receive details for this conference call, including dial-in numbers, passcode and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until June 2, 2020.  

The dial-in details for the replay:

International dial-in number:

+61-7-3107-6325

Passcode:

10007123

About Trip.com Group Ltd.

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM) is a leading one-stop travel service provider consisting of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travelers around the world to make informed and cost-effective bookings for travel products and services, through aggregation of comprehensive travel-related information and resources, and an advanced transaction platform consisting of mobile apps, Internet websites, and 24/7 customer service centers. Founded in 1999 and listed on Nasdaq in 2003, Trip.com Group has become one of the largest travel companies in the world in terms of gross merchandise value.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripcom-group-ltd-to-report-first-quarter-of-2020-financial-results-on-may-28-2020-us-time-301064201.html

SOURCE Trip.com Group Limited


© PRNewswire 2020
