Triple Point Social Housing REIT : CHANGE OF VENUE FOR ANALYST PRESENTATION

13 March 2020

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

(the 'Company' or, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

CHANGE OF VENUE FOR FULL YEAR RESULTS PRESENTATION

Further to the announcement of its results for the year ended 31 December 2019 earlier today, the Board of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (ticker: SOHO) advises that the offices of Taylor Wessing LLP have been temporarily closed as a precaution due to the Coronavirus Covid-19.

Therefore, the Company presentation for analysts will be now be held at the Company's registered office at 1 King William Street, London EC4N 7AF. The presentation will still take place at 9:30am.

The presentation will also be accessible via a live conference call and on-demand later in the day via the Company website: www.triplepointreit.com.

Those wishing to attend the presentation or access the live conference call are kindly asked to contact Luke Cheshire at Hanway Advisory on +44 (0) 20 3909 3519 or luke.cheshire@hanwayadvisory.com.

The Company's LEI is 213800BERVBS2HFTBC58.

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.triplepointreit.com.

NOTES:

The Company invests in primarily newly developed social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on supported housing. The assets within the portfolio are subject to inflation-adjusted, long-term (typically from 20 years to 30 years), Fully Repairing and Insuring ('FRI') leases with Approved Providers (being Housing Associations, Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government). The portfolio comprises investments into properties which are already subject to an FRI lease with an Approved Provider, as well as forward funding of pre-let developments but does not include any direct development or speculative development.

There is increasing political pressure and social need to increase housing supply across the UK which is creating opportunities for private sector investors to help deliver this housing. The Group's ability to provide forward funding for new developments not only enables the Company to secure fit for purpose, modern assets for its portfolio but also addresses the chronic undersupply of suitable supported housing properties in the UK at sustainable rents as well as delivering returns to investors.

Triple Point Investment Management LLP (part of the Triple Point Group) is responsible for management of the Group's portfolio (with such functions having been delegated to it by Langham Hall Fund Management LLP, the Company's alternative investment fund manager).

The Company was admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 8 August 2017 and was admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and migrated to trading on the premium segment of the Main Market on 27 March 2018. The Company operates as a UK Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and is a constituent of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT index.