TripAdvisor : Can't Get a Table at the #1 Restaurant? Find Top-Rated Alternatives with the TripAdvisor App Right Now!

NEEDHAM, Mass., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor ®, the world's largest travel platform, today revealed the most popular restaurants and great hidden-gem alternatives in top summer travel destinations.

To offer more flexibility to travelers, TripAdvisor asked its Destination Experts -- prolific forum contributors -- to recommend great local alternatives to the top-rated restaurants in popular summer travel destinations. These hidden-gem restaurants are more easily "reserve-able" via the TripAdvisor app, and still offer an exceptional dining experience.

TripAdvisor recently launched a new "Nearby" feed in its mobile app to help travelers better discover local places to eat and things to do while on a trip. Travelers can now quickly find great recommendations for nearby restaurants and experiences, and view them on an interactive map to uncover hidden gems. The recommendations are dynamic, so for example, if it's noon, you will automatically be shown ideas for where to eat lunch.

"Every city has those popular restaurants where it's almost impossible to get a reservation, even when planning in advance. The great news is that there are other fabulous restaurants to discover when you are ready to eat," said Desiree Fish, vice president of global communications for TripAdvisor. "The latest TripAdvisor app is the best in-destination travel tool because it helps you find great dining alternatives wherever you are traveling this summer. By leveraging the power of our community-driven platform, travelers can easily access restaurant recommendations from locals, experts and other travelers, as well as reserve tables on the go."

Popular Summer Restaurants and Delicious Alternatives

Methodology

Highlighted destinations based on the top destinations with mobile bookings.

"Destination Experts" are the passionate backbones of the TripAdvisor community. They are regular contributors who give helpful, friendly advice and welcome new members in the forums. Whether residents, locals or frequent visitors, they have up-to-date knowledge of what's going on in their destinations.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 760 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – covering approximately 8.3 million accommodations, airlines, experiences, restaurants and cruises – TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do, where to eat and how to cruise. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 490 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better. The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com , www.bokun.io , www.bookingbuddy.com , www.cruisecritic.com , www.familyvacationcritic.com , www.flipkey.com , www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com , www.eltenedor.com , and www.restorando.com ), www.holidaylettings.co.uk , www.holidaywatchdog.com , www.housetrip.com , www.jetsetter.com , www.niumba.com , www.onetime.com , www.oyster.com , www.seatguru.com , www.smartertravel.com , www.tingo.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com , and www.viator.com .

* Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, February 2019

** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors during season peak in Q3 2018

TRIP-G

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cant-get-a-table-at-the-1-restaurant-find-top-rated-alternatives-with-the-tripadvisor-app-right-now-300887694.html

SOURCE TripAdvisor