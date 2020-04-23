Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Triple-S Management Corporation    GTS   PR8967491088

TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

(GTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Triple-S Management Corporation : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/23/2020 | 08:31am EDT

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Roberto García-Rodríguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Juan José Román-Jiménez, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate on the call, please dial 1-888-204-4368 or 1-323-994-2093 at least 5 minutes before start time. The conference call will also be simulcast live on the Internet, and can be accessed by logging onto www.triplesmanagement.com.

In addition, a replay will be available through May 21, 2020 by calling 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and entering replay pin number 9070409. A replay will also be available at www.triplesmanagement.com for 30 days. 

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is one of the leading players in the managed care industry in Puerto Rico. Triple-S Management has the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Costa Rica. With 60 years of experience in the industry, Triple-S Management offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets under the Blue Cross Blue Shield marks. It also provides non-Blue Cross Blue Shield branded life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact investorrelations@ssspr.com.

AT THE COMPANY:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Juan José Román-Jiménez

Mr. Garrett Edson

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

ICR

(787) 749-4949

(787) 792-6488

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triple-s-management-corporation-schedules-first-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301045666.html

SOURCE Triple-S Management Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORPOR
08:31aTRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release ..
PR
04/08TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : 's Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be Virtua..
PR
03/26ABARCA : Triple-S Accelerate Launch Of Puerto Rico's First Home Delivery Pharmac..
PR
02/28TRIPLE S MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/27TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
02/27TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/27TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
PR
02/13TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORPORATION : Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Release..
PR
2019TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial..
AQ
2019TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group