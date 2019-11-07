Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TripAdvisor    TRIP

TRIPADVISOR

(TRIP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Travel Sites Fault Google for Revenue Slowdowns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 01:33pm EST

By Micah Maidenberg

TripAdvisor Inc. and Expedia Group Inc. are struggling to navigate shifts in how Google delivers information to consumers who use its search engine to plan travel.

Shares of both travel-focused companies fell sharply Thursday after executives at both companies cited how Google handles travel-related searches. TripAdvisor's stock fell 20%, while shares of Expedia dropped 25%.

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc., which operates travel platforms including Kayak, were off 7%. The company is scheduled to report third-quarter results later on Thursday.

Google, part of Alphabet Inc., last year redesigned its hotel search function for mobile devices and desktop computers to make it easier for users to find hotels by price and browse amenities, according to company blog posts. It has also bolstered its own travel-planning desktop and mobile pages.

But executives at TripAdvisor and Expedia say they aren't getting as many free links on Google search pages when consumers look for travel-related services. Both sites allow users to find hotel rooms, rental cars, flights and other needs for trips or vacations.

The top challenge TripAdvisor said it faces is what it described as Google's push to highlight its own lodging offerings in search results, a move that hurt traffic TripAdvisor would have received from free links on Google search-results pages.

TripAdvisor generates revenue in part by selling advertising that is priced based on user clicks. Revenue related to hotels offered through its sites fell 14% from the year earlier to $197 million for the third quarter.

"Google has gotten more aggressive," TripAdvisor Chief Executive Stephen Kaufer said on an investor call Thursday.

The search giant's recent experiments with new products have reduced the space available for what were previously free search results, Expedia Chief Executive Mark Okerstrom told analysts on a call Wednesday.

"The trend is that Google does continue to push for more revenue per visitor, and I think it's just the reality of where the world is in the internet and the importance of Google," he said.

Google didn't immediately have a comment.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.33% 1321.0108 Delayed Quote.23.55%
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. -7.54% 1860.56 Delayed Quote.16.82%
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC. -26.02% 100.1501 Delayed Quote.20.16%
TRIPADVISOR -20.43% 32.45 Delayed Quote.-24.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIPADVISOR
01:33pTravel Sites Fault Google for Revenue Slowdowns
DJ
11/06TRIPADVISOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
11/06TRIPADVISOR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06TRIPADVISOR : 3Q19 Investor Presentation
PU
11/06TRIPADVISOR : 3Q19 Prepared Remarks
PU
11/06TRIPADVISOR : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PU
11/06TRIPADVISOR, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results of Opera..
AQ
11/06TRIPADVISOR : Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relati..
PR
11/06TRIPADVISOR : and Trip.com Group Announce Strategic Partnership
PR
11/01WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Travel, leisure company reports set to give view of eco..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 618 M
EBIT 2019 231 M
Net income 2019 159 M
Finance 2019 920 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 36,7x
P/E ratio 2020 29,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,94x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 5 682 M
Chart TRIPADVISOR
Duration : Period :
TripAdvisor Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRIPADVISOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 47,83  $
Last Close Price 40,79  $
Spread / Highest target 54,4%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Kaufer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman
Ernst J. Teunissen Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Sugata Mukhopadhyay Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert S. Wiesenthal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIPADVISOR-24.38%5 682
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.16.82%85 538
CHINA LNTERNATIONAL TRAVEL SERVICE CORPORATION LIMITED54.19%25 775
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.20.16%22 063
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED32.11%20 624
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LTD--.--%3 439
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group