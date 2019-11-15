TripAdvisor : Announces CEO Participation at Upcoming Conferences

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), the world's largest travel site*, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Kaufer will participate in the upcoming conferences:

Phocuswright Conference Center Stage Executive Interview at approximately 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida. To access the presentations, register for a complimentary online conference ticket by visiting http://phocuswrightconference.com/streaming. Presentations can be viewed real-time or accessed on-demand through March 2020.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Investor Meeting at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in New York, NY. A live audiocast of the presentation will be available to the public on the Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings IR site http://ir.libertytripadvisorholdings.com/events-and-presentations/events. Replay of the audio webcast will be available for 30 days.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), the world's largest travel platform*, helps nearly 460 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 830 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands: www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, and www.restorando.com), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, June 2019

** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2019

