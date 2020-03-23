TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC : SEC Filing (40-17G) - Fidelity Bond Filing

Pursuant to Rule 17g-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., a Maryland corporation (the "Company") (File No. 814-01044), has today filed the following documents:
a copy of the Company's fidelity bond (the "Bond"), which includes a statement as to the period for which the premium has been paid (attached as Exhibit A); and
a certificate of the Secretary of the Company containing (a) the resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company, including a majority of directors who are not "interested persons," as defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the 1940 Act, of the Company, approving the form, type, coverage and amount of the Bond and (b) a statement as to the period for which premiums have been paid (attached as Exhibit B).
Very truly yours,
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp.
By: /s/ Sajal K. Srivastava
Name:Sajal K. Srivastava
Title: Chief Investment Officer,
President, Secretary and Treasurer
Exhibit A
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
A capital stock company
POLICY NUMBER: 03-988-74-58
REPLACEMENT OF POLICY NUMBER: 01-232-70-46
INVESTMENT COMPANY BLANKET BOND
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
(A Stock Insurance Company, Herein Called the Underwriter)
THIS INSURER IS NOT LICENSED IN THE STATE OF NEW YORK AND IS NOT SUBJECT
TO ITS SUPERVISION.
Bond No. 03-988-74-58
DECLARATIONS
Item 1. Name of Insured (herein called Insured): TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTHBDC CORP
Principal Address
2755 SAND HILL RD STE 150
MENLO PARK, CA 94025-7087
Item 2. Bond Period: from 12:01a.m. 03/05/2020 to 12:01a.m. 03/05/2021
the effective date of the termination or cancellation of this bond, standard time at the Principal Address as to each of said dates.
Item 3. Limit of Liability--Subject to Sections 9, 10 and 12 hereof,
If "Not Covered" is inserted above opposite any specified Insuring Agreement or Coverage, such Insuring Agreement or Coverage and any other reference thereto in this bond shall be deemed to be deleted therefrom.
Item 4. Offices or Premises Covered--Offices acquired or established subsequent to the effective date of this bond are covered according to the terms of General Agreement A. All the Insured's offices or premises in existence at the time this bond becomes effective are covered under this bond except the offices or premises located as follows: NOT APPLICABLE
Item 5. The liability of the Underwriter is subject to the terms of the following riders attached hereto: #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, #7, #8
Item 6. The Insured by the acceptance of this bond gives to the Underwriter terminating or cancelling prior bond(s) or policy(ies) No.(s) 01-232-70-46 such termination or cancellation to be effective as of the time this bond becomes effective.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Insurer has caused this Policy to be signed by its President, Secretary and Authorized Representative. This Policy shall not be valid unless signed below at the time of issuance by an authorized representative of the insurer.
PRESIDENT
SECRETARY
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE
COUNTERSIGNED AT
DATE
COUNTERSIGNATURE
WOODRUFF-SAWYER & CO
50 CALIFORNIA STREET FLOOR 12 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111
The following information is hereby deemed added to the Declarations:
Premium
$4,627.00
State Tax
3.00%
$138.81
Stamping Fee
0.25%
$11.57
Fees
$0.00
Total Gross Premium
$4,777.38
Risk Specialists Companies Insurance Agency, Inc. d/b/a RSCIA in NH, One Montgomery Tower
25th Floor
San Francisco, CA 94104-4505
99288 (4/ 16)
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
INVESTMENT COMPANY BLANKET
BOND
The Underwriter, in consideration of an agreed premium, and subject to the Declarations made a part hereof, the General Agreements, Conditions and Limitations and other terms of this bond, agrees with the Insured, in accordance with the Insuring Agreements hereof to which an amount of insurance is applicable as set forth in Item 3 of the Declarations and with respect to loss sustained by the Insured at any time but discovered during the Bond Period, to indemnify and hold harmless the Insured for:
Loss includes dividends and interest accrued not to exceed 15% of the
before withdrawal as declared in the Fund(s) prospectus shall begin from the date a deposit was first credited to any Insured Fund(s).
which pass or purport to pass title to such securities, documents or other written instruments; EXCLUDING, losses caused by FORGERY or ALTERATION of, on
or in those instruments covered under Insuring Agreement (E) hereof.
customer, shareholder or subscriber, or
For having refused to pay any check or draft made or drawn by any customer, shareholder or subscriber of the Insured or any Authorized Representative of such customer, shareholder or subscriber.
Securities,
documents or
other
written instruments shall be deemed
(I) UNCOLLECTIBLE ITEMS
OF DEPOSIT
to mean original (including original
counterparts) negotiable or non-
Loss resulting from payments of
negotiable agreements which in and
dividends or fund shares, or withdrawals
of themselves represent an equitable
permitted from any customer's, shareholder's
interest, ownership, or debt, including
or subscriber's account based upon
an assignment thereof
which
Uncollectible Items of Deposit of a customer,
instruments are in the ordinary
shareholder or subscriber credited by the
course of business, transferable by
Insured or the Insured's agent to such
delivery of such agreements with any
customer's, shareholder's or
subscriber's
necessary
endorsement
or
Mutual Fund Account; or
assignment.
loss resulting from any Item of Deposit The word "counterfeited" as used in processed through an Automated Clearing this Insuring Agreement shall be House which is reversed by the customer, deemed to mean any security, shareholder or subscriber and deemed document or other written instrument uncollectible by the Insured.
which is intended to deceive and to be taken for an original.
Mechanically produced facsimile signatures are treated the same as handwritten signatures.
Uncollectible Items which are deposited.
This Insuring Agreement applies to all Mutual Funds with "exchange privileges" if all Fund(s) in the exchange program are insured by a National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA for Uncollectible Items of Deposit. Regardless of the number of transactions between Fund(s), the minimum number of days of deposit within the Fund(s)
is in force, establish any additional successful, whether or not fully litigated on office or offices, such office or the merits and whether or not settled of any offices shall be automatically suit or legal proceeding brought against the covered hereunder from the dates of Insured to enforce the Insured's liability or their establishment, respectively. No alleged liability on account of any loss, claim notice to the Underwriter of an or damage which, if established against the increase during any premium period Insured, would constitute a loss sustained by in the number of offices or in the the Insured covered under the terms of this number of Employees at any of the bond provided, however, that with respect to offices covered hereunder need be Insuring Agreement (A) this indemnity shall given and no additional premium apply only in the event that
need be paid for the remainder of
such premium period.
(1) an Employee admits to being guilty of
2. If an Investment Company, named as
any dishonest or fraudulent act(s),
including Larceny or Embezzlement;
Insured herein, shall, while this bond is
or
in force, merge or consolidate with, or
(2) an Employee is adjudicated to be
purchase the assets of another
guilty of any dishonest or fraudulent
institution,
coverage
for
such
act(s),
including
Larceny
or
acquisition
shall apply
automatically
Embezzlement;
from the date of acquisition. The
(3) in the absence of (1) or (2) above an
Insured shall notify the Underwriter of
arbitration panel agrees, after a
such acquisition within 60 days of said
review of an agreed statement of
date, and an additional premium shall
facts, that an Employee would be
be computed only if such acquisition
found guilty of dishonesty if such
involves
additional
offices
or
Employee were prosecuted.
employees.
The Insured shall promptly give notice to
B.
WARRANTY
the Underwriter of any such suit or legal
No statement made by or on behalf of
proceeding and at the request of the
Underwriter shall furnish it with copies of all
the Insured, whether contained in the
pleadings and other papers therein. At the
application or otherwise, shall be deemed to
Underwriter's election the Insured shall permit
be a warranty of anything except that it is true
the Underwriter to conduct the defense of such
to the best of the knowledge and belief of the
suit or legal proceeding, in the Insured's name,
person making the statement.
through attorneys of the Underwriter's
selection. In such event, the Insured shall give
C.
COURT COSTS AND
all reasonable
assistance
which
the
ATTORNEYS' information
and
FEE
Underwriter
shall
deem necessary to
the
(Applicable to all Insuring Agreements or proper defense of such suit or legal Coverages now or hereafter forming proceeding.
part of this bond)
the Underwriter that the amount recoverable employment, coverage would still apply under under this bond bears to the total of such Insuring Agreement (A) if the direct proximate amount plus the amount which is not so cause of the loss occurred while the former recoverable. Such indemnity shall be in Employee performed duties within the scope addition to the Limit of Liability for the of his/her employment.
applicable Insuring Agreement or Coverage.
THE FOREGOING INSURING AGREEMENTS
AND GENERAL AGREEMENTS ARE SUBJECT
TO
THE FOLLOWING
CONDITIONS AND
LIMITATIONS
SECTION 1. DEFINITIONS
The following terms, as used in this bond, shall have the respective meanings stated in this Section:
"Employee" means:
any of the Insured's officers, partners, or employees, and
any of the officers or employees of any predecessor of the Insured whose principal assets are acquired by the Insured by consolidation or merger with, or purchase of assets or capital stock of such predecessor. and
attorneys retained by the Insured to perform legal services for the Insured and the employees of such attorneys while such attorneys or the employees of such attorneys are performing such services for the Insured, and
guest students pursuing their studies or duties in any of the Insured's offices, and
directors or trustees of the Insured, the investment advisor, underwriter (distributor), transfer agent, or shareholder accounting record keeper, or administrator authorized by written
any officer, partner or Employee of
agreement to keep financial and/or other required records, but only while performing acts coming within the scope of the usual duties of an officer or employee or while acting as a member of any committee duly elected or appointed to examine or audit or have custody of or access to the Property of the Insured, and
any individual or individuals assigned to perform the usual duties of an employee within the premises of the Insured, by contract, or by any agency furnishing temporary personnel on a contingent or part-time basis, and
each natural person, partnership or corporation authorized by written agreement with the Insured to perform services as electronic data processor of checks or other accounting records of the Insured, but excluding any such processor who acts as transfer agent or in any other agency capacity in issuing checks, drafts or securities for the Insured, unless included under Sub- section (9) hereof, and
those persons so designated in Section 15, Central Handling of Securities, and
same general character shall not be considered Employees.
for an Investment Company named as Insured while performing acts coming within the scope of the usual duties of an officer or Employee of any Investment Company named as Insured herein, or while acting as a member of any committee duly elected or appointed to examine or audit or have custody of or access to the Property of any such Investment Company, provided that only Employees or partners of a transfer agent, shareholder accounting record- keeper or administrator which is an affiliated person as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, of an Investment Company named as Insured or is an affiliated person of the adviser, underwriter or administrator of such Investment Company, and which is not a bank, shall be included within the definition of Employee.
Each employer of temporary personnel or processors as set forth in Sub-Sections (6) and of Section 1(a) and their partners, officers and employees shall collectively be deemed to be one person for all the purposes of this bond, excepting, however, the last paragraph of Section 13.
Brokers, or other agents under contract or representatives of the
currency, coin, bank notes, Federal Reserve notes), postage and revenue stamps, U.S. Savings Stamps, bullion, precious metals of all kinds and in any form and articles made therefrom, jewelry, watches, necklaces, bracelets, gems, precious and semi-precious stones, bonds, securities, evidences of debts, debentures, scrip, certificates, interim receipts, warrants, rights, puts, calls,
straddles, spreads, transfers, coupons, drafts, bills of exchange,
acceptances, notes, checks, withdrawal orders, money orders, warehouse receipts, bills of lading, conditional sales contracts, abstracts of title, insurance policies, deeds, mortgages under real estate and/or chattels and upon interests therein, and assignments of such policies, mortgages and instruments, and other valuable papers, including books of account and other records used by the Insured in the conduct of its business, and all other instruments similar to or in the nature of the foregoing including Electronic Representations of such instruments enumerated above (but excluding all data processing records) in which the Insured has an interest or in which the Insured acquired or should have acquired an interest by reason of a predecessor's declared financial condition at the time of the Insured's consolidation or merger with, or purchase of the principal assets of, such predecessor or which are held by the Insured for any purpose or in any capacity and whether so held by the Insured for any purpose or in any capacity and whether so held gratuitously or not and whether or not the Insured is liable therefor.
"Forgery" means the signing of the name of another with intent to
deceive; it does not include the signing of one's own name with or without authority, in any capacity, for any purpose.
"Larceny and Embezzlement" as it applies to any named Insured means those acts as set forth in Section 37 of the Investment Company Act of 1940.
"Items of Deposit" means any one or more checks and drafts. Items of Deposit shall not be deemed uncollectible until the Insured's collection procedures have failed.
SECTION 2. EXCLUSIONS
THIS BOND DOES NOT COVER:
owner or partner of the Insured in some other capacity, nor, in any event, loss resulting from the act or acts of any person while acting in the capacity of a member of such Board or equivalent body.
loss resulting from the complete or partial non-payment of, or default upon, any loan or transaction in the nature of, or amounting to, a loan made by or obtained from the Insured or any of its partners, directors or Employees, whether authorized or unauthorized and whether procured in good faith or through trick, artifice, fraud or false pretenses. unless such loss is covered under Insuring Agreement (A), (E) or (F).
loss resulting from any violation by the Insured or by any Employee
(m) any loss resulting from Uncollectible Items of Deposit which are drawn from a financial institution outside the fifty states of the United States of America, District of Columbia, and territories and possessions of the United States of America, and Canada.
member of any equivalent body by whatsoever benefit of users of name known unless such person is also an
Employee or an elected official, partial
said armored motor vehicle company's service, and then this bond shall cover only such excess.
(h) potential income, including but not limited to interest and dividends, not realized by the Insured because of a loss covered under this bond, except as included under Insuring Agreement (I).
all damages of any type for which the
Insured is legally liable, except direct
SECTION 3. ASSIGNMENT OF RIGHTS
compensatory damages arising from
a loss covered under this bond.
This bond does not afford coverage in
(j) loss through the surrender of
favor of any Employers of temporary personnel
Property away from an office of the
or of processors as set forth in sub-sections
Insured as a result of a threat
(6) and (7) of Section 1(a) of this bond, as
aforesaid, and upon payment to the Insured by
to do bodily harm to any the Underwriter on account of any loss through
person, except loss of Property
dishonest or fraudulent act(s) including
in transit in the custody of any
Larceny or Embezzlement committed by any
person
acting as
messenger
of the partners, officers or employees of such
provided that when such transit
Employers, whether acting alone or in
was initiated there was no
collusion with others, an assignment of such of
knowledge by the Insured of
the Insured's rights and causes of action as it
any such threat, or
may have against such Employers by reason
(2) to do damage to the premises
of such acts so committed shall, to the extent
or Property of the Insured,
of such payment, be given by the Insured to
except
when
covered under
the Underwriter, and the Insured shall execute
Insuring Agreement (A).
all papers necessary to secure to the
(k) all costs, fees and other expenses
Underwriter the rights herein provided for.
incurred by the Insured in
establishing the existence of or
SECTION 4. LOSS -NOTICE-PROOF-LEGAL
amount of loss covered under this
PROCEEDINGS
bond unless such indemnity is
This bond is for the use and benefit only of the
provided
for
under
Insuring
Agreement (B).
Insured named in the Declarations and the
Underwriter shall not be liable hereunder for
loss resulting from payments made or loss sustained by anyone other than the
is within the premises of the drawee full particulars. If claim is made under this bank of the Insured or within the bond for loss of securities or shares, the office of the Insured at the time of Underwriter shall not be liable unless each of such payment or withdrawal or such securities or shares is identified in such unless such payment is covered proof of loss by a certificate or bond
under Insuring Agreement (A).
number or, where such securities or
actual market value at the time of
shares
are
uncertificated,
by
such
replacement; and further provided that in case
identification means as agreed to by the
of a loss or misplacement of interim
Underwriter. The Underwriter shall have thirty
certificates, warrants, rights, or other
days after notice and proof of loss within which
securities, the production which is necessary
to investigate the claim, but where the loss is
to the exercise of subscription, conversion,
clear and undisputed, settlement shall be
redemption or deposit privileges, the value
made within forty-eight hours; and this shall
thereof shall be the market value of such
apply notwithstanding the loss is made up
privileges
immediately
preceding
the
wholly or in part of securities of which
expiration thereof if said loss or misplacement
duplicates
may
be
obtained.
Legal
is not discovered until after their expiration. If
proceedings for recovery of any loss
no market price is quoted for such Property or
hereunder shall not be brought prior to the
for such privileges, the value shall be fixed by
expiration of sixty days after such proof of loss
agreement between the parties or by
is filed with the Underwriter nor after the
arbitration.
expiration of twenty-four months from the
In case of any loss or damage to
discovery of such loss, except that any action
Property consisting of books of accounts or
or proceeding to recover hereunder on
other records used by the Insured in the
account of any judgment against the Insured in
conduct of its business, the Underwriter shall
any suit mentioned in General Agreement C or
be liable under this bond only if such books or
to recover attorneys' fees paid in any such
records are actually reproduced and then for
suit, shall be begun within twenty-four months
not more than the cost of blank books, blank
from the date upon which the judgment in such
pages or other materials plus the cost of labor
suit shall become final. If any limitation
for the actual transcription or copying of data
embodied in this bond is prohibited by any law
which shall have been furnished by the
controlling the construction hereof, such
Insured in order to reproduce such books and
limitation shall be deemed to be amended so
other records.
as to be equal to the minimum period of
SECTION 6. VALUATION OF PREMISES
limitation permitted by such law.
Discovery occurs when the Insured
AND FURNISHINGS
(a) becomes aware of facts, or
(b) receives written notice of an actual
In case of damage to any office of the
or potential claim by a third party
Insured, or loss of or damage to the
which alleges that the Insured is
furnishings,
fixtures, stationery, supplies,
liable under circumstance
equipment, safes or vaults therein, the
which would cause a reasonable person to
Underwriter shall not be liable for more than
assume that a loss covered by the bond has
the actual cash value thereof, or for more than
been or will be incurred even though the exact
the actual cost of their replacement or repair.
amount or details of loss may not be then
The Underwriter may, at its election, pay such
known.
actual cash value or make such replacement
or repair. If
the Underwriter
and the Insured
cannot agree upon such cash value or such cost of replacement or repair, such shall be determined by
In case of recovery, whether made by the Insured or by the Underwriter, on account of any loss in excess of the Limit of Liability hereunder plus the Deductible Amount applicable to such loss from any source other than suretyship, insurance, reinsurance, security or indemnity taken by or for the benefit of the Underwriter, the net amount of such recovery, less the actual costs and expenses of making same, shall be applied to reimburse the Insured in full for the excess portion of such loss, and the remainder, if any, shall be paid first in reimbursement of the
loss, or
all wrongful acts, other than those specified in (a) above, of one or more persons (which dishonest act(s) or act(s) of Larceny or Embezzlement include, but are not limited to, the failure of an Employee to report such acts of others) whose dishonest act or acts intentionally or unintentionally, knowingly or unknowingly, directly or indirectly, aid or aids in any way, or permits the continuation of, the dishonest act or acts of any other person or persons shall be deemed to be one loss with the act or acts of the persons aided, or
(e) any one casualty or event other than
of such loss, after deducting the net
those specified in (a), (b), (c) or (d)
amount of all reimbursement and/or recovery
preceding, shall be deemed to be
obtained or made by the Insured, other than
one loss, and
from any bond or policy of insurance issued by
shall be limited to the applicable Limit of
an insurance company and covering such
loss, or by the Underwriter on account thereof
Liability stated in Item 3 of the Declarations of
prior to payment by the Underwriter of such
this bond irrespective of the total amount of
loss, shall exceed the Deductible Amount set
such loss or losses and shall not be
forth in Item 3 of the Declarations hereof
cumulative in amounts from year to year or
(herein called Deductible Amount) and then for
from period to period.
such excess only, but in no event for more
Sub-section (c) is not applicable to any
than the applicable Limit of Liability stated in
situation to which the language of sub- section
Item 3 of the Declarations.
(d) applies.
The Insured will bear, in addition to the
SECTION 10. LIMIT OF LIABILITY
Deductible Amount, premiums on Lost
Instrument Bonds as set forth in Section 7.
With respect to any loss set forth in the
There shall be no deductible applicable
to any loss under Insuring Agreement A
PROVIDED clause of Section 9 of this bond
sustained by any Investment Company named
which is recoverable or recovered in whole or
as Insured herein.
in part under any other bonds or policies
SECTION 13. TERMINATION
issued by the Underwriter to the Insured or to
any predecessor in interest of the Insured and
The Underwriter may terminate this bond
terminated or cancelled or allowed to expire
and in which the period for discovery has not
as an entirety by furnishing written notice
expired at the time any such loss thereunder is
specifying the termination date which cannot
discovered, the total liability of the Underwriter
of a transfer of its outstanding voting securities
and Exchange Commission, Washington, D.C.
which results in a change in control (as set
not less than 60 days prior to the
forth in Section 2(a) (9) of the Investment
effective date of any change or modification
Company Act of 1940) of the Insured, the
which would adversely affect the rights of such
Insured shall within thirty
Investment Company.
(30) days of such knowledge give written
SECTION 18. SERVICE OF SUIT
notice to the Underwriter setting forth:
the names of the transferors and
transferees (or the names of the
It is agreed that in the event of failure of
the
beneficial owners if the voting
Underwriter to pay any amount claimed to be
securities are requested in another
due hereunder, the Underwriter, at the request
name), and
of the Insured, will submit to the jurisdiction of
(b) the total number of voting securities
a court of competent jurisdiction within the
owned by the transferors and the
United States. Nothing in this Section
transferees (or the beneficial
constitutes, or should be understood to
owners), both immediately before
constitute, a waiver of the Underwriter's rights
and after the transfer, and
to commence an action in any court
of
the total number of outstanding competent jurisdiction in the United States, to
voting securities.
remove an action to a United States District
As used in this section, control means
Court, or to seek a transfer of a case to
another court as permitted by the laws of the
the power to exercise a controlling influence
United States or of any state in the United
over the management or policies of the
States. It is further agreed that service of
Insured.
process in such suit may be made upon
Failure to give the required notice shall
General Counsel, Legal Department, AIG
Specialty Insurance Company, 175 Water
result in termination of coverage of this bond,
Street, New York, NY 10038, or his or her
effective upon the date of stock transfer for
representative, and that in any suit instituted
any loss in which any transferee is concerned
against the Underwriter upon this contract of
or implicated.
insurance, the Underwriter will abide by the final decision of such court or of any appellate court in the event of any appeal. Further, pursuant to any statute of any state, territory, or district of the United States which makes provision therefore, the Underwriter hereby designates the Superintendent, Commissioner, or Director of Insurance, or other officer specified for that purpose in the statute, or his or her successor or successors in office as its true and lawful attorney upon whom may be served any lawful process in any action, suit, or proceeding instituted by or on behalf of the Insured or any beneficiary hereunder
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
PROTECTED INFORMATION EXCLUSION
This rider modifies insurance provided under the following:
BROKER-DEALER GUARD BOND
CREDIT UNION FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FIDELITY BOND
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS BOND, STANDARD FORM 14
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS BOND, STANDARD FORM 15
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS BOND, STANDARD FORM 24
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS BOND, STANDARD FORM 25 FOLLOW
FORM BOND (EXCESS OVER A FIDELITY BOND) INVESTMENT
COMPANY BLANKET BOND
It is agreed that:
1. Coverage shall not apply to any loss resulting directly or indirectly from the: (a) theft, disappearance or destruction of; (b) unauthorized use or disclosure of; (c) unauthorized access to; or (d) failure to protect any:
confidential or non-public; or
personal or personally identifiable;
information that any person or entity has a duty to protect under any law, rule or regulation, any agreement or any industry guideline or standard.
This exclusion shall not apply to the extent that any unauthorized use or disclosure of a password enables a theft by an Employee of the Insured of money, securities or tangible property of the Insured or that the Insured is holding for a third party; provided, however, this exception shall not apply to the extent that such unauthorized use or disclosure of a password enables a theft of or disclosure of information.
2. Nothing contained here shall be held to vary, alter, waive or extend any of the terms, limitations, conditions, or agreements of the attached bond other than as above stated.
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
COMPUTER CRIME COVERAGE
RIDER (ICBB VERSION)
In consideration of the premium charged, it is hereby understood and agreed that bond is hereby amended as follows:
All the terms and conditions of the Investment Company Blanket Bond, Form No. 41206 (09/84), shall apply to coverage as is afforded by this endorsement unless specifically stated otherwise herein or in any endorsement attached hereto.
Item 3 of the Declarations is hereby amended by adding the following underOptional Insuring Agreements and Coverages section:
Limit of Liability
Deductible
(CC-1) Computer Systems Fraud
$1,000,000
$25,000
(CC-2) Data Processing Service Operations
$1,000,000
$25,000
(CC-3) Voice Initiated Transfer Fraud
$1,000,000
$25,000
(CC-4) Telefacsimile Transfer Fraud
$1,000,000
$25,000
(CC-5)
Destruction of Data or Programs by
$1,000,000
$25,000
Hacker
(CC-6)
Destruction of Data or Programs by
$1,000,000
$25,000
Virus
(CC-7)
Voice Computer Systems Fraud
$1,000,000
$25,000
3. The Declarations page is hereby amended by adding the following after Item 6 thereof:
Item 7.
Voice Initiated Transfer Fraud
Under the terms of the Voice Initiated Transfer Fraud Insuring Agreement, the Insured must place verification call-back for each transfer in excess of $25,000.
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
Telefacsimile Transfer Fraud
Under the terms of the Telefacsimile Transfer Fraud Insuring Agreement, the Insured must place a Verification call-back for each transfer in excess of $25,000
4. The Insuring Agreements are hereby amended by adding the following Insuring Agreements to the Bond:
COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD
(CC-1) Loss resulting directly from a fraudulent:
entry of Electronic Data or Computer Program into, or
change of Electronic Data or Computer Program within
any Computer System operated by the Insured, whether owned or leased; or any Computer System identified in the application for this bond; or a Computer System first used by the Insured during the bond period; as provided by General Agreement B; provided the entry or change causes:
Property to be transferred, paid or delivered,
an account of the Insured, or of its customer, to be added, deleted, debited or credited, or
an unauthorized account or a fictitious account to be debited or credited.
In this Insuring Agreement, fraudulent entry or change shall include such entry or change made by an Employee of the Insured acting in good faith:
on an instruction from a software contractor who has a written agreement with the Insured to design, implement or service programs for a Computer System covered by this Insuring Agreement, or
on an instruction transmitted by Tested telex or similar means of Tested communication identified in the application for this bond purportedly sent by a customer, financial institution or automated clearing house.
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
(CC-2) Loss sustained by a Client of the Insured resulting directly from a fraudulent:
entry of Electronic Data or a Computer Program into, or
change of Electronic Data or a Computer Program within a Computer System covered under the terms of theCOMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD Insuring Agreement, or
entry or change of Electronic Data during electronic transmission or physical transit from the Insured to its Client, provided that the entry or change causes:
Property to be transferred, paid or delivered,
an account of the Client, or a customer of the Client, to be added, deleted, debited or credited, or
an unauthorized account or a fictitious account to be debited or credited,
and for which loss the Insured is legally liable to the Client as a provider of data processing services for such Client.
In this Insuring Agreement, fraudulent entry or change shall include such entry or change made by an Employee of the Insured acting in good faith:
on an instruction from a software contractor who has a written agreement with the Insured to design, implement or service programs for a Computer System covered by this Insuring Agreement, or
on an instruction transmitted by Tested telex or similar means of Tested communication identified in the application for this bond purportedly sent by a customer, financial institution or automated clearing house.
In this Insuring Agreement, Client means an entity for which the Insured serves as data processor under the terms of a written agreement.
VOICE INITIATED TRANSFER FRAUD
(CC-3) Loss resulting directly from the Insured having, in good faith, transferred Funds from a Customer's account through a Computer System covered under the terms of the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD Insuring Agreement in
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
reliance upon a fraudulent voice instruction transmitted by telephone which was purported to be from:
an officer, director, partner or employee of a Customer of the Insured who was authorized by the Customer to instruct the Insured to make such transfer,
an individual person who is a Customer of the Insured, or
an Employee of the Insured in another office of the Insured who was authorized by the Insured to instruct other Employees of the Insured to transfer Funds,
and was received by an Employee of the Insured specifically designated to receive and act upon such instructions, but the voice instruction was not from a person described in (1), (2) or (3) above, provided that:
such voice instruction was electronically recorded by the Insured and required password(s) or code word(s) given; and
if the transfer was in excess of the amount shown on the Declarations Page as the verification call-back amount for this Insuring Agreement, the voice instruction was verified by a call-back according to a prearranged procedure.
As used in this Insuring Agreement, Customer means an entity or individual which has a written agreement with the Insured authorizing the Insured to rely on voice instructions to initiate transfers and has provided the Insured with the names of persons authorized to initiate such transfers, and with which the Insured has established an instruction verification mechanism.
TELEFACSIMILE TRANSFER FRAUD
(CC-4) Loss resulting directly from the Insured having, in good faith, transferred or delivered Funds, Certificated Securities or Uncertificated Securities through a Computer System covered under the terms of the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD Insuring Agreement in reliance upon a fraudulent instruction received through a Telefacsimile Device, and which instruction:
purports and reasonably appears to have originated from:
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
another office of the Insured
but, in fact, was not originated by the Customer or entity whose identification it bears, and
contains a valid test code which proves to have been used by a person who was not authorized to make use of it, and
contains the name of a person authorized to initiate such transfer;
provided that, if the transfer was in excess of the amount shown on the Declarations as the verification call-back amount for this Insuring Agreement, the instructions was verified by a call-back according to a prearranged procedure.
As used in this Insuring Agreement, Customer means an entity or individual which has a written agreement with the Insured authorizing the Insured to rely on Telefacsimile Device instructions to initiate transfers and has provided the Insured with the names of persons authorized to initiate such transfers, and with which the Insured has established an instruction verification mechanism.
DESTRUCTION OF DATA OR PROGRAMS BY HACKER
(CC-5) Loss that is Restoration Costs resulting directly from the malicious destruction of, or damage to, Electronic Data or Computer Programs owned by the Insured or for which the Insured is legally liable while stored within a Computer System covered under the terms of the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD Insuring Agreement.
Special Condition: Under this Insuring Agreement, a single "Loss" shall comprise of all covered costs incurred by the Insured between the time destruction or damage is discovered and the time the affected Computer Program(s) or Electronic Data is/are restored or repaired (or a determination has been made that such restoration or repair is impossible). Recurrence of destruction or damage after the Computer Program(s) or Electronic Data is/are restored or repaired shall constitute a separate single "Loss."
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
(CC-6) Loss resulting directly from the malicious destruction of, or damage to, Electronic Data or Computer Programs owned by the Insured or for which the Insured is legally liable while stored within a Computer System covered under the terms of the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD Insuring Agreement if such destruction or damage was caused by a computer program or similar instruction which was written or altered to incorporate a hidden instruction designed to destroy or damage Electronic Data or Computer Programs in the Computer System in which the computer program or instruction so written or so altered is used.
Special Condition: Under this Insuring Agreement, a single "Loss" consists of all covered costs incurred by the Insured between the time destruction or damage is discovered and the time the affected Computer Program(s) or Electronic Data is/are restored or repaired (or a determination has been made that such restoration or repair is impossible). Recurrence of destruction or damage after the Computer Program(s) or Electronic Data is/are restored or repaired shall constitute a separate single "Loss."
VOICE COMPUTER SYSTEM FRAUD
(CC-7) Loss resulting directly from charges for voice telephone long-distance toll calls which were incurred due to the fraudulent use or fraudulent manipulation of an Account Code or System Password required to obtain access to a Voice Computer System owned or leased by the Insured, installed on the Insured's premises, whose System Administration is performed and controlled by the Insured; provided, however, that the unauthorized access was not made possible by:
failure to incorporate a System Password feature or failure to change the System Password at least once every 30 days thereafter, or
failure to have a call-disconnect feature in operation to automatically terminate a caller's access to the Voice Computer System after not more than three unsuccessful attempts to input an Account Code.
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
Special Condition: Under this Insuring Agreement, a single "Loss" consists of loss resulting from toll call charges made only on telephone lines directly controlled by one Voice Computer System and only toll call charges occurring for a period of not more than 30 days inclusive of the date on which the first such toll call charge was made.
5. GENERAL AGREEMENT A. ADDITIONAL OFFICES OR EMPLOYEES-CONSOLIDATION,MERGER-NOTICE is hereby deleted in its entirety and is replaced with the following:
ADDITIONAL OFFICES OR EMPLOYEES OR COMPUTER SYSTEMS - CONSOLIDATION, MERGER OR PURCHASE OF ASSETS OR COMPUTER SYSTEMS
If the Insured shall, while this bond is in force, establish any additional offices, other than by consolidation or merger with, or purchase or acquisition of assets or liabilities or computer systems of, another institution, such offices and computer systems shall be automatically covered hereunder from the date of such establishment without the requirement of notice to the Underwriter or the payment of additional premium for the remainder of the premium period.
If the Insured shall, while this bond is in force, consolidate or merge with, or purchase or acquire assets or liabilities or computer systems of, another institution, the Insured shall not have such coverage as is afforded under this bond for loss which:
has occurred or will occur in offices or premises or computer systems, or
has been caused or will be caused by an employee or employees of such institution, or
has arisen or will arise out of the assets or liabilities or computer systems acquired by the Insured as a result of such consolidation, merger or purchase of assets or liabilities or computer systems unless the Insured shall:
give the Underwriter written notice within 60 days of the proposed consolidation, merger or purchase of assets or liabilities or computer systems prior to the proposed effective date of such action; and
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
obtain the written consent of the Underwriter to extend the coverage provided by this bond to such additional offices or premises or computer systems, Employees and other exposures; and
upon obtaining such consent, pay to the Underwriter an additional premium.
Solely for the coverage provided by this rider, in Section 1. DEFINITIONS of the CONDITIONS AND LIMITATIONS of this bond, definition (b) "Property" is hereby amended to include Electronic Data and Computer Programs.
Solely for the coverage provided by this rider, Section 1. DEFINITIONS of the CONDITIONS AND LIMITATIONS of this bond is hereby amended by adding the following definitions to the end thereof:
"Account Code" means a confidential and protected string of characters which identifies or authenticates a person and permits that person to gain access to a Voice Computer System for the purpose of making toll calls or utilizing voice mail box messaging capabilities or other similar functional features of the System.
"Computer Program" means a set of related electronic instructions which direct the operations and functions of a computer or devices connected to it which enable the computer or devices to receive, process, store or send Electronic Data.
"Computer System" means:
computers with related peripheral components, including storage components wherever located;
systems and applications software;
terminal devices; and
related communication networks, including the internet
by which Electronic Data are electronically collected, transmitted, processed, stored and retrieved.
"Electronic Data" means facts or information converted to a form usable in a Computer System by Computer Programs and which is stored on magnetic tapes or disks, or optical storage disks or other bulk media.
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
"Funds" means Money on deposit in an account.
"Restoration Costs" means reasonable and necessary costs or expenses incurred by the Insured with the Insurer's prior written consent to restore or repair damaged or destroyed Electronic Data or Computer Programs within a Computer System; provided that if it is determined that such Electronic Data or Computer Programs cannot be restored or repaired, then Restoration Costs means solely those reasonable costs or expenses incurred by the Insured, with the Insurer's prior written consent, to reach such determination.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, Restoration Costs shall not include, and in no event shall any Insuring Agreement of this bond cover:
any costs related directly or indirectly to the damage or destruction of Electronic Data or Computer Programs that the Insured did not have a license to use; or
any costs or expenses incurred to redo the work product, research or analysis that was the basis of any damaged or destroyed Electronic Data or Computer Programs.
"System Administration" means the performance of security functions including but not limited to defining authorized persons to access a Voice Computer System and adding, changing and deleting Account Codes or passwords in connection therewith; and invoking or revoking a System option which directs telephone call routing or which adds, moves or drops telephone lines or which performs any other similar activity allowed by a hardware or software-based System option that has been incorporated by a manufacturer or vendor into a System or any component thereof provided said System option is not intended for the sole use of such manufacturer or vendor.
(vii)"System Maintenance" means the performance of hardware and software installation, diagnostics and corrections and similar activities that are performed in the usual custom and practice by a manufacturer or vendor to establish or maintain the basic operational functionality of a Voice Computer System or any component thereof.
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
"System Password" means a confidential and protected string of characters which identifies or authenticates a person and permits that person to gain access to a Voice Computer System or any portion thereof for the purpose of performing System Administration or System Maintenance activities.
"Telefacsimile Device" means a machine capable of sending or receiving a duplicate image of a document by means of electronic impulses transmitted through a telephone line and which reproduces the duplicate image on paper.
"Tested" means a method of authenticating the contents of a communication by placing a valid test key on it which has been agreed upon by the Insured and a customer, automated clearing house, or another financial institution for the purpose of protecting the integrity of the communication in the ordinary course of business.
"Uncertificated Security" means a share, participation or other interest in property of, or an enterprise of, the issuer or an obligation of the issuer, which is:
not represented by an instrument and the transfer of which is registered upon books maintained for that purpose by or on behalf of the issuer;
of a type commonly dealt in securities, exchanges or markets; and
either one of a class or series or by its terms divisible into a class or series of shares, participations, interests or obligations.
(xii)"Voice Computer System" means a Computer System installed in one location which functions as a private branch exchange (PBX), voice mail processor, automated call attendant or provides a similar capability used for the direction or routing of telephone calls in a voice communications network.
8. Solely for the coverage provided by this rider, Section 2. EXCLUSIONS of the CONDITIONS AND LIMITATIONS of the bond is hereby amended by adding the following exclusions to the end thereof:
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
any loss of the type or kind covered by any other Insuring Agreement provided in this financial institution bond, regardless of any deductible amount or limit of liability;
loss caused by a director or Employee of the Insured or by a person in collusion with any director or Employee of the Insured; (Collusion shall include the willful withholding of knowledge from the Insured by any director or Employee that a fraudulent act by a person not an Employee has been or will be perpetrated against the Insured.);
loss resulting directly or indirectly from entry or change of Electronic Data or Computer Programs in a Computer System, unless covered under theCOMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD or DATA PROCESSING SERVICE OPERATIONS Insuring Agreements;
loss resulting directly or indirectly from the Insured having transferred Funds in reliance on the validity of a voice instruction, unless covered under theCOMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD or VOICE INITIATED TRANSFER FRAUD Insuring Agreements;
loss resulting directly or indirectly by the Insured having transferred or delivered Funds, Certificated Securities or Uncertificated Securities in reliance on an instruction received through a Telefacsimile Device, unless covered under theTELEFACSIMILE TRANSFER FRAUD Insuring Agreement;
loss resulting directly or indirectly from theft of confidential information;
loss resulting directly or indirectly from the assumption of liability by the Insured by contract unless the liability arises from a loss covered by this rider and would be imposed on the Insured regardless of the existence of the contract;
the cost of duplication of Electronic Data or Computer Programs, unless covered under theDESTRUCTION OF DATA OR PROGRAMS BY HACKER or DESTRUCTION OF DATA OR PROGRAMS BY VIRUS Insuring Agreements;
loss involving a Voice Computer System, unless covered under theVOICE COMPUTER SYSTEM FRAUD Insuring Agreement;
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
loss resulting directly or indirectly from:
written instructions or advices, or
telegraphic or cable instructions or advices;
unless the instructions or advices are Tested and the loss is covered under the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD or DATA PROCESSING
SERVICE
OPERATIONS Insuring Agreements;
loss resulting directly or indirectly from negotiable instruments, securities, documents or other written instruments which bear a forged signature, or are counterfeit, altered or otherwise fraudulent and which are used as source documentation in the preparation of Electronic Data or manually keyed into a data terminal;
loss resulting directly or indirectly from the fraudulent preparation, or fraudulent modification of Computer Programs unless covered under theCOMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD or DATA PROCESSING SERVICE OPERATIONS Insuring Agreements;
loss resulting directly or indirectly from:
mechanical failure, faulty construction, error in design, latent defect, fire, wear or tear, gradual deterioration, electrical disturbance or electrical surge which affects a Computer System; or
failure or breakdown of electronic data processing media; or
error or omission in programming or processing;
loss as a result of a threat to Computer System operations;
loss resulting directly or indirectly from the use of a telephone credit, debit, charge, identification or similar card to gain access to the Insured's Voice Computer System;
loss resulting directly or indirectly from the input of Electronic Data into a Computer System terminal device either on the premises of a customer of the Insured or under the control of such customer by a person who had authorized access to the customer's authentication mechanism.
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
loss resulting directly or indirectly from payments made or withdrawals from a depositor's account involving items of deposit which are not finally paid for any reason;
loss of potential income, including but not limited to interest and dividends;
loss of any type for which the Insured is legally liable, except compensatory damages, but not multiples thereof, arising directly from a loss covered under this policy;
any fees, costs and expenses incurred by the Insured;
indirect or consequential loss of any nature;
loss involving automated mechanical devices which on behalf of the Insured, disburse money, accept deposits, cash checks, drafts or similar written instruments, or make credit card loans;
loss due to riot or civil commotion or loss due to military, naval or usurped power, war or insurrection;
loss resulting directly or indirectly from the effects of nuclear fission or fusion or radioactivity; provided, however, that this exclusion shall not apply to loss resulting from industrial uses of nuclear energy;
loss as a result of a threat:
to do bodily harm to any person;
to do damage to the premises or property of the Insured; or
to Computer Systems operations.
9. Solely for the coverage provided by this rider, Section 4. LOSS - NOTICE - PROOF - LEGAL PROCEEDINGS of the CONDITIONS AND LIMITATIONS of the bond is hereby amended by adding the following to the end thereof:
It is further understood and agreed that:
Proof of loss for claim under the Voice Initiated Transfer Fraud Insuring Agreement must include electronic recordings of such voice instructions and the verification call-back, if such call-back was required; and
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
UNAUTHORIZED SIGNATURES COVERAGE
In consideration of the premium charged, it is agreed that:
1. The following Insuring Agreement is added to this bond:
(US) UNAUTHORIZED SIGNATURES
Loss resulting directly from the Insured having accepted, paid or cashed any check or withdrawal order made or drawn on a customer's account which bears the signature or endorsement of someone other than a person whose name and signature is on file with the Insured as a signatory on such account.
It shall be a condition precedent to the Insured's right of recovery under this UNAUTHORIZED SIGNATURES Insuring Agreement that the Insured shall have on file the signatures of all persons who are signatories on such account.
2. The "Optional Insuring Agreements and Coverages" section of Item 3 of the Declarations of this bond is amended by adding the following at the end thereof:
Limit of
Deductible
Insuring Agreement (US) -
Liability
$25,000
$5,000
UNAUTHORIZED
SIGNATURES
3. Nothing herein contained shall be held to vary, alter, waive or extend any of the terms, limitations, conditions or agreements of the attached bond other than as above stated.
This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020
forms a part of
Policy number: 03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
AUTOMATIC COVERAGE AND LIMIT INCREASE RIDER
In consideration of the premium charged, it is hereby understood and agreed that:
If the first named Insured establishes a new Investment Company (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940) during the Bond Period other than by consolidation or merger with, purchase or acquisition of assets or liabilities of, another institution, such new Investment Company shall automatically be covered hereunder as an "Insured" from the date of such establishment for the remainder of the Bond Period, subject to paragraph 2 of this endorsement.
If the Insured shall, while this bond is in force, require an increase in the Limit of Liability as listed in Item 3 of the Declarations of this bond to comply with SEC Rule 17g-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, due to an increase in asset size of current funds insured under the bond or by the addition of new Investment Companies (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940), then such increase in the Limit of Liability shall be automatic up to the minimum amount required by SEC Rule 17g-1 for the remainder of the Bond Period. Notwithstanding the foregoing, however, under no circumstances shall the Limit of Liability exceed $1,250,000 without the prior written approval of the Underwriter and payment by the first named Insured when due of any additional premium required by the Underwriter related to such increase.
Nothing herein contained shall be held to vary, alter, waive or extend any of the terms, limitations conditions or agreements of the attached bond other than as abovestated.
ALL OTHER TERMS, CONDITIONS AND EXCLUSIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED.
In consideration of the premium charged, it is hereby understood and agreed as follows:
Email Reporting of Claims: In addition to the postal address set forth for any Notice of Claim Reporting under this policy, such notice may also be given in writing pursuant to the policy's other terms and conditions to the Insurer by email at the following email address:
c- claim@AIG.com
Your email must reference the policy number for this policy. The date of the Insurer's receipt of the emailed notice shall constitute the date of notice.
In addition to Notice of Claim Reporting via email, notice may also be given to the Insurer by mailing such notice to: AIG, Financial Lines Claims, P.O. Box 25947, Shawnee Mission, KS 66225 or faxing such notice to (866) 227- 1750.
Definitions: For this endorsement only, the following definitions shall apply:
"Insurer" means the "Insurer," "Underwriter" or "Company" or other name specifically ascribed in this policy as the insurance company or underwriter for this policy.
"Notice of Claim Reporting" means "notice of claim/ circumstance," "notice of loss" or other reference in the policy designated for reporting of claims, loss or occurrences or situations that may give rise or result in loss under this policy.
"Policy" means the policy, bond or other insurance product to which this endorsement is attached.
This endorsement does not apply to any Kidnap & Ransom/ Extortion Coverage Section, if any, provided by this policy.
ALL OTHER TERMS, CONDITIONS AND EXCLUSIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED.
AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE
Or Countersignature (In states where applicable)
All rights reserved.
END 006
99758 (8/08)
Page 1 of 1
ENDORSEMENT#7
This endorsement, effective at
12:01 am March 5, 2020
Policy number
03-988-74-58
Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP
forms a part of
By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
ECONOMIC SANCTIONS ENDORSEMENT
This endorsement modifies insurance provided under the following:
Coverage shall only be provided and payment of loss under this policy shall only be made in full compliance with enforceable United Nations economic and trade sanctions and the trade and economic sanction laws or regulations of the European Union and the United States of America, including, but not limited to, sanctions, laws and regulations administered and enforced by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC").
ALL OTHER TERMS, CONDITIONS AND EXCLUSIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED.
AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE
Or Countersignature (In states where applicable)
All rights reserved.
END 007
119679 (9/ 15)
Page 1 of 1
ENDORSEMENT#8
This endorsement,effective
12:01 am
March 5, 2020
forms a part of
policy number
03-988-74-58
issued to TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP
by
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
FORMS INDEX ENDORSEMENT
The contents of the Policy is comprised of the following forms:
EDITION
FORM NUMBER
DATE
FORM TITLE
135980
03/20
INVESTMENT COMPANY BLANKET BOND DEC
99288
04/16
NOTICE TO POLICY HOLDER TAXES AND FEES (Addendum)
135979
03/20
INVESTMENT COMPANY BLANKET BOND GUTS
113022
10/12
INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL LOSS EXCLUSION
113011
10/12
PROTECTED INFORMATION EXCLUSION
135055
12/19
COMPUTER CRIME COVERAGE RIDER
127425
11/17
UNAUTHORIZED SIGNATURES COVERAGE
126545
10/17
AUTOMATIC COVERAGE AND LIMIT INCREASE RIDER
99758
08/08
NOTICE OF CLAIM (REPORTING BY E-MAIL)
119679
09/15
ECONOMIC SANCTIONS ENDORSEMENT
78859
10/01
FORMS INDEX ENDORSEMENT
ALL OTHER TERMS, CONDITIONS AND EXCLUSIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED.
AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE
Or Countersignature (In states where applicable)
All rights reserved.
END 008
78859 (10/01)
Page 1 of1
Issuing Company:
CLAIM REPORTING FORM
AIG Specialty Insurance Company
Reported under Policy/ Bond Number:
03-988-74-58
Type of Coverage: D&O
E&O
Fidelity
Name, as given on Policy Declarations (Face Page):
Date:
(complete the Fidelity Supplemental on the next page) Insured's
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP
Contact Person:
Title:
Phone:
(
)
-
Ext
eMail:
@
Case or Claimant Name:
If the party involved is different from "Insured" Name (as given on Policy Declarations) state relationship:
Insurance Broker/ Agent: WOODRUFF-SAWYER& CO
Address: 50 CALIFORNIA STREET, FLOOR 12
Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111
Contact: STEVE CROSS
Phone:
eMail: scross@woodruffsawyer.com
Send Notice of Claims to:
AIG
Phone:
(888) 602- 5246
Financial Lines Claims
Fax:
(866) 227- 1750
P.O. Box 25947
Email:
c- Claim@AIG.com
Shawnee Mission, KS 66225
CLAIM REPORTING FORM
FIDELITY SUPPLEMENTAL
(Only complete this supplemental if the Claim is being reported under Fidelity Coverage)
Issuing Company: AIG Specialty Insurance Company
Reported under Policy/ Bond Number:
03-988-74-58
Date of Discovery:
Estimated Amount of loss:
Cause of Loss:
Employee Dishonesty
Computer Fraud
Funds Transfer
Robbery/Burglary
ID Theft
Forgery
Client Property
In Transit
ERISA
Credit Card Forgery
Other
if Other, describe:
Send Notice Of Claims To:
AIG
Phone:
(888) 602- 5246
Financial Lines Claims
Fax:
(866) 227- 1750
P.O. Box 25947
Email:
c- Claim@AIG.com
Shawnee Mission, KS 66225
centralized Customer Link and Information Management
Exhibit B
CERTIFICATE OF THE SECRETARY OF
TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP.
THE UNDERSIGNED, Sajal K. Srivastava, the duly appointed Chief Investment Officer, President, Secretary and Treasurer of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the "Company"), an externally managed, non- diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), does hereby certify that:
This certificate is being delivered to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the filing of the Company's fidelity bond (the "Bond") pursuant to Rule 17g-1 under the 1940 Act, and the SEC is entitled to rely on this certificate for purposes of the filing.
The undersigned is the duly elected, qualified and acting Chief Investment Officer, President, Secretary and Treasurer of the Company, and has custody of the corporate records of the Company and is a proper officer to make this certification.
Attached hereto is a copy of the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, including a majority of the Board of Directors who are not "interested persons" of the Company, as such term is defined in the 1940 Act, approving the amount, type, form and coverage of the Bond.
Premiums have been paid for the period March 5, 2020 to March 5, 2021.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this certificate to be executed this 23rd day of March, 2020.
By: /s/ Sajal K. Srivastava
Name:Sajal K. Srivastava
Title: Chief Investment Officer, President,
Secretary and Treasurer
Approval of Fidelity Bond Coverage
WHEREAS, Section 17(g) of the 1940 Act, and Rule 17g-1(a) thereunder, requires each BDC, such as the Company, to provide and maintain a bond which shall be issued by a reputable fidelity insurance company, authorized to do business in the place where the bond is issued, to protect the Company against larceny and embezzlement, covering each officer and employee of the BDC who may singly, or jointly with others, have access to the securities or funds of the BDC, either directly or through authority to draw upon such funds of, or to direct generally, the disposition of such securities, unless the officer or employee has such access solely through his position as an officer or employee of a bank (each, a "covered person"); and
WHEREAS, Rule 17g-1 specifies that the bond may be in the form of (i) an individual bond for each covered person, or a schedule or blanket bond covering such persons, (ii) a blanket bond which names the Company as the only insured (a "single insured bond"), or(iii) a bond which names the Company and one or more other parties as insureds (a "joint insured bond"), as permitted by Rule 17g-1;and
WHEREAS, Rule 17g-1 requires that a majority of the Non-Interested Directors approve periodically (but not less than once every 12 months) the reasonableness of the form and amount of the bond, with due consideration to the value of the aggregate assets of the Company to which any covered person may have access, the type and terms of the arrangements made for the custody and safekeeping of such assets, and the nature of securities and other investments to be held by the Company, and pursuant to factors contained in Rule 17g-1;and
WHEREAS, under Rule 17g-1, the Company is required to make certain filings with the SEC and give certain notices to each member of the Board in connection with the bond, and designate an officer who shall make such filings and give such notices;
WHEREAS, the Board, including all of the Non-Interested Directors, have previously received and reviewed a copy of the current fidelity bond issued by the National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a reputable fidelity insurance company, in the amount equal to $1,000,000 (the "Current Fidelity Bond"); and
WHEREAS, the Board, including all of the Non-Interested Directors, have considered the expected aggregate value of the securities and funds of the Company to which the Company's officers and employees may have access (either directly or through authority to draw upon such funds or to direct generally the disposition of such securities), the type and terms of the arrangements made for the custody of such securities and funds, the nature of securities and other investments to be held by the Company, the accounting procedures and controls of the Company, the nature and method of conducting the operations of the Company, the requirements of Section 17(g) of the 1940 Act and Rule 17g-1 thereunder, and all other factors deemed relevant by the Board, including such Non- Interested Directors;
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board, including all of the Non-Interested Directors, that the terms of the Current Fidelity Bond, including the amount of coverage, form and premium for such bond be, and hereby are, ratified and approved; and
FURTHER RESOLVED, by the Board, including all of the Non-Interested Directors, that Authorized Officers be, and hereby are, authorized by and on behalf of the Company to negotiate, execute and deliver such documents or agreements as may be necessary to cause a new fidelity bond to be issued by the AIG Specialty Insurance Company (the "New Fidelity Bond") upon expiration of the Company's Current Fidelity Bond; provided, that (i) such New Fidelity Bond is issued on substantially the same terms and conditions as the Current Fidelity Bond, including with respect to the amount of coverage and form for such bond, and (ii) the premium for the New Fidelity Bond is no greater than 110% of the premium paid for the Current Fidelity Bond; and
FURTHER RESOLVED, by the Board, including all of the Non-Interested Directors, that the terms of the New Fidelity Bond, including the amount of coverage, form and premium for such bond, be, and hereby are approved; provided, that such New Fidelity Bond is issued in conformity with the foregoing resolution; and
FURTHER RESOLVED, by the Board, including all of the Non-Interested Directors, that each of the officers of the Company be, and hereby is, authorized to file a copy of the New Fidelity Bond with the SEC; and
FURTHER RESOLVED, that each of the Authorized Officers is hereby authorized in the name and on behalf of the Company, to make or cause to be made, and to execute and deliver, all such additional agreements, documents, instruments and certifications and to take all such steps, and to make all such payments, fees and remittances, as any one or more of such officers may at any time or times deem necessary or desirable in order to effectuate the purpose and intent of the foregoing resolutions; and
FURTHER RESOLVED, that any and all actions previously taken by the Company or any of its directors, Authorized Officers or other employees in connection with the documents, and actions contemplated by the foregoing resolutions be, and they hereby are, ratified, confirmed, approved and adopted in all respects as and for the acts and deeds of the Company.
TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 21:00:18 UTC