Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TripAdvisor    TRIP

TRIPADVISOR

(TRIP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

TripAdvisor : Announces CEO Participation at Upcoming Conferences

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 05:53pm EST

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), the world's largest travel site*, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Kaufer will participate in the upcoming conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/TripAdvisor)

Phocuswright Conference Center Stage Executive Interview at approximately 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. To access the presentations, register for a complimentary online conference ticket by visiting http://phocuswrightconference.com/streaming. Presentations can be viewed real-time or accessed on-demand through March 2020.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Investor Meeting at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in New York, NY. A live audiocast of the presentation will be available to the public on the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings IR site http://ir.libertytripadvisorholdings.com/events-and-presentations/events. Replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), the world's largest travel platform*, helps nearly 460 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 830 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands: www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, and www.restorando.com), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, June 2019
** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2019

TRIP-G

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripadvisor-announces-ceo-participation-at-upcoming-conferences-300959430.html

SOURCE TripAdvisor


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TRIPADVISOR
05:53pTRIPADVISOR : Announces CEO Participation at Upcoming Conferences
PR
11/07WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Trade progress sends Dow, S&P 500 to record close
RE
11/07Tech Up on Trade-Deal Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/07Travel Sites Fault Google for Revenue Slowdowns
DJ
11/07TRIPADVISOR : Slide show Q3 results
CO
11/06TRIPADVISOR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
11/06TRIPADVISOR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/06TRIPADVISOR : 3Q19 Investor Presentation
PU
11/06TRIPADVISOR : 3Q19 Prepared Remarks
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group