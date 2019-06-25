TripAdvisor : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
06/25/2019 | 06:16pm EDT
SEC Form 4
Common Stock
06/21/2019
D
2,192
D
$46.8
15,059
D
Disclaimer
TripAdvisor Inc. published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 22:15:03 UTC
