TripAdvisor    TRIP

TRIPADVISOR

(TRIP)
  Report  
11/19 04:00:00 pm
28.38 USD   -10.22%
06:01aTRIPADVISOR : Launches its First Self-Serve Advertising Platform
PR
11/19Tech Up On Growth Outlook -- Tech Roundup
DJ
11/19TRIPADVISOR : Ex-dividend day for
FA
TripAdvisor : Launches its First Self-Serve Advertising Platform

11/20/2019 | 06:01am EST

NEEDHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TripAdvisor®, the world's largest travel platform, today launched TripAdvisor Media Manager – a self-serve platform that empowers small and medium sized businesses and agencies to control their own cross-platform advertising campaigns on TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor Media Manager is available to global advertisers, supporting more than 15 currencies, and offers a wide variety of targeting options to reach their core customers. 

(PRNewsfoto/TripAdvisor)

The launch of TripAdvisor Media Manager follows the introduction of a suite of new-to-market advertising services and solutions that enable tourism and non-endemic advertisers to reach more relevant, high intent audiences on and off the TripAdvisor platform. TripAdvisor Media Manager enables advertisers to leverage proprietary turnkey audience segments to easily conduct business without friction, regardless of program goals. 

"We're excited to enable local and small businesses to easily and quickly create and upload their own campaigns that they can push live on TripAdvisor in a streamlined way. The real benefit is the ability to quickly grow a business by reaching nearly 460 million loyal, engaged and connected travelers who want to hear from brands that are relevant to them," said Christine Maguire, vice president, advertising revenue for TripAdvisor. 

Designed to help individual suppliers, niche partners and advertisers reach qualified audiences, businesses can ensure their content reaches consumers through three targeting options: user location, browsed destinations or recent travel planning activities on TripAdvisor.

The intuitive, automated platform lets advertisers upload their own creative for fast TripAdvisor review and approval. The native listing format enables advertisers to build their ads directly in-platform to seamlessly fit in with the TripAdvisor mobile experience. Advertisers can set their own campaign budget and schedule, and then monitor results and adjust as needed in a real-time dashboard. 

TripAdvisor Media Manager is available now via www.tripadvisormediamanager.com

About TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP), the world's largest travel platform*, helps nearly 460 million travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the TripAdvisor site and app to browse more than 830 million reviews and opinions of 8.6 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to TripAdvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. TripAdvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. own and operate a portfolio of websites and businesses, including the following travel media brands: www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bokun.io, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com,www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, and www.restorando.com), www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com.

*Source: Jumpshot for TripAdvisor Sites, worldwide, June 2019
** Source: TripAdvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2019

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tripadvisor-launches-its-first-self-serve-advertising-platform-300961599.html

SOURCE TripAdvisor


© PRNewswire 2019
