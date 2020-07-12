Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.    TFPM   CA89679M1041

TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

(TFPM)
No quotes available
--   0.00%
09:43aCanada's Triple Flag, China's CMOC agree to streaming deal for Australian mine
RE
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Canada's Triple Flag, China's CMOC agree to streaming deal for Australian mine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/12/2020 | 09:43am EDT

July 12 (Reuters) - Mine financing company Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp said on Sunday it has agreed to pay $550 million upfront as part of a streaming financing deal with China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) for future production of precious metals at CMOC's Northparkes mine in Australia.

Streaming transactions are a type of alternative financing in the mining industry where funds are provided upfront to a miner in exchange for the sale of a fixed amount of future production of metals at a discounted price.

The deal, between units of the two companies, gives Triple Flag rights to a majority of gold and silver to be produced at the mine in New South Wales until the Toronto-based company receives 630,000 ounces of gold and 9 million ounces of silver.

Thereafter, Elliott Management-backed Triple Flag would continue to receive less than half of the gold and silver produced at the mine.

On top of the $550 million upfront payment, Triple Flag would also pay CMOC 10% of the spot gold and spot silver price for each ounce at the time of each delivery.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Aurora Ellis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD. -5.09% 4.29 End-of-day quote.-1.61%
SILVER -0.05% 18.69 Delayed Quote.4.77%
TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METAL
09:43aCanada's Triple Flag, China's CMOC agree to streaming deal for Australian min..
RE
More news
Chart TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIPLE FLAG PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.00%0
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-5.80%5 859
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-32.44%3 981
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-6.16%3 503
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-12.35%3 130
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-29.09%2 936
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group