Triple Point Social Housing REIT : SOHO REIT Q3 2019 Factsheet
11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST
30 September 2019
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc - (the "Company" or "SOHO") invests in social housing assets in the UK, with a particular focus on Supported Housing.
INVESTMENT FEATURES
Investment in a diversified portfolio of Social Housing with a focus on specialist Supported Housing
Typically 20 years+Index-linked leases with Approved Providers ("AP")
APs are typically Housing Associations or Local Authorities or other regulated organisations in receipt of direct payment from local government
SOHO has 100% ownership of property
All assets benefit from long term Full Repairing and Insuring ("FRI") leases with Government backed funding for maintenance, upkeep and care costs
No exposure to the provision of care which lies solely with the regulated AP
Forward funding in order to access prime Social Housing stock being developed (provided an agreement for lease is in place and a coupon is receivable during construction) is capped at 20% of NAV at the time of entering into any new forward funding arrangement
COMPANY INFORMATION
DIRECTORS AND ADVISERS
LEI
213B00BERVBS2HFTBC58
Board of Directors (Non-Executive)
Ticker
SOHO
Chris Phillips (Chairman)
ISIN
GB00BF0P7H59
Ian Reeves CBE
Paul Oliver
Peter Coward
Tracey Fletcher-Ray
DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE
2.54P(PAID AND DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR)
1.27 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2019 paid in June 2019
1.27 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2019 paid in September 2019
KEY STATISTICS
Delegated Investment Manager
Share price
93.80p¹
Triple Point Investment Management LLP
Market cap
£329.1m¹,2
Alternative Investment Fund Manager
SOHO ORDINARY SHARE PRICE
IFRS NAV per share
104.47p1
Langham Hall Fund Management LLP
EPRA NAV per share
104.47p1
Joint Financial Adviser
8 August 2017 to 30 September 2019
Akur Limited
120
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
100
KEY DATES
Investec Bank plc
80
Legal Adviser to the Company
Financial Year End
31 December
60
Taylor Wessing LLP
Interim
30 June
Auditor and Reporting Accountant
40
Q2 2019 Ordinary Share Dividend
BDO LLP
20
Paid
27 September 2019
Q3 2019 Ordinary Share Dividend
Expected to be declared
November 2019
KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN Q3 2019
18 July
6 September
Announced Acquisitions
Announced Acquisitions
Acquired 4
Acquired 6
supported housing
supported
properties and
housing properties
entered into a
comprising 47 units,
forward funding
for £7.2m3
agreement
comprising 46
units, for £7.7m3,4
29 August
Dividend Declaration
The Company declared an interim dividend of 1.27 pence per Ordinary Share for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2019
6 September
Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2019
IFRS NAV per Share: 103.96p
Portfolio value:
- IFRS
£395.9m
- Portfolio
£423.2m
10 September
Announced Acquisitions
Acquired 36 supported housing properties and exchanged contracts on a further 4 properties comprising 216 units, for £27.4m3
REFERENCES:
3Cost excluding any acquisition costs
1
As at 30 September 2019 (Audited, as appropriate)
2
Excludes shares held in treasury (450,000) which do not carry any voting rights
4This acquisition announcement includes £4.1m relating to one forward funding arrangement comprising the total project cost.
QUARTERLY FACTSHEET / 30 September 2019
Since IPO in August 2017, the Company has acquired 366 Supported Housing properties (2,592 units) across the UK, for aggregate consideration of £399.0m (excluding purchase costs). These assets are leased to a variety of APs with a focus on Supported Housing for vulnerable adults with care and support needs.
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY
Key
Region
Properties
% of funds
invested5
1
North West
89
22.7
2
West Midlands
55
15.2
3
East Midlands
46
14.4
10
4
London
26
11.9
6
5
South East
49
10.3
1
6
North East
39
9.6
7
7
Yorkshire
24
6.0
8
South West
23
5.1
3
9
East
12
2.8
2
10
Scotland
1
1.3
11
9
11
Wales
2
0.7
4
Total
366
100.0
8
5
PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTSAS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019
£440.7m
366
277
16
IFRS Valuation
Properties with 2,592 units
Tenancies
Approved Providers
80
£23.6m6
26.0 years
100%
Care Providers
Contracted Rental Income
Weighted Average
Index-linked
Unexpired Lease Term
REFERENCES:
Funds invested include total funds committed to forward funding developments, including amounts not yet deployed, excluding purchase costs 6Excluding ongoing forward funding schemes that are under an agreement for lease
Bective House, Northampton
Top Valley, Nottingham
Eldon Lodge, Bradford
CONTACTS
Max Shenkman
Partner, Triple Point Investment Management LLP
max.shenkman@triplepoint.co.uk
Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc
1 King William Street
+44 (0)20 7201 8989
London
www.triplepointreit.com
EC4N 7AF
Disclaimer Approved for issue in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 by Langham Hall Fund Management LLP, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. The document is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. It is important to remember that past performance is not a guide to future performance. Furthermore, the value of any investment or the income deriving from them may go down as well as up and you may not get back the full amount invested. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document or the investment to which it relates, you should consult a person that specialises and is authorised by the FCA to advice on this type of investment.
