MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc    SOHO   GB00BF0P7H59

TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC

(SOHO)
Triple Point Social Housing REIT : SOHO REIT Q3 2019 Factsheet

11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST

PAGE 01

QUARTERLY FACTSHEET

30 September 2019

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - (the "Company" or "SOHO") invests in social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on Supported Housing.

INVESTMENT FEATURES

  • Investment in a diversified portfolio of Social Housing with a focus on specialist Supported Housing
  • Typically 20 years+Index-linked leases with Approved Providers ("AP")
  • APs are typically Housing Associations or Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government
  • SOHO has 100% ownership of property
  • All assets benefit from long term Full Repairing and Insuring ("FRI") leases with Government backed funding for maintenance, upkeep and care costs
  • No exposure to the provision of care which lies solely with the regulated AP
  • Forward funding in order to access prime Social Housing stock being developed (provided an agreement for lease is in place and a coupon is receivable during construction) is capped at 20% of NAV at the time of entering into any new forward funding arrangement

COMPANY INFORMATION

DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS

LEI

213B00BERVBS2HFTBC58

Board of Directors (Non-Executive)

Ticker

SOHO

Chris Phillips (Chairman)

ISIN

GB00BF0P7H59

Ian Reeves CBE

Paul Oliver

Peter Coward

Tracey Fletcher-Ray

DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE

2.54P(PAID AND DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR)

  • 1.27 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2019 paid in June 2019
  • 1.27 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2019 paid in September 2019

KEY STATISTICS

Delegated Investment Manager

Share price

93.80p¹

Triple Point Investment Management LLP

Market cap

£329.1m¹,2

Alternative Investment Fund Manager

SOHO ORDINARY SHARE PRICE

IFRS NAV per share

104.47p1

Langham Hall Fund Management LLP

EPRA NAV per share

104.47p1

Joint Financial Adviser

8 August 2017 to 30 September 2019

Akur Limited

120

Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

100

KEY DATES

Investec Bank plc

80

Legal Adviser to the Company

Financial Year End

31 December

60

Taylor Wessing LLP

Interim

30 June

Auditor and Reporting Accountant

40

Q2 2019 Ordinary Share Dividend

BDO LLP

20

Paid

27 September 2019

Q3 2019 Ordinary Share Dividend

Expected to be declared

November 2019

0

-17

-17

-17

-17

-17

-18

-18

-18

-18

-18

-18

-18

-18

-18

-18

-18

-18

-19

-19

-19

-19

-19

-19

-19

-19

-19

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN Q3 2019

18 July

6 September

Announced Acquisitions

Announced Acquisitions

Acquired 4

Acquired 6

supported housing

supported

properties and

housing properties

entered into a

comprising 47 units,

forward funding

for £7.2m3

agreement

comprising 46

units, for £7.7m3,4

29 August

Dividend Declaration

The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.27 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2019

6 September

Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019

IFRS NAV per Share: 103.96p

Portfolio value:

- IFRS

£395.9m

- Portfolio

£423.2m

10 September

Announced Acquisitions

Acquired 36 supported housing properties and exchanged contracts on a further 4 properties comprising 216 units, for £27.4m3

REFERENCES:

3Cost excluding any acquisition costs

1

As at 30 September 2019 (Audited, as appropriate)

2

Excludes shares held in treasury (450,000) which do not carry any voting rights

4This acquisition announcement includes £4.1m relating to one forward funding arrangement comprising the total project cost.

QUARTERLY FACTSHEET / 30 September 2019

PAGE 02

Since IPO in August 2017, the Company has acquired 366 Supported Housing properties (2,592 units) across the UK, for aggregate consideration of £399.0m (excluding purchase costs). These assets are leased to a variety of APs with a focus on Supported Housing for vulnerable adults with care and support needs.

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

Key

Region

Properties

% of funds

invested5

1

North West

89

22.7

2

West Midlands

55

15.2

3

East Midlands

46

14.4

10

4

London

26

11.9

6

5

South East

49

10.3

1

6

North East

39

9.6

7

7

Yorkshire

24

6.0

8

South West

23

5.1

3

9

East

12

2.8

2

10

Scotland

1

1.3

11

9

11

Wales

2

0.7

4

Total

366

100.0

8

5

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTSAS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

£440.7m

366

277

16

IFRS Valuation

Properties with 2,592 units

Tenancies

Approved Providers

80

£23.6m6

26.0 years

100%

Care Providers

Contracted Rental Income

Weighted Average

Index-linked

Unexpired Lease Term

REFERENCES:

  • Funds invested include total funds committed to forward funding developments, including amounts not yet deployed, excluding purchase costs
    6Excluding ongoing forward funding schemes that are under an agreement for lease

Bective House, Northampton

Top Valley, Nottingham

Eldon Lodge, Bradford

CONTACTS

Max Shenkman

Partner, Triple Point Investment Management LLP

max.shenkman@triplepoint.co.uk

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc

1 King William Street

+44 (0)20 7201 8989

London

www.triplepointreit.com

EC4N 7AF

Disclaimer Approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Langham Hall Fund Management LLP, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the investment to which it relates, you should consult a person that specialises and is authorised by the FCA to advice on this type of investment.

Disclaimer

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:07 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher Robin Leslie Phillips Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Anthony Oliver Independent Non-Executive Director
Ian William Reeves Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter John Coward Independent Non-Executive Director
Tracey Fletcher-Ray Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT PLC-9.84%406
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL28.48%31 781
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.21.03%29 582
ESSEX PROPERTY TRUST, INC.29.66%21 011
INVITATION HOMES INC.49.40%16 151
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC42.54%15 560
