TripAdvisor : Q4 2018 Transcript

Will Lyons

Thanks, Victor. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our call. Joining me today are Steve Kaufer, our CEO; and Ernst Teunissen, our CFO.

Last night, after market closed, we distributed and filed our fourth quarter and full year 2018 earnings release.

In the release, you will find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures discussed on this call. You will also find supplemental financial information, which includes certain non-GAAP financial measures discussed on this call as well as other performance metrics.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this call may contain estimates and other forward-looking statements that represent management's view as of today, February 13, 2019. TripAdvisor disclaims any obligation to update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Please refer to our earnings release as well as our filings with the SEC for information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Now here's Steve who'll share a few thoughts before we open the call up to your questions.

Stephen Kaufer- TripAdvisor, Inc. - CEO, President & Director

Thank you, Will, and good morning, everyone.

To summarize our prepared remarks from last night, our solid fourth quarter captured a strong 2018. Looking ahead, we expect double-digit EBITDA growth in 2019, while we invest behind a number of attractive growth opportunities that, we believe, will further enhance our shareholder value. The business continues along a great path, and we're excited about what's ahead.

We'll now open up the call for questions.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

Deepak Mathivanan- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

So first, CPC revenues grew for the first time in several quarters, and you noted in the letter that you have a lot of work to do still to achieve sustainable growth in this business. I understand the strategic decisions by OTA partners is out of your control. But what are some of the things that you're doing from product and operational standpoint that would help this business in 2019? And then the second question. You had the new user experience with the feed content for a few months now. Can you share what you're seeing in terms of typical engagement under this? Is it, in some way, impacting, either positively or negatively, the KPIs at this time?

Stephen Kaufer- TripAdvisor, Inc. - CEO, President & Director

Sure, Deepak. This is Steve. Thanks for the questions. So when we look at 2019 CPC revenue, we obviously -- as we've shared, we have some pullback on our traffic acquisition, our paid marketing, which hits that, but that eases in the second half, so we'd expect to see some more growth there. When we're looking at the things that we're doing proactively, you can bucket into a couple of different categories. The first is clearly the optimization that we know how to do so well. Year in, year out, we're able to turn our hotel shoppers into a more highly qualified hotel booker downstream to more clients. When we look more specifically, we're always focused on pricing, inventory, usability, leveraging the trust that people have in our brand to help them down that decision path. I can then reference the new TripAdvisor is providing some additional, what we call, decision support because when a brand or an influencer or your friend is suggesting, "Hey, you might want to stay in this particular hotel," that's another way that we can get that individual, that traveler to make that final decision and book the hotel essentially on someone's recommendation. All of those steps help to provide the user or traveler with more confidence that they're booking the hotel that's right for them. And therefore, when we send them downstream to our clients, the booking rates increase. So we've been sending more referrals, more of these clicks downstream. And CPCs would indicate that we're sending quite high-quality traffic. Then when you look at kind of the rest of the hotel option, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention our sponsor placement products simply because that's helping to monetize our more up-funnel traffic, folks that really aren't ready to book yet right now, but can be swayed into the right hotel, and that's something that our hotel partners are, obviously, always very interested in. So yes, the short version of the 2019 CPC revenue is more of the same, which has been quite effective on optimization front, leveraging the trust, leveraging the pricing, leveraging the inventory that we have, which we have clearly amazing capabilities there and driving our traveler through the life cycles that they're using our hotel product as well. To question two, the New TripAdvisor, I kind of want to remind folks, yes, you have atravel feed, but you also have our new trips product, a bunch of other components in the New TripAdvisor, and we're really pleased with the launch. First, the KPIs, the things like member growth has improved. And then the concern that was natural to have about, hey, was it taking people away from the shopping experience as we had tested it and as we rolled it out did not materialize. So we're happy with what we have. I want to set expectations, of course, that it is a foundational change. We have the world's richest, largest community of travelers around the globe. We view that as a tremendous asset that TripAdvisor uniquely has in the travel ecosystem, and we want to leverage that to help travelers have an amazing trip. Inspiration, getting input, getting inspiring articles, videos, blog post by those you trust, the brands and people that you follow, we feel that, that's valuable to the traveler experience. We're uniquely positioned to do it. And we've built the foundation and rolled it out now. Carrying those recommendations down to the individual hotels, restaurants, attractions, we're in progress. We've done some of it, not nearly as much as we expect to. Helping people plan their entire trip using our itinerary, leveraging all the things that you can do on TripAdvisor, so that it's not just a hotel search and then applied search and then an attraction search, but you're pulling together a full package, that's the beauty of the New TripAdvisor, and that's how we're leveraging something that we think we can uniquely provide across the travel ecosystem. So no negative impact on any of the KPIs that we watch. Modest positives on things like member growth and how those members who are now following are socially active. They come back more frequently, which is nice. But I'd also remind folks, foundational and still it's mostly just on the homepage. So a lot of our travelers still will be coming in directly to a city and they may or may not notice a whole lot of the New TripAdvisor, and that's our opportunity ahead to bring that to them and capitalize on the benefits as we continue to improve them.

Lloyd Wharton Walmsley- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

Two, if I can. I guess, first, just following up on Deepak's question. Can you give us a sense for looking at kind of hotel shopper growth in 4Q and the outlook for the first half? Are you seeing any changes in the auction or flagging? Are you seeing any impact on SEO, maybe similar to what Expedia mentioned on HomeAway? Or is the outlook primarily a function of just slowing marketing spend or deprecating SmarterTravel? And then the second one, on the Non-Hotel business growth looked really strong in 4Q across revenue and bookings. It sounds like you're planning to make some big investments there. Do you think this can drive acceleration in revenue in kind of attractions and restaurants from '18 levels? And you've also mentioned the potential to re-segment, if some of that could give us more visibility into this businesses within Non-Hotel.

Ernst J. Teunissen- TripAdvisor, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer

Lloyd, this is Ernst. Start with your question which is hotel-oriented. I'll take that first. So the half 1 versus half 2 comments that we made are really a strong function of lapping the marketing pullbacks that we started last year and so we're most intense in half 2. So if we look at half 1, we still haven't fully lapped that. And it's going to have a continued negative impact on hotel shoppers, but a very positive impact on profitability. In the second half, that is easing and that is going to have an easing impact on our ability to grow hotel shoppers. So that is really the most important impact. I would, additionally, call out moving from Q4 to Q1 that Q1 is a tougher comp than last Q4 was. If you look at the year before quarters, we'll have some additional currency headwind in half 1 and in Q1 as well that we didn't see in Q3 and Q4. But just want to highlight that the marketing pullback is the most important factor in all of this. The question about Non-Hotel and investment there, yes, we've been very pleased with the progress we've made in Non-Hotel, particularly in our experiences and restaurants sector. And experiences has been a continued building of our platform and capitalizing on our leadership position there. We're investing deeper into that in 2019 because we feel we have a fantastic market opportunity there, ability to drive some real shareholder value by investing, rather than cranking up profitability for that business. And so we're very excited about that and believe that it will position us really well. Will that allow us to excel revenue in 2019? Some of these things that we put in place will have a benefit in 2019. Some of them will be a little bit more longer term in orientation. It's building the sales force. It's building the office supply. It's building our capabilities, particularly for non-U. S. travelers. We're very optimistic about what we can achieve in that sector over the long term. And restaurants is another area that has been impressively growing for us in 2018. We expect that to continue into 2019 as well, and that is both on the reservation side for LaFourchette as well as this new business we built around advertising for restaurants on TripAdvisor. So we feel good about that. And the re-segmenting that we are considering is going to provide you some more visibility. So for 2019, I would sayexperiences, restaurants don't necessarily factor in an acceleration just yet. Continuing growth rates is what we are looking at. But for the longer term, it will definitely have a strong impact.

Lloyd Wharton Walmsley- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Research Analyst

Okay. And I guess, just a follow-up. Anything you would call out on the hotel side on the auction or in SEO that we should be just mindful of?

Ernst J. Teunissen- TripAdvisor, Inc. - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer

Yes. In terms of the auction, so the Q4 and also the start of the year 2019, we've seen continued stability in how our partners approach the auction and our behavior of our partners on the auction, so continued stability there. And I called out the Q4 to Q1 impacts, and that's the most important things that we are seeing right now. We're obviously keeping our eye going forward on the various geos in the world impacting of Europe, and we're keeping an eye on what may or may not happen there. But as I said, stability on our auctions so far.

Justin Tyler Patterson- Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Internet Analyst

Great. You talked about leaning in the performance channels for experiences. Obviously, you just made a lot of optimization from the hotel side in 2018. Could you talk about the differences and how you approach hotel versus experiences, traffic acquisition and, just philosophically, any difference in ROI there?

Stephen Kaufer- TripAdvisor, Inc. - CEO, President & Director

Sure. Good question, Justin. This is Steve. I think one of the key differences, as we view it, is in the experiences category, we are acquiring traffic who then buy on our site and become members. And they can start to build that habit of buying whatever tour activity they're going on before the trip and then perhaps an opportunity to buy another 1 or 2 things while they are on the trip. And so we view the lifetime value as potentially much more meaningful for us and, therefore, leaning into paid acquisition. Leaning into acquisition of any type makes some more sense. You can see the converse on the hotel meta side where we have certainly in the past leaned in on performance marketing, but it hasn't yielded the membership, the ability to refer. When you also look at the opportunity for experiences, we view ourselves as clearly in the lead in most parts of the world, and it's great opportunity to build that habit. And right now, with the nascent business, as we've mentioned many times, the growth opportunity and the ability to build the habit with that first purchase from so many people, we think, is great. It builds the brand. It's a wonderful product today. And again, we continue to double down on supply and reach going forward.

Mark Stephen F. Mahaney- RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - MD and Analyst

