Tripadvisor : Reveals 2020 Travelers' Choice Awards for New Trending and Emerging Destinations

NEEDHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor®, the world's largest travel platform, today announced the winners of the 2020 Travelers' Choice® Awards for Destinations. The annual destination awards include two new categories. First, Trending, recognizes destinations that saw the biggest increase in positive reviews, booking interest and searches over the last year. Second, Emerging, looking ahead to what's next — the destinations still ahead of the curve that travelers are already saving to their Trips on Tripadvisor, a great indicator of up and coming hotspots.

"We know the best trips are often inspired and guided by people like you who've been there before. The Trending and Emerging Destination winners are based on the feedback and growing interest from travelers on Tripadvisor and are therefore fantastic sources of inspiration and planning for discovering somewhere new," said Neela Pal, VP of Brand for Tripadvisor. "From the hot destinations our Tripadvisor travelers are currently loving - to fascinating new places whetting the appetite of more adventurous explorers - these winners are all ones to watch, and hopefully visit!"

Natural Attractions Trending for 2020

Key Largo has been named the top-trending destination in the U.S. for 2020, according to Tripadvisor global traveler data. This 30-mile-long island is a premiere playground for travelers looking for scuba diving adventure, and is home to the world's largest artificial reef. Many of the other domestic trending destinations are a nature lover's paradise. From Moab's red rock arches to Fairbanks' northern lights, scenic destinations across the country surged in popularity this past year.

Top 25 Trending Destinations in the U.S.

Tripadvisor also revealed the top trending destinations in the world, with Kochi, India ranking #1. Check out the full list of award winners here: www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-TrendingDestinations .

Under the Radar Destinations Emerging in New Decade of Travel

The Tripadvisor 2020 Emerging Destination winners are all about what's next - "ahead of the curve" places around the world, according to Tripadvisor review interest and Saves data. Kaliningrad, a tiny sliver of Russia between the Baltic Sea, Poland and Lithuania, has been revealed as the #1 Emerging Destination for 2020.

The only U.S. destination to make the global Emerging winner list is Tulsa, Oklahoma. Travelers across the globe are noticing Tulsa for its culture, food, and robust arts scene. Those who crave sunshine will also find a lot to love, with more than 140 parks within the city limits and endless opportunities to stop and smell the roses (and other flowers) at the Tulsa Botanic Garden .

Top 25 Emerging Destinations in the World

To help plan your best trip, check out Tripadvisor reviews, photos and forum posts from travelers around the world. To see all 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice Destination Award winners, visit www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Destinations .

Methodology

Trending and Emerging Destination award-winners were determined using an algorithm that measured year-over-year increase in positive Tripadvisor traveler review ratings for accommodations, restaurants and attractions, and increase in booking interest and searches across destinations worldwide. For the Emerging Destination category, year-over-year Saves data from Tripadvisor travelers was also factored into the methodology.

Travelers can "save" their travel ideas and plans on Tripadvisor by tapping the heart icon on places to stay, restaurants, and things to do. This lets travelers keep track of their travel plans and remember them for later. Travelers can also add their Saves to a Trip in order to see them on a map, organize their plans, add dates, and share their upcoming plans with travel companions, friends and family. Saves is a great indicator of what travelers are interested in doing in the future, as opposed to what they have done or are booking now.

According to Moab Area Travel Council Executive Director Elaine Gizler, "As more travelers crave Moab's unique adventures, outdoor experiences and extraordinary landscapes every year, environmental stewardship and tourism sustainability will remain our top priority, and we'll continue to educate and encourage travelers to experience Moab like locals and become stewards of the land – ensuring we protect the Moab experience for future generations."

