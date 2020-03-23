MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. TPVG TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP. (TPVG) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 03/23 04:10:00 pm 4.38 USD -17.20% 05:01p TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC : SEC Filing (40-17G) - Fidelity Bond Filing PU 03/19 TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 03/19 TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP. : Closes 5-Year Investment Grade Notes Offering Totaling $70.0 Million BU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC : SEC Filing (40-17G) - Fidelity Bond Filing 0 03/23/2020 | 05:01pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP. 2755 SAND HILL ROAD, SUITE 150 MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA 94025 March 23, 2020 VIA EDGAR Securities and Exchange Commission 100 F Street, N.E. Washington, DC 20549 Re: TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. File Number 814-01044 Rule 17g-1(g) Fidelity Bond Filing Ladies and Gentlemen: Pursuant to Rule 17g-1 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., a Maryland corporation (the "Company") (File No. 814-01044), has today filed the following documents: a copy of the Company's fidelity bond (the " Bond "), which includes a statement as to the period for which the premium has been paid (attached as Exhibit A); and a certificate of the Secretary of the Company containing (a) the resolutions of the Board of Directors of the Company, including a majority of directors who are not "interested persons," as defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the 1940 Act, of the Company, approving the form, type, coverage and amount of the Bond and (b) a statement as to the period for which premiums have been paid (attached as Exhibit B). Very truly yours, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. By: /s/ Sajal K. Srivastava Name:Sajal K. Srivastava Title: Chief Investment Officer, President, Secretary and Treasurer Exhibit A AIG Specialty Insurance Company A capital stock company POLICY NUMBER: 03-988-74-58 REPLACEMENT OF POLICY NUMBER: 01-232-70-46 INVESTMENT COMPANY BLANKET BOND AIG Specialty Insurance Company (A Stock Insurance Company, Herein Called the Underwriter) THIS INSURER IS NOT LICENSED IN THE STATE OF NEW YORK AND IS NOT SUBJECT TO ITS SUPERVISION. Bond No. 03-988-74-58 DECLARATIONS Item 1. Name of Insured (herein called Insured): TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTHBDC CORP Principal Address 2755 SAND HILL RD STE 150 MENLO PARK, CA 94025-7087 Item 2. Bond Period: from 12:01a.m. 03/05/2020 to 12:01a.m. 03/05/2021 the effective date of the termination or cancellation of this bond, standard time at the Principal Address as to each of said dates. Item 3. Limit of Liability--Subject to Sections 9, 10 and 12 hereof, Amount applicable to Limit of Deductible Liability Insuring Agreement (A)-FIDELITY $1,000,000 $0 Insuring Agreement (B)-AUDIT EXPENSE $25,000 $5,000 Insuring Agreement (C)-ON PREMISES $1,000,000 $25,000 Insuring Agreement (D)-IN TRANSIT $1,000,000 $25,000 Insuring Agreement (E)-FORGERY OR ALTERATION $1,000,000 $25,000 Insuring Agreement (F)-SECURITIES $1,000,000 $25,000 Insuring Agreement (G)-COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY $1,000,000 $25,000 Insuring Agreement (H)-STOP PAYMENT $25,000 $5,000 Insuring Agreement (I)-UNCOLLECTIBLE ITEMS OF $25,000 $5,000 DEPOSIT Optional Insuring Agreements and Coverages: Insuring Agreement - Computer Systems $1,000,000 $25,000 ©All rights reserved. 135980 (03/20) 1 Insuring Agreement - Unauthorized Signatures $25,000 $5,000 If "Not Covered" is inserted above opposite any specified Insuring Agreement or Coverage, such Insuring Agreement or Coverage and any other reference thereto in this bond shall be deemed to be deleted therefrom. Item 4. Offices or Premises Covered--Offices acquired or established subsequent to the effective date of this bond are covered according to the terms of General Agreement A. All the Insured's offices or premises in existence at the time this bond becomes effective are covered under this bond except the offices or premises located as follows: NOT APPLICABLE Item 5. The liability of the Underwriter is subject to the terms of the following riders attached hereto: #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, #7, #8 Item 6. The Insured by the acceptance of this bond gives to the Underwriter terminating or cancelling prior bond(s) or policy(ies) No.(s) 01-232-70-46 such termination or cancellation to be effective as of the time this bond becomes effective. Item 7. Premium: $4,627 ©All rights reserved. 135980 (03/20) 2 IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Insurer has caused this Policy to be signed by its President, Secretary and Authorized Representative. This Policy shall not be valid unless signed below at the time of issuance by an authorized representative of the insurer. PRESIDENT SECRETARY AIG Specialty Insurance Company AIG Specialty Insurance Company AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE COUNTERSIGNED AT DATE COUNTERSIGNATURE WOODRUFF-SAWYER & CO 50 CALIFORNIA STREET FLOOR 12 SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111 1502821 ©All rights reserved. 135980 (03/20) 3 NOTICE TO POLICY HOLDER TAXES AND FEES The following information is hereby deemed added to the Declarations: Premium $4,627.00 State Tax 3.00% $138.81 Stamping Fee 0.25% $11.57 Fees $0.00 Total Gross Premium $4,777.38 Risk Specialists Companies Insurance Agency, Inc. d/b/a RSCIA in NH, One Montgomery Tower 25th Floor San Francisco, CA 94104-4505 99288 (4/ 16) AIG Specialty Insurance Company INVESTMENT COMPANY BLANKET BOND The Underwriter, in consideration of an agreed premium, and subject to the Declarations made a part hereof, the General Agreements, Conditions and Limitations and other terms of this bond, agrees with the Insured, in accordance with the Insuring Agreements hereof to which an amount of insurance is applicable as set forth in Item 3 of the Declarations and with respect to loss sustained by the Insured at any time but discovered during the Bond Period, to indemnify and hold harmless the Insured for: INSURING AGREEMENTS (A) FIDELITY fraudulent act(s), including Larceny or Loss resulting from any dishonest or Embezzlement of any of the Employees. The total liability of the Underwriter for such fraudulent act(s), including Larceny or expense by reason of such acts of any Embezzlement committed by an Employee, Employee or in which such Employee is committed anywhere and whether committed concerned or implicated or with alone or in collusion with others, including loss respect to any one audit or examination is of Property resulting from such acts of an Employee, which Property is held by the limited to the amount stated opposite Audit Insured for any purpose or in any capacity and Expense in Item 3 of the Declarations; it being whether so held gratuitously or not and understood, however, that such expense shall whether or not the Insured is liable therefor. be deemed to be a loss sustained by the Insured through any dishonest or fraudulent Dishonest or fraudulent act(s) as used in act(s), including Larceny or Embezzlement of this Insuring Agreement shall mean only one or more of the Employees and the liability dishonest or fraudulent act(s) committed by under this paragraph shall be in addition to the such Employee with the manifest intent: Limit of liability stated in Insuring Agreement (a) to cause the Insured to sustain such (A) in Item 3 of the Declarations. (C) ON PREMISES loss; and (b) to obtain financial benefit for the Loss of Property (occurring with or Employee, or for any other person or organization intended by the without negligence or violence) through Employee to receive such benefit, robbery, burglary, Larceny, theft, holdup, or other than salaries, commissions, other fraudulent means, misplacement, fees, bonuses, promotions, awards, mysterious unexplainable disappearance, profit sharing, pensions or other damage thereto or destruction thereof, employee benefits earned in the abstraction or removal from the possession, normal course of employment. custody or control of the Insured, and loss of subscription, conversion, redemption or (B) AUDIT EXPENSE deposit privileges through the misplacement or loss of Property, while the Property is (or is Expense incurred by the Insured for that part supposed or believed by the Insured to be) of the costs of audits or examinations required lodged or deposited within any offices or by any governmental regulatory authority to be premises located anywhere, except in an conducted either by such authority or by an office listed in Item 4 of the Declarations or independent accountant by reason of the amendment thereof or in the mail or with a discovery of loss sustained carrier for hire other than an armored motor ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 1 by the Insured through any dishonest or vehicle company, for the purpose of transportation. Offices and Equipment (1) Loss of or damage to, furnishings, fixtures, stationery, supplies or equipment, within any of the Insured's offices covered under this bond caused by Larceny or theft in, or by burglary, robbery or holdup of such office, or attempt thereat, or by vandalism or malicious mischief; or (2) loss through damage to any such endorsement or have been altered office by Larceny or theft in, or by without the knowledge and consent of such burglary, robbery or holdup of such customer, shareholder or subscriber to shares, office or attempt thereat, or to the whether certificated or uncertificated, of an interior of any such office by Investment Company, financial or banking vandalism or malicious mischief institution or stockbroker, withdrawal orders or provided, in any event, that the receipts for the withdrawal of funds or Insured is the owner of such offices, Property, or receipts or certificates of deposit furnishings, fixtures, stationery, for Property and bearing the name of the supplies or equipment or is legally Insured as issuer, or of another Investment liable for such loss or damage, Company for which the Insured acts as agent, always excepting, however, all loss excluding, however, any loss covered under or damage through fire. Insuring Agreement (F) hereof whether or not (D) IN TRANSIT coverage for Insuring Agreement (F) is provided for in the Declarations of this bond. Loss of Property (occurring with or Any check or draft (a) made payable to a without negligence or violence) through fictitious payee and endorsed in the name of robbery, Larceny, theft, holdup, misplacement, such fictitious payee or (b) procured in a mysterious unexplainable disappearance, transaction with the maker or drawer thereof or being lost or otherwise made away with, with one acting as an agent of such maker or damage thereto or destruction thereof, and drawer or anyone impersonating another and loss of subscription, conversion, redemption or made or drawn payable to the one so deposit privileges through the misplacement or impersonated and endorsed by anyone other loss of Property, while the Property is in transit than the one impersonated, shall be deemed anywhere in the custody of any person or to be forged as to such endorsement. persons acting as messenger, except while in Mechanically reproduced facsimile the mail or with a carrier for hire, other than an armored motor vehicle company, for the signatures are treated the same as purpose of transportation, such transit to begin handwritten signatures. immediately upon receipt of such Property by the transporting person or persons, and to end (F) SECURITIES immediately upon delivery thereof at destination. Loss sustained by the Insured, ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 2 (E) FORGERY OR ALTERATION including loss sustained by reason of a Loss through FORGERY or ALTERATION of, violation of the constitution, by-laws, rules or regulations of any Self Regulatory on or in any bills of exchange, checks, drafts, Organization of which the Insured is a member acceptances, certificates of deposit. or which would have been imposed upon the promissory notes, or other written promises, Insured by the constitution, by- laws, rules or orders or directions to pay sums certain in regulations of any Self Regulatory money, due bills, money orders, warrants, Organization if the Insured had been a orders upon public treasuries, letters of credit, member thereof, written instructions, advices or applications through the Insured's having, in good faith and directed to the Insured, authorizing or acknowledging the transfer, payment, delivery in the course of business, whether for its own or receipt of funds or Property, which account or for the account of others, in any instructions or advices or applications purport representative, fiduciary, agency or any other to have been signed or endorsed by any capacity, either gratuitously or otherwise, customer of the Insured, shareholder or purchased or otherwise acquired, accepted or subscriber to shares, whether certificated or received, or sold or delivered, or given any uncertificated, of any Investment Company or value, extended any credit or assumed any by any financial or banking institution or liability, on the faith of, or otherwise acted stockbroker but which instructions, advices or upon, any securities, documents or other applications either bear the forged signature or written instruments which prove to have been (G) COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY (a) counterfeited, or Loss through the receipt by the Insured, forged as to the signature of any in good faith, of any counterfeited money maker, drawer, issuer, endorser, orders or altered paper currencies or coin of assignor, lessee, transfer agent the United States of America or Canada or registrar, acceptor, surety or issued or purporting to have been issued by guarantor or as to the signature the United States of America or Canada or of any person signing in any other issued pursuant to a United States of America capacity, or or Canadian statute for use as currency. (c) raised or otherwise altered, or (H) STOP PAYMENT lost, or stolen, or (2) through the Insured's having, in good Loss against any and all sums which the faith and in the course of business, Insured shall become obligated to pay by guaranteed in writing or witnessed reason of the Liability imposed upon the any signatures whether for valuable Insured by law for damages: consideration or not and whether or For having either complied with or failed not such guaranteeing or witnessing is ultra vires the Insured, upon any to comply with any written notice of any transfers, assignments, bills of sale, customer, shareholder or subscriber of powers of attorney, guarantees, the Insured or any Authorized endorsements or other obligations Representative of such customer, upon or in connection with any shareholder or subscriber to stop securities, documents or other written payment of any check or draft made or instruments and drawn by such customer, shareholder or subscriber or any Authorized Representative of such ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 3 Loss includes dividends and interest accrued not to exceed 15% of the before withdrawal as declared in the Fund(s) prospectus shall begin from the date a deposit was first credited to any Insured Fund(s). which pass or purport to pass title to such securities, documents or other written instruments; EXCLUDING, losses caused by FORGERY or ALTERATION of, on or in those instruments covered under Insuring Agreement (E) hereof. customer, shareholder or subscriber, or For having refused to pay any check or draft made or drawn by any customer, shareholder or subscriber of the Insured or any Authorized Representative of such customer, shareholder or subscriber. Securities, documents or other written instruments shall be deemed (I) UNCOLLECTIBLE ITEMS OF DEPOSIT to mean original (including original counterparts) negotiable or non- Loss resulting from payments of negotiable agreements which in and dividends or fund shares, or withdrawals of themselves represent an equitable permitted from any customer's, shareholder's interest, ownership, or debt, including or subscriber's account based upon an assignment thereof which Uncollectible Items of Deposit of a customer, instruments are in the ordinary shareholder or subscriber credited by the course of business, transferable by Insured or the Insured's agent to such delivery of such agreements with any customer's, shareholder's or subscriber's necessary endorsement or Mutual Fund Account; or assignment. loss resulting from any Item of Deposit The word "counterfeited" as used in processed through an Automated Clearing this Insuring Agreement shall be House which is reversed by the customer, deemed to mean any security, shareholder or subscriber and deemed document or other written instrument uncollectible by the Insured. which is intended to deceive and to be taken for an original. Mechanically produced facsimile signatures are treated the same as handwritten signatures. Uncollectible Items which are deposited. This Insuring Agreement applies to all Mutual Funds with "exchange privileges" if all Fund(s) in the exchange program are insured by a National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA for Uncollectible Items of Deposit. Regardless of the number of transactions between Fund(s), the minimum number of days of deposit within the Fund(s) GENERAL AGREEMENTS A . ADDITIONAL OFFICES OR The Underwriter will indemnify the Insured EMPLOYEES- CONSOLIDATION OR against court costs and reasonable attorneys' MERGER-NOTICE fees incurred and paid by the 1. If the Insured shall, while this bond Insured in defense, whether or not ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 4 is in force, establish any additional successful, whether or not fully litigated on office or offices, such office or the merits and whether or not settled of any offices shall be automatically suit or legal proceeding brought against the covered hereunder from the dates of Insured to enforce the Insured's liability or their establishment, respectively. No alleged liability on account of any loss, claim notice to the Underwriter of an or damage which, if established against the increase during any premium period Insured, would constitute a loss sustained by in the number of offices or in the the Insured covered under the terms of this number of Employees at any of the bond provided, however, that with respect to offices covered hereunder need be Insuring Agreement (A) this indemnity shall given and no additional premium apply only in the event that need be paid for the remainder of such premium period. (1) an Employee admits to being guilty of 2. If an Investment Company, named as any dishonest or fraudulent act(s), including Larceny or Embezzlement; Insured herein, shall, while this bond is or in force, merge or consolidate with, or (2) an Employee is adjudicated to be purchase the assets of another guilty of any dishonest or fraudulent institution, coverage for such act(s), including Larceny or acquisition shall apply automatically Embezzlement; from the date of acquisition. The (3) in the absence of (1) or (2) above an Insured shall notify the Underwriter of arbitration panel agrees, after a such acquisition within 60 days of said review of an agreed statement of date, and an additional premium shall facts, that an Employee would be be computed only if such acquisition found guilty of dishonesty if such involves additional offices or Employee were prosecuted. employees. The Insured shall promptly give notice to B. WARRANTY the Underwriter of any such suit or legal No statement made by or on behalf of proceeding and at the request of the Underwriter shall furnish it with copies of all the Insured, whether contained in the pleadings and other papers therein. At the application or otherwise, shall be deemed to Underwriter's election the Insured shall permit be a warranty of anything except that it is true the Underwriter to conduct the defense of such to the best of the knowledge and belief of the suit or legal proceeding, in the Insured's name, person making the statement. through attorneys of the Underwriter's selection. In such event, the Insured shall give C. COURT COSTS AND all reasonable assistance which the ATTORNEYS' information and FEE Underwriter shall deem necessary to the (Applicable to all Insuring Agreements or proper defense of such suit or legal Coverages now or hereafter forming proceeding.

part of this bond) If the amount of the Insured's liability or D. FORMER EMPLOYEE alleged liability is greater than the amount Acts of an Employee, as defined in this recoverable under this bond, or if a Deductible Amount is applicable, or both, the liability of bond, are covered under Insuring Agreement the Underwriter under this General Agreement (A) only while the Employee is in the is limited to the proportion of court costs and Insured's employ. Should loss involving a attorneys' fees incurred and paid by the former Employee of the Insured be discovered Insured or by subsequent to the termination of ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 5 the Underwriter that the amount recoverable employment, coverage would still apply under under this bond bears to the total of such Insuring Agreement (A) if the direct proximate amount plus the amount which is not so cause of the loss occurred while the former recoverable. Such indemnity shall be in Employee performed duties within the scope addition to the Limit of Liability for the of his/her employment. applicable Insuring Agreement or Coverage. THE FOREGOING INSURING AGREEMENTS AND GENERAL AGREEMENTS ARE SUBJECT TO THE FOLLOWING CONDITIONS AND LIMITATIONS SECTION 1. DEFINITIONS The following terms, as used in this bond, shall have the respective meanings stated in this Section: "Employee" means: any of the Insured's officers, partners, or employees, and any of the officers or employees of any predecessor of the Insured whose principal assets are acquired by the Insured by consolidation or merger with, or purchase of assets or capital stock of such predecessor. and attorneys retained by the Insured to perform legal services for the Insured and the employees of such attorneys while such attorneys or the employees of such attorneys are performing such services for the Insured, and guest students pursuing their studies or duties in any of the Insured's offices, and directors or trustees of the Insured, the investment advisor, underwriter (distributor), transfer agent, or shareholder accounting record keeper, or administrator authorized by written any officer, partner or Employee of agreement to keep financial and/or other required records, but only while performing acts coming within the scope of the usual duties of an officer or employee or while acting as a member of any committee duly elected or appointed to examine or audit or have custody of or access to the Property of the Insured, and any individual or individuals assigned to perform the usual duties of an employee within the premises of the Insured, by contract, or by any agency furnishing temporary personnel on a contingent or part-time basis, and each natural person, partnership or corporation authorized by written agreement with the Insured to perform services as electronic data processor of checks or other accounting records of the Insured, but excluding any such processor who acts as transfer agent or in any other agency capacity in issuing checks, drafts or securities for the Insured, unless included under Sub- section (9) hereof, and those persons so designated in Section 15, Central Handling of Securities, and same general character shall not be considered Employees. a) an investment advisor, (b) "Property" means money (i.e.. ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 6 b) an underwriter c) (distributor), agent or a transfer shareholder accounting d) record-keeper, or an administrator authorized by written agreement to keep financial and/or other required records, for an Investment Company named as Insured while performing acts coming within the scope of the usual duties of an officer or Employee of any Investment Company named as Insured herein, or while acting as a member of any committee duly elected or appointed to examine or audit or have custody of or access to the Property of any such Investment Company, provided that only Employees or partners of a transfer agent, shareholder accounting record- keeper or administrator which is an affiliated person as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, of an Investment Company named as Insured or is an affiliated person of the adviser, underwriter or administrator of such Investment Company, and which is not a bank, shall be included within the definition of Employee. Each employer of temporary personnel or processors as set forth in Sub-Sections (6) and of Section 1(a) and their partners, officers and employees shall collectively be deemed to be one person for all the purposes of this bond, excepting, however, the last paragraph of Section 13. Brokers, or other agents under contract or representatives of the currency, coin, bank notes, Federal Reserve notes), postage and revenue stamps, U.S. Savings Stamps, bullion, precious metals of all kinds and in any form and articles made therefrom, jewelry, watches, necklaces, bracelets, gems, precious and semi-precious stones, bonds, securities, evidences of debts, debentures, scrip, certificates, interim receipts, warrants, rights, puts, calls, straddles, spreads, transfers, coupons, drafts, bills of exchange, acceptances, notes, checks, withdrawal orders, money orders, warehouse receipts, bills of lading, conditional sales contracts, abstracts of title, insurance policies, deeds, mortgages under real estate and/or chattels and upon interests therein, and assignments of such policies, mortgages and instruments, and other valuable papers, including books of account and other records used by the Insured in the conduct of its business, and all other instruments similar to or in the nature of the foregoing including Electronic Representations of such instruments enumerated above (but excluding all data processing records) in which the Insured has an interest or in which the Insured acquired or should have acquired an interest by reason of a predecessor's declared financial condition at the time of the Insured's consolidation or merger with, or purchase of the principal assets of, such predecessor or which are held by the Insured for any purpose or in any capacity and whether so held by the Insured for any purpose or in any capacity and whether so held gratuitously or not and whether or not the Insured is liable therefor. "Forgery" means the signing of the name of another with intent to ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 7 deceive; it does not include the signing of one's own name with or without authority, in any capacity, for any purpose. "Larceny and Embezzlement" as it applies to any named Insured means those acts as set forth in Section 37 of the Investment Company Act of 1940. "Items of Deposit" means any one or more checks and drafts. Items of Deposit shall not be deemed uncollectible until the Insured's collection procedures have failed. SECTION 2. EXCLUSIONS THIS BOND DOES NOT COVER: owner or partner of the Insured in some other capacity, nor, in any event, loss resulting from the act or acts of any person while acting in the capacity of a member of such Board or equivalent body. loss resulting from the complete or partial non-payment of, or default upon, any loan or transaction in the nature of, or amounting to, a loan made by or obtained from the Insured or any of its partners, directors or Employees, whether authorized or unauthorized and whether procured in good faith or through trick, artifice, fraud or false pretenses. unless such loss is covered under Insuring Agreement (A), (E) or (F). loss resulting from any violation by the Insured or by any Employee (1) of law regulating (a) the (a) loss effected directly or indirectly by issuance, purchase or sale of means of forgery or alteration of, on securities, (b) securities or in any instrument, except when transactions upon Security covered by Insuring Agreement (A), Exchanges or over the counter (E), (F) or (G). market, (c) Investment (b) loss due to riot or civil commotion Companies, or (d) outside the United States of America (2) Investment Advisors, or and Canada; or loss due to military, of any rule or regulation made naval or usurped power, war or pursuant to any such law, insurrection unless such loss occurs unless such loss, in the in transit in the circumstances recited absence of such laws, rules or in Insuring Agreement (D), and regulations, would be covered unless, when such transit was under Insuring Agreements initiated, there was no knowledge of (A) or (E). such riot, civil commotion, military, (g) loss of Property or loss of privileges naval or usurped power, war or insurrection on the part of any person through the misplacement or loss of Property acting for the Insured in initiating as set forth in Insuring Agreement (C) or (D) such transit. while the Property is in the custody of any (c) loss, in time of peace or war, directly armored motor vehicle company, unless such or indirectly caused by or resulting loss shall be in excess of the amount from the effects of nuclear fission or recovered or received by the Insured under (a) fusion or radioactivity; provided, the Insured's contract with said armored motor however, that this paragraph shall not vehicle company, (b) insurance carried by said apply to loss resulting from industrial armored motor vehicle company for the benefit uses of nuclear energy. of users of its service, and (c) all other (d) loss resulting from any wrongful act or insurance and indemnity in force in acts of any person who is a member of the whatsoever form carried by or for the Board of Directors of the Insured or a ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 8 (m) any loss resulting from Uncollectible Items of Deposit which are drawn from a financial institution outside the fifty states of the United States of America, District of Columbia, and territories and possessions of the United States of America, and Canada. member of any equivalent body by whatsoever benefit of users of name known unless such person is also an Employee or an elected official, partial said armored motor vehicle company's service, and then this bond shall cover only such excess. (h) potential income, including but not limited to interest and dividends, not realized by the Insured because of a loss covered under this bond, except as included under Insuring Agreement (I). all damages of any type for which the Insured is legally liable, except direct SECTION 3. ASSIGNMENT OF RIGHTS compensatory damages arising from a loss covered under this bond. This bond does not afford coverage in (j) loss through the surrender of favor of any Employers of temporary personnel Property away from an office of the or of processors as set forth in sub-sections Insured as a result of a threat (6) and (7) of Section 1(a) of this bond, as aforesaid, and upon payment to the Insured by to do bodily harm to any the Underwriter on account of any loss through person, except loss of Property dishonest or fraudulent act(s) including in transit in the custody of any Larceny or Embezzlement committed by any person acting as messenger of the partners, officers or employees of such provided that when such transit Employers, whether acting alone or in was initiated there was no collusion with others, an assignment of such of knowledge by the Insured of the Insured's rights and causes of action as it any such threat, or may have against such Employers by reason (2) to do damage to the premises of such acts so committed shall, to the extent or Property of the Insured, of such payment, be given by the Insured to except when covered under the Underwriter, and the Insured shall execute Insuring Agreement (A). all papers necessary to secure to the (k) all costs, fees and other expenses Underwriter the rights herein provided for. incurred by the Insured in establishing the existence of or SECTION 4. LOSS -NOTICE-PROOF-LEGAL amount of loss covered under this PROCEEDINGS bond unless such indemnity is This bond is for the use and benefit only of the provided for under Insuring Agreement (B). Insured named in the Declarations and the Underwriter shall not be liable hereunder for loss resulting from payments made or loss sustained by anyone other than the withdrawals from the account of a Insured unless the Insured, in its sole customer of the Insured, shareholder discretion and at its option, shall include such or subscriber to shares involving loss in the Insured's proof of loss. At the funds erroneously credited to such earliest practicable moment after discovery of account, unless such payments are any loss hereunder the Insured shall give the made to or withdrawn by such Underwriter written notice thereof and shall depositor or representative of such also within six months after such discovery person, who furnish to the Underwriter affirmative proof of loss with ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 9 is within the premises of the drawee full particulars. If claim is made under this bank of the Insured or within the bond for loss of securities or shares, the office of the Insured at the time of Underwriter shall not be liable unless each of such payment or withdrawal or such securities or shares is identified in such unless such payment is covered proof of loss by a certificate or bond under Insuring Agreement (A). number or, where such securities or actual market value at the time of shares are uncertificated, by such replacement; and further provided that in case identification means as agreed to by the of a loss or misplacement of interim Underwriter. The Underwriter shall have thirty certificates, warrants, rights, or other days after notice and proof of loss within which securities, the production which is necessary to investigate the claim, but where the loss is to the exercise of subscription, conversion, clear and undisputed, settlement shall be redemption or deposit privileges, the value made within forty-eight hours; and this shall thereof shall be the market value of such apply notwithstanding the loss is made up privileges immediately preceding the wholly or in part of securities of which expiration thereof if said loss or misplacement duplicates may be obtained. Legal is not discovered until after their expiration. If proceedings for recovery of any loss no market price is quoted for such Property or hereunder shall not be brought prior to the for such privileges, the value shall be fixed by expiration of sixty days after such proof of loss agreement between the parties or by is filed with the Underwriter nor after the arbitration. expiration of twenty-four months from the In case of any loss or damage to discovery of such loss, except that any action Property consisting of books of accounts or or proceeding to recover hereunder on other records used by the Insured in the account of any judgment against the Insured in conduct of its business, the Underwriter shall any suit mentioned in General Agreement C or be liable under this bond only if such books or to recover attorneys' fees paid in any such records are actually reproduced and then for suit, shall be begun within twenty-four months not more than the cost of blank books, blank from the date upon which the judgment in such pages or other materials plus the cost of labor suit shall become final. If any limitation for the actual transcription or copying of data embodied in this bond is prohibited by any law which shall have been furnished by the controlling the construction hereof, such Insured in order to reproduce such books and limitation shall be deemed to be amended so other records. as to be equal to the minimum period of SECTION 6. VALUATION OF PREMISES limitation permitted by such law. Discovery occurs when the Insured AND FURNISHINGS (a) becomes aware of facts, or (b) receives written notice of an actual In case of damage to any office of the or potential claim by a third party Insured, or loss of or damage to the which alleges that the Insured is furnishings, fixtures, stationery, supplies, liable under circumstance equipment, safes or vaults therein, the which would cause a reasonable person to Underwriter shall not be liable for more than assume that a loss covered by the bond has the actual cash value thereof, or for more than been or will be incurred even though the exact the actual cost of their replacement or repair. amount or details of loss may not be then The Underwriter may, at its election, pay such known. actual cash value or make such replacement or repair. If the Underwriter and the Insured cannot agree upon such cash value or such cost of replacement or repair, such shall be determined by ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 10 SECTION 5. VALUATION OF PROPERTY arbitration. SECTION 7. LOST SECURITIES The value of any Property, except books of accounts or other records used by the Insured If the Insured shall sustain a loss of securities in the conduct of its business, for the loss of the total value of which is in excess of the limit which a claim shall be made hereunder, shall stated in Item 3 of the Declarations of this be determined by the average market value of bond, the liability of the Underwriter shall be such Property on the business day next limited to payment for, or duplication of, preceding the discovery of such loss; securities having value equal to the limit stated provided, however, that the value of any in Item 3 of Property replaced by the Insured prior to the payment of claim therefor shall be the the Declarations of this bond. Underwriter and thereafter in If the Underwriter shall make payment to the Insured for any loss of securities, the reimbursement of the Insured for that part of Insured shall thereupon assign to the such loss within the Deductible Amount. The Underwriter all of the Insured's rights, title and Insured shall execute all necessary papers to interests in and to said securities. secure to the Underwriter the rights provided With respect to securities the value of for herein. which do not exceed the Deductible Amount SECTION 9. NON-REDUCTION AND NON- (at the time of the discovery of the loss) and for which the Underwriter may at its sole ACCUMULATION OF LIABILITY discretion and option and at the request of the AND TOTAL LIABILITY Insured issue a Lost Instrument Bond or At all times prior to termination hereof Bonds to effect replacement thereof, the Insured will pay the usual premium charged this bond shall continue in force for the limit therefor and will indemnify the Underwriter stated in the applicable sections of Item 3 of against all loss or expense that the the Declarations of this bond notwithstanding Underwriter may sustain because of the any previous loss for which the Underwriter issuance of such Lost Instrument Bond or may have paid or be liable to pay hereunder; Bonds. PROVIDED, however, that regardless of the With respect to securities the value of number of years this bond shall continue in which exceeds the Deductible Amount (at the force and the number of premiums which shall time of discovery of the loss) and for which the be payable or paid, the liability of the Underwriter may issue or arrange for the Underwriter under this bond with respect to all issuance of a Lost Instrument Bond or Bonds loss resulting from to effect replacement thereof, the Insured (a) any one act of burglary, robbery or agrees that it will pay as premium therefor a proportion of the usual premium charged holdup, or attempt thereat, in which therefor, said proportion being equal to the no Partner or Employee is concerned percentage that the Deductible Amount bears or implicated shall be deemed to be to the value of the securities upon discovery of one loss, or the loss, and that it will indemnify the issuer of (b) any one unintentional or negligent act said Lost Instrument Bond or Bonds against all on the part of any one person loss and expense that is not recoverable from resulting in damage to or destruction the Underwriter under the terms and or misplacement of Property, shall be conditions of this INVESTMENT COMPANY deemed to be one loss, or than those BLANKET BOND (c) all wrongful acts, other subject to the Limit of Liability hereunder. specified in (a) above, of any one person shall be deemed to be one ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 11 SECTION 8. SALVAGE In case of recovery, whether made by the Insured or by the Underwriter, on account of any loss in excess of the Limit of Liability hereunder plus the Deductible Amount applicable to such loss from any source other than suretyship, insurance, reinsurance, security or indemnity taken by or for the benefit of the Underwriter, the net amount of such recovery, less the actual costs and expenses of making same, shall be applied to reimburse the Insured in full for the excess portion of such loss, and the remainder, if any, shall be paid first in reimbursement of the loss, or all wrongful acts, other than those specified in (a) above, of one or more persons (which dishonest act(s) or act(s) of Larceny or Embezzlement include, but are not limited to, the failure of an Employee to report such acts of others) whose dishonest act or acts intentionally or unintentionally, knowingly or unknowingly, directly or indirectly, aid or aids in any way, or permits the continuation of, the dishonest act or acts of any other person or persons shall be deemed to be one loss with the act or acts of the persons aided, or (e) any one casualty or event other than of such loss, after deducting the net those specified in (a), (b), (c) or (d) amount of all reimbursement and/or recovery preceding, shall be deemed to be obtained or made by the Insured, other than one loss, and from any bond or policy of insurance issued by shall be limited to the applicable Limit of an insurance company and covering such loss, or by the Underwriter on account thereof Liability stated in Item 3 of the Declarations of prior to payment by the Underwriter of such this bond irrespective of the total amount of loss, shall exceed the Deductible Amount set such loss or losses and shall not be forth in Item 3 of the Declarations hereof cumulative in amounts from year to year or (herein called Deductible Amount) and then for from period to period. such excess only, but in no event for more Sub-section (c) is not applicable to any than the applicable Limit of Liability stated in situation to which the language of sub- section Item 3 of the Declarations. (d) applies. The Insured will bear, in addition to the SECTION 10. LIMIT OF LIABILITY Deductible Amount, premiums on Lost Instrument Bonds as set forth in Section 7. With respect to any loss set forth in the There shall be no deductible applicable to any loss under Insuring Agreement A PROVIDED clause of Section 9 of this bond sustained by any Investment Company named which is recoverable or recovered in whole or as Insured herein. in part under any other bonds or policies SECTION 13. TERMINATION issued by the Underwriter to the Insured or to any predecessor in interest of the Insured and The Underwriter may terminate this bond terminated or cancelled or allowed to expire and in which the period for discovery has not as an entirety by furnishing written notice expired at the time any such loss thereunder is specifying the termination date which cannot discovered, the total liability of the Underwriter be prior to 60 days after the receipt of such under this bond and under other bonds or written notice by each Investment Company policies shall not exceed, in the aggregate, the named as Insured and the Securities and amount carried hereunder on such loss or the Exchange Commission, Washington, D.C. The amount available to the Insured under such Insured may terminate this bond as an entirety other bonds or policies, as limited by the terms by furnishing written notice to the Underwriter. and conditions thereof, for any such ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 12 loss if the latter amount be the larger. When the Insured cancels, the Insured shall SECTION 11. OTHER INSURANCE furnish written notice to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Washington. D.C. If the Insured shall hold, as indemnity prior to 60 days before the effective date of the termination. The Underwriter shall notify all against any loss covered hereunder, any valid other Investment Companies named as and enforceable insurance or suretyship, the Insured of the receipt of such termination Underwriter shall be liable hereunder only for notice and the termination cannot be effective such amount of such loss which is in excess of prior to 60 days after receipt of written notice the amount of such other insurance or by all other Investment Companies. Premiums suretyship, not exceeding, however, the Limit are earned until the termination date as set of Liability of this bond applicable to such loss. forth herein. SECTION 12. DEDUCTIBLE This Bond will terminate as to any one Insured immediately upon taking over of such The Underwriter shall not be liable under any Insured by a receiver or other liquidator or by State or Federal officials, or immediately upon of the Insuring Agreements of this bond on the filing of a petition under any State or account of loss as specified, respectively, in Federal statute relative to bankruptcy or sub-sections (a), (b), (c), (d) and (e) of Section reorganization of the Insured, or assignment 9, NON-REDUCTION AND NON- for the benefit of creditors of the Insured. or ACCUMULATION OF LIABILITY AND immediately upon such Insured ceasing to TOTAL LIABILITY, unless the amount exist, whether through merger into another which to discover loss sustained by the entity, or by disposition of all of its assets. The Underwriter shall refund the Insured prior to the effective date of such unearned premium computed at short rates in termination or cancellation and shall pay an accordance with the standard short rate additional premium therefor. cancellation tables if terminated by the Insured Upon receipt of such notice from the or pro rata if terminated for any other reason. Insured, the Underwriter shall give its written consent thereto; provided, however, that such This Bond shall terminate additional period of time shall terminate (a) as to any Employee as soon as any immediately; date of any other partner, officer or supervisory (a) on the effective Employee of the Insured, who is insurance obtained by the Insured, not in collusion with such its successor in business or any Employee, shall learn of any other party, replacing in whole or in dishonest or fraudulent act(s), part the insurance afforded by this including Larceny or bond, whether or not such other Embezzlement on the part of such insurance provides coverage for Employee without prejudice to the loss sustained prior to its effective loss of any Property then in transit (b) date, or in the custody of such Employee upon takeover of the Insured's (See Section 16[d]), or business by any State or Federal (b) as to any Employee 60 days after official or agency, or by any receipt by each Insured and by the receiver or liquidator, acting or Securities and Exchange appointed for this purpose Commission of a written notice without the necessity of the Underwriter giving from the Underwriter of its desire to notice of such termination. In the event that terminate this bond as to such such additional period of time is terminated, as Employee, or provided above, the Underwriter shall refund any unearned premium. ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 13 (c) as to any person, who is a partner, The right to purchase such additional officer or employee of any period for the discovery of loss may not be Electronic Data Processor covered exercised by any State or Federal official or under this bond, from and after the agency, or by any receiver or liquidator, acting time that the Insured or any partner or appointed to take over the Insured's or officer thereof not in collusion business for the operation or for the liquidation with such person shall have thereof or for any other purpose. knowledge or information that such SECTION 15. CENTRAL HANDLING OF person has committed any dishonest or fraudulent act(s), SECURITIES including Larceny or Embezzlement Securities included in the systems for the in the service of the Insured or otherwise, whether such act be central handling of securities established and committed before or after the time maintained by Depository Trust Company, this bond is effective. Midwest Depository Trust Company, Pacific SECTION 14. RIGHTS AFTER Securities Depository Trust Company, and Philadelphia Depository Trust Company, TERMINATION OR CANCELLATION hereinafter called Corporations, to the extent At any time prior to the termination or of the Insured's interest therein as effective by the making of appropriate entries on the books cancellation of this bond as an entirety, and records of such Corporations shall be whether by the Insured or the Underwriter, the deemed to be Property. Insured may give to the Underwriter notice that The words "Employee" and "Employees" shall it desires under this bond an additional period be deemed to include the officers, partners, of 12 months within clerks and other employees of the New York Stock interest bears to the total value of all such interests and that the Insured's share of Exchange, Boston Stock Exchange, Midwest such excess loss(es) shall be the amount of Stock Exchange, Pacific Stock Ex- change the Insured's interest in such Property in and Philadelphia Stock Exchange, hereinafter excess of the amount(s) so apportioned to the called Exchanges, and of the above named Insured by such Corporations. Corporations, and of any nominee in whose This bond does not afford coverage in name is registered any security included within favor of such Corporations or Exchanges or the systems for the central handling of any nominee in whose name is registered any securities established and maintained by such security included within the systems for the Corporations, and any employee of any central handling of securities established and recognized service company, while such maintained by such Corporations, and upon officers, partners, clerks and other employees payment to the Insured by the Underwriter on and employees of service companies perform account of any loss(es) within the systems, an services for such Corporations in the operation assignment of such of the Insured's rights and of such systems. For the purpose of the above causes of action as it may have against such definition a recognized service company shall Corporations or Exchanges shall to the extent be any company providing clerks or other of such payment, be given by the Insured to personnel to said Exchanges or Corporation the Underwriter, and the Insured shall execute on a contract basis. all papers necessary to secure to the The Underwriter shall not be liable on Underwriter the rights provided for herein. account of any loss(es) in connection with the SECTION 16. ADDITIONAL COMPANIES central handling of securities within the systems established and maintained by such INCLUDED AS INSURED Corporations, unless such loss(es) shall be ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 14 in excess of the amount(s) recoverable or If more than one corporation, co- recovered under any bond or policy of insurance indemnifying such Corporations, partnership or person or any combination of against such loss(es), and then the them be included as the Insured herein: Underwriter shall be liable hereunder only for (a) the total liability of the Underwriter the Insured's share of such excess loss(es), but in no event for more than the Limit of hereunder for loss or losses Liability sustained by any one or more or all applicable hereunder. of them shall not exceed the limit For the purpose of determining the Insured's for which the Underwriter would be share of excess loss(es) it shall be deemed liable hereunder if all such loss that the Insured has an interest in any were sustained by any one of them, certificate representing any security included (b) the one first named herein shall be within such systems equivalent to the interest deemed authorized to make, adjust the Insured then has in all certificates and receive and enforce payment representing the same security included within of all claims hereunder and shall be such systems and that such Corporations shall deemed to be the agent of the use their best judgement in apportioning the others for such purposes and for amount(s) recoverable or recovered under any the giving or receiving of any notice bond or policy of insurance indemnifying such required or permitted to be given by Corporations against such loss(es) in the terms hereof, provided that the connection with the central handling of Underwriter shall furnish each securities within such systems among all those named Investment Company with a having an interest as recorded by appropriate copy of the bond and with any entries in the books and records of such amendment thereto, together with a Corporations in Property involved in such copy of each formal filing of the loss(es) on the basis that each such interest settlement of each such claim prior shall share in the amount(s) so recoverable or to the execution of such settlement, recovered in the ratio that the value of each such (c) the Underwriter shall not be Such notice is not required to be given in responsible for the proper the case of an Insured which is an Investment application of any payment made Company. hereunder to said first named SECTION 18. CHANGE OR MODIFICATION Insured, (d) knowledge possessed or discovery This bond or any instrument amending or made by any partner, officer or supervisory Employee of any effecting same may not be changed or Insured shall for the purposes of modified orally. No changes in or modification Section 4 and Section 13 of this thereof shall be effective unless made by bond constitute knowledge or written endorsement issued to form a part discovery by all the Insured, and hereof over the signature of the (e) if the first named Insured ceases Underwriter's Authorized for any reason to be covered under Representative. When a bond covers only one this bond, then the Insured next Investment Company no change or named shall thereafter be modification which would adversely affect the considered as the first named rights of the Investment Company shall be Insured for the purposes of this effective prior to 60 days after written bond. notification has been furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 15 SECTION 17. NOTICE AND CHANGE OF Washington, D.C. by the Insured or by the Underwriter. If more than one Investment CONTROL Company is named as the Insured herein, the Upon the Insured's obtaining knowledge Underwriter shall give written notice to each Investment Company and to the Securities of a transfer of its outstanding voting securities and Exchange Commission, Washington, D.C. which results in a change in control (as set not less than 60 days prior to the forth in Section 2(a) (9) of the Investment effective date of any change or modification Company Act of 1940) of the Insured, the which would adversely affect the rights of such Insured shall within thirty Investment Company. (30) days of such knowledge give written SECTION 18. SERVICE OF SUIT notice to the Underwriter setting forth: the names of the transferors and transferees (or the names of the It is agreed that in the event of failure of the beneficial owners if the voting Underwriter to pay any amount claimed to be securities are requested in another due hereunder, the Underwriter, at the request name), and of the Insured, will submit to the jurisdiction of (b) the total number of voting securities a court of competent jurisdiction within the owned by the transferors and the United States. Nothing in this Section transferees (or the beneficial constitutes, or should be understood to owners), both immediately before constitute, a waiver of the Underwriter's rights and after the transfer, and to commence an action in any court of the total number of outstanding competent jurisdiction in the United States, to voting securities. remove an action to a United States District As used in this section, control means Court, or to seek a transfer of a case to another court as permitted by the laws of the the power to exercise a controlling influence United States or of any state in the United over the management or policies of the States. It is further agreed that service of Insured. process in such suit may be made upon Failure to give the required notice shall General Counsel, Legal Department, AIG Specialty Insurance Company, 175 Water result in termination of coverage of this bond, Street, New York, NY 10038, or his or her effective upon the date of stock transfer for representative, and that in any suit instituted any loss in which any transferee is concerned against the Underwriter upon this contract of or implicated. insurance, the Underwriter will abide by the final decision of such court or of any appellate court in the event of any appeal. Further, pursuant to any statute of any state, territory, or district of the United States which makes provision therefore, the Underwriter hereby designates the Superintendent, Commissioner, or Director of Insurance, or other officer specified for that purpose in the statute, or his or her successor or successors in office as its true and lawful attorney upon whom may be served any lawful process in any action, suit, or proceeding instituted by or on behalf of the Insured or any beneficiary hereunder ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 16 arising out of this contract of insurance, and hereby designates the above-named General Counsel as the person to whom the said officer is authorized to mail such process or a true copy thereof. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the Underwriter has caused this bond to be executed on the Declarations Page. ©All rights reserved. 135979 (03/20) 17 ENDORSEMENT# 1 This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL LOSS EXCLUSION This rider modifies insurance provided under the following: BROKER-DEALER GUARD BOND FOLLOW FORM BOND (EXCESS OVER A FIDELITY BOND) INVESTMENT COMPANY BLANKET BOND It is agreed that: This bond shall not cover any indirect or any consequential loss of any nature including, but not limited to fines, penalties, multiple or punitive damages. Nothing contained here shall be held to vary, alter, waive or extend any of the terms, limitations, conditions, or agreements of the attached bond other than as above stated. AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE ©All rights reserved. END 001 113022 (10/12) 1 ENDORSEMENT# 2 This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company PROTECTED INFORMATION EXCLUSION This rider modifies insurance provided under the following: BROKER-DEALER GUARD BOND CREDIT UNION FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FIDELITY BOND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS BOND, STANDARD FORM 14 FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS BOND, STANDARD FORM 15 FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS BOND, STANDARD FORM 24 FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS BOND, STANDARD FORM 25 FOLLOW FORM BOND (EXCESS OVER A FIDELITY BOND) INVESTMENT COMPANY BLANKET BOND It is agreed that: 1. Coverage shall not apply to any loss resulting directly or indirectly from the: (a) theft, disappearance or destruction of; (b) unauthorized use or disclosure of; (c) unauthorized access to; or (d) failure to protect any: confidential or non-public; or personal or personally identifiable; information that any person or entity has a duty to protect under any law, rule or regulation, any agreement or any industry guideline or standard. This exclusion shall not apply to the extent that any unauthorized use or disclosure of a password enables a theft by an Employee of the Insured of money, securities or tangible property of the Insured or that the Insured is holding for a third party; provided, however, this exception shall not apply to the extent that such unauthorized use or disclosure of a password enables a theft of or disclosure of information. 2. Nothing contained here shall be held to vary, alter, waive or extend any of the terms, limitations, conditions, or agreements of the attached bond other than as above stated. AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE ©All rights reserved. END 002 113011 (10/12) 1 ENDORSEMENT# 3 This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company COMPUTER CRIME COVERAGE RIDER (ICBB VERSION) In consideration of the premium charged, it is hereby understood and agreed that bond is hereby amended as follows: All the terms and conditions of the Investment Company Blanket Bond, Form No. 41206 (09/84), shall apply to coverage as is afforded by this endorsement unless specifically stated otherwise herein or in any endorsement attached hereto. Item 3 of the Declarations is hereby amended by adding the following under Optional Insuring Agreements and Coverages section: Limit of Liability Deductible (CC-1) Computer Systems Fraud $1,000,000 $25,000 (CC-2) Data Processing Service Operations $1,000,000 $25,000 (CC-3) Voice Initiated Transfer Fraud $1,000,000 $25,000 (CC-4) Telefacsimile Transfer Fraud $1,000,000 $25,000 (CC-5) Destruction of Data or Programs by $1,000,000 $25,000 Hacker (CC-6) Destruction of Data or Programs by $1,000,000 $25,000 Virus (CC-7) Voice Computer Systems Fraud $1,000,000 $25,000 3. The Declarations page is hereby amended by adding the following after Item 6 thereof: Item 7. Voice Initiated Transfer Fraud Under the terms of the Voice Initiated Transfer Fraud Insuring Agreement, the Insured must place verification call-back for each transfer in excess of $25,000. ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 1 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company Telefacsimile Transfer Fraud Under the terms of the Telefacsimile Transfer Fraud Insuring Agreement, the Insured must place a Verification call-back for each transfer in excess of $25,000 4. The Insuring Agreements are hereby amended by adding the following Insuring Agreements to the Bond: COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD (CC-1) Loss resulting directly from a fraudulent: entry of Electronic Data or Computer Program into, or change of Electronic Data or Computer Program within

any Computer System operated by the Insured, whether owned or leased; or any Computer System identified in the application for this bond; or a Computer System first used by the Insured during the bond period; as provided by General Agreement B; provided the entry or change causes: Property to be transferred, paid or delivered, an account of the Insured, or of its customer, to be added, deleted, debited or credited, or an unauthorized account or a fictitious account to be debited or credited. In this Insuring Agreement, fraudulent entry or change shall include such entry or change made by an Employee of the Insured acting in good faith: on an instruction from a software contractor who has a written agreement with the Insured to design, implement or service programs for a Computer System covered by this Insuring Agreement, or on an instruction transmitted by Tested telex or similar means of Tested communication identified in the application for this bond purportedly sent by a customer, financial institution or automated clearing house. DATA PROCESSING SERVICE OPERATIONS ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 2 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company (CC-2) Loss sustained by a Client of the Insured resulting directly from a fraudulent: entry of Electronic Data or a Computer Program into, or change of Electronic Data or a Computer Program within a Computer System covered under the terms of the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD Insuring Agreement, or entry or change of Electronic Data during electronic transmission or physical transit from the Insured to its Client, provided that the entry or change causes: Property to be transferred, paid or delivered, an account of the Client, or a customer of the Client, to be added, deleted, debited or credited, or an unauthorized account or a fictitious account to be debited or credited, and for which loss the Insured is legally liable to the Client as a provider of data processing services for such Client. In this Insuring Agreement, fraudulent entry or change shall include such entry or change made by an Employee of the Insured acting in good faith: on an instruction from a software contractor who has a written agreement with the Insured to design, implement or service programs for a Computer System covered by this Insuring Agreement, or on an instruction transmitted by Tested telex or similar means of Tested communication identified in the application for this bond purportedly sent by a customer, financial institution or automated clearing house. In this Insuring Agreement, Client means an entity for which the Insured serves as data processor under the terms of a written agreement. VOICE INITIATED TRANSFER FRAUD (CC-3) Loss resulting directly from the Insured having, in good faith, transferred Funds from a Customer's account through a Computer System covered under the terms of the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD Insuring Agreement in ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 3 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company reliance upon a fraudulent voice instruction transmitted by telephone which was purported to be from: an officer, director, partner or employee of a Customer of the Insured who was authorized by the Customer to instruct the Insured to make such transfer, an individual person who is a Customer of the Insured, or an Employee of the Insured in another office of the Insured who was authorized by the Insured to instruct other Employees of the Insured to transfer Funds, and was received by an Employee of the Insured specifically designated to receive and act upon such instructions, but the voice instruction was not from a person described in (1), (2) or (3) above, provided that: such voice instruction was electronically recorded by the Insured and required password(s) or code word(s) given; and if the transfer was in excess of the amount shown on the Declarations Page as the verification call-back amount for this Insuring Agreement, the voice instruction was verified by a call-back according to a prearranged procedure. As used in this Insuring Agreement, Customer means an entity or individual which has a written agreement with the Insured authorizing the Insured to rely on voice instructions to initiate transfers and has provided the Insured with the names of persons authorized to initiate such transfers, and with which the Insured has established an instruction verification mechanism. TELEFACSIMILE TRANSFER FRAUD (CC-4) Loss resulting directly from the Insured having, in good faith, transferred or delivered Funds, Certificated Securities or Uncertificated Securities through a Computer System covered under the terms of the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD Insuring Agreement in reliance upon a fraudulent instruction received through a Telefacsimile Device, and which instruction: purports and reasonably appears to have originated from: a Customer of the Insured, another financial institution, or ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 4 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company another office of the Insured but, in fact, was not originated by the Customer or entity whose identification it bears, and contains a valid test code which proves to have been used by a person who was not authorized to make use of it, and contains the name of a person authorized to initiate such transfer; provided that, if the transfer was in excess of the amount shown on the Declarations as the verification call-back amount for this Insuring Agreement, the instructions was verified by a call-back according to a prearranged procedure. As used in this Insuring Agreement, Customer means an entity or individual which has a written agreement with the Insured authorizing the Insured to rely on Telefacsimile Device instructions to initiate transfers and has provided the Insured with the names of persons authorized to initiate such transfers, and with which the Insured has established an instruction verification mechanism. DESTRUCTION OF DATA OR PROGRAMS BY HACKER (CC-5) Loss that is Restoration Costs resulting directly from the malicious destruction of, or damage to, Electronic Data or Computer Programs owned by the Insured or for which the Insured is legally liable while stored within a Computer System covered under the terms of the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD Insuring Agreement. Special Condition: Under this Insuring Agreement, a single "Loss" shall comprise of all covered costs incurred by the Insured between the time destruction or damage is discovered and the time the affected Computer Program(s) or Electronic Data is/are restored or repaired (or a determination has been made that such restoration or repair is impossible). Recurrence of destruction or damage after the Computer Program(s) or Electronic Data is/are restored or repaired shall constitute a separate single "Loss." DESTRUCTION OF DATA OR PROGRAMS BY VIRUS ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 5 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company (CC-6) Loss resulting directly from the malicious destruction of, or damage to, Electronic Data or Computer Programs owned by the Insured or for which the Insured is legally liable while stored within a Computer System covered under the terms of the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD Insuring Agreement if such destruction or damage was caused by a computer program or similar instruction which was written or altered to incorporate a hidden instruction designed to destroy or damage Electronic Data or Computer Programs in the Computer System in which the computer program or instruction so written or so altered is used. Special Condition: Under this Insuring Agreement, a single "Loss" consists of all covered costs incurred by the Insured between the time destruction or damage is discovered and the time the affected Computer Program(s) or Electronic Data is/are restored or repaired (or a determination has been made that such restoration or repair is impossible). Recurrence of destruction or damage after the Computer Program(s) or Electronic Data is/are restored or repaired shall constitute a separate single "Loss." VOICE COMPUTER SYSTEM FRAUD (CC-7) Loss resulting directly from charges for voice telephone long-distance toll calls which were incurred due to the fraudulent use or fraudulent manipulation of an Account Code or System Password required to obtain access to a Voice Computer System owned or leased by the Insured, installed on the Insured's premises, whose System Administration is performed and controlled by the Insured; provided, however, that the unauthorized access was not made possible by: failure to incorporate a System Password feature or failure to change the System Password at least once every 30 days thereafter, or failure to have a call-disconnect feature in operation to automatically terminate a caller's access to the Voice Computer System after not more than three unsuccessful attempts to input an Account Code. ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 6 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company Special Condition: Under this Insuring Agreement, a single "Loss" consists of loss resulting from toll call charges made only on telephone lines directly controlled by one Voice Computer System and only toll call charges occurring for a period of not more than 30 days inclusive of the date on which the first such toll call charge was made. 5. GENERAL AGREEMENT A. ADDITIONAL OFFICES OR EMPLOYEES-CONSOLIDATION,MERGER-NOTICE is hereby deleted in its entirety and is replaced with the following: ADDITIONAL OFFICES OR EMPLOYEES OR COMPUTER SYSTEMS - CONSOLIDATION, MERGER OR PURCHASE OF ASSETS OR COMPUTER SYSTEMS If the Insured shall, while this bond is in force, establish any additional offices, other than by consolidation or merger with, or purchase or acquisition of assets or liabilities or computer systems of, another institution, such offices and computer systems shall be automatically covered hereunder from the date of such establishment without the requirement of notice to the Underwriter or the payment of additional premium for the remainder of the premium period.

If the Insured shall, while this bond is in force, consolidate or merge with, or purchase or acquire assets or liabilities or computer systems of, another institution, the Insured shall not have such coverage as is afforded under this bond for loss which: has occurred or will occur in offices or premises or computer systems, or has been caused or will be caused by an employee or employees of such institution, or has arisen or will arise out of the assets or liabilities or computer systems acquired by the Insured as a result of such consolidation, merger or purchase of assets or liabilities or computer systems unless the Insured shall: give the Underwriter written notice within 60 days of the proposed consolidation, merger or purchase of assets or liabilities or computer systems prior to the proposed effective date of such action; and ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 7 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company obtain the written consent of the Underwriter to extend the coverage provided by this bond to such additional offices or premises or computer systems, Employees and other exposures; and upon obtaining such consent, pay to the Underwriter an additional premium. Solely for the coverage provided by this rider, in Section 1. DEFINITIONS of the CONDITIONS AND LIMITATIONS of this bond, definition (b) "Property" is hereby amended to include Electronic Data and Computer Programs. Solely for the coverage provided by this rider, Section 1. DEFINITIONS of the CONDITIONS AND LIMITATIONS of this bond is hereby amended by adding the following definitions to the end thereof: "Account Code" means a confidential and protected string of characters which identifies or authenticates a person and permits that person to gain access to a Voice Computer System for the purpose of making toll calls or utilizing voice mail box messaging capabilities or other similar functional features of the System. "Computer Program" means a set of related electronic instructions which direct the operations and functions of a computer or devices connected to it which enable the computer or devices to receive, process, store or send Electronic Data. "Computer System" means: computers with related peripheral components, including storage components wherever located; systems and applications software; terminal devices; and related communication networks, including the internet by which Electronic Data are electronically collected, transmitted, processed, stored and retrieved. "Electronic Data" means facts or information converted to a form usable in a Computer System by Computer Programs and which is stored on magnetic tapes or disks, or optical storage disks or other bulk media. ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 8 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company "Funds" means Money on deposit in an account. "Restoration Costs" means reasonable and necessary costs or expenses incurred by the Insured with the Insurer's prior written consent to restore or repair damaged or destroyed Electronic Data or Computer Programs within a Computer System; provided that if it is determined that such Electronic Data or Computer Programs cannot be restored or repaired, then Restoration Costs means solely those reasonable costs or expenses incurred by the Insured, with the Insurer's prior written consent, to reach such determination. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Restoration Costs shall not include, and in no event shall any Insuring Agreement of this bond cover: any costs related directly or indirectly to the damage or destruction of Electronic Data or Computer Programs that the Insured did not have a license to use; or any costs or expenses incurred to redo the work product, research or analysis that was the basis of any damaged or destroyed Electronic Data or Computer Programs. "System Administration" means the performance of security functions including but not limited to defining authorized persons to access a Voice Computer System and adding, changing and deleting Account Codes or passwords in connection therewith; and invoking or revoking a System option which directs telephone call routing or which adds, moves or drops telephone lines or which performs any other similar activity allowed by a hardware or software-based System option that has been incorporated by a manufacturer or vendor into a System or any component thereof provided said System option is not intended for the sole use of such manufacturer or vendor. (vii)"System Maintenance" means the performance of hardware and software installation, diagnostics and corrections and similar activities that are performed in the usual custom and practice by a manufacturer or vendor to establish or maintain the basic operational functionality of a Voice Computer System or any component thereof. ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 9 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company "System Password" means a confidential and protected string of characters which identifies or authenticates a person and permits that person to gain access to a Voice Computer System or any portion thereof for the purpose of performing System Administration or System Maintenance activities. "Telefacsimile Device" means a machine capable of sending or receiving a duplicate image of a document by means of electronic impulses transmitted through a telephone line and which reproduces the duplicate image on paper. "Tested" means a method of authenticating the contents of a communication by placing a valid test key on it which has been agreed upon by the Insured and a customer, automated clearing house, or another financial institution for the purpose of protecting the integrity of the communication in the ordinary course of business. "Uncertificated Security" means a share, participation or other interest in property of, or an enterprise of, the issuer or an obligation of the issuer, which is: not represented by an instrument and the transfer of which is registered upon books maintained for that purpose by or on behalf of the issuer; of a type commonly dealt in securities, exchanges or markets; and either one of a class or series or by its terms divisible into a class or series of shares, participations, interests or obligations. (xii)"Voice Computer System" means a Computer System installed in one location which functions as a private branch exchange (PBX), voice mail processor, automated call attendant or provides a similar capability used for the direction or routing of telephone calls in a voice communications network. 8. Solely for the coverage provided by this rider, Section 2. EXCLUSIONS of the CONDITIONS AND LIMITATIONS of the bond is hereby amended by adding the following exclusions to the end thereof: THIS BOND DOES NOT COVER: ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 10 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company any loss of the type or kind covered by any other Insuring Agreement provided in this financial institution bond, regardless of any deductible amount or limit of liability; loss caused by a director or Employee of the Insured or by a person in collusion with any director or Employee of the Insured; (Collusion shall include the willful withholding of knowledge from the Insured by any director or Employee that a fraudulent act by a person not an Employee has been or will be perpetrated against the Insured.); loss resulting directly or indirectly from entry or change of Electronic Data or Computer Programs in a Computer System, unless covered under the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD or DATA PROCESSING SERVICE OPERATIONS Insuring Agreements; loss resulting directly or indirectly from the Insured having transferred Funds in reliance on the validity of a voice instruction, unless covered under the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD or VOICE INITIATED TRANSFER FRAUD Insuring Agreements; loss resulting directly or indirectly by the Insured having transferred or delivered Funds, Certificated Securities or Uncertificated Securities in reliance on an instruction received through a Telefacsimile Device, unless covered under the TELEFACSIMILE TRANSFER FRAUD Insuring Agreement; loss resulting directly or indirectly from theft of confidential information; loss resulting directly or indirectly from the assumption of liability by the Insured by contract unless the liability arises from a loss covered by this rider and would be imposed on the Insured regardless of the existence of the contract; the cost of duplication of Electronic Data or Computer Programs, unless covered under the DESTRUCTION OF DATA OR PROGRAMS BY HACKER or DESTRUCTION OF DATA OR PROGRAMS BY VIRUS Insuring Agreements; loss involving a Voice Computer System, unless covered under the VOICE COMPUTER SYSTEM FRAUD Insuring Agreement; ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 11 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company loss resulting directly or indirectly from: written instructions or advices, or telegraphic or cable instructions or advices; unless the instructions or advices are Tested and the loss is covered under the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD or DATA PROCESSING SERVICE OPERATIONS Insuring Agreements; loss resulting directly or indirectly from negotiable instruments, securities, documents or other written instruments which bear a forged signature, or are counterfeit, altered or otherwise fraudulent and which are used as source documentation in the preparation of Electronic Data or manually keyed into a data terminal; loss resulting directly or indirectly from the fraudulent preparation, or fraudulent modification of Computer Programs unless covered under the COMPUTER SYSTEMS FRAUD or DATA PROCESSING SERVICE OPERATIONS Insuring Agreements; loss resulting directly or indirectly from: mechanical failure, faulty construction, error in design, latent defect, fire, wear or tear, gradual deterioration, electrical disturbance or electrical surge which affects a Computer System; or failure or breakdown of electronic data processing media; or error or omission in programming or processing; loss as a result of a threat to Computer System operations; loss resulting directly or indirectly from the use of a telephone credit, debit, charge, identification or similar card to gain access to the Insured's Voice Computer System; loss resulting directly or indirectly from the input of Electronic Data into a Computer System terminal device either on the premises of a customer of the Insured or under the control of such customer by a person who had authorized access to the customer's authentication mechanism. ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 12 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company loss resulting directly or indirectly from payments made or withdrawals from a depositor's account involving items of deposit which are not finally paid for any reason; loss of potential income, including but not limited to interest and dividends; loss of any type for which the Insured is legally liable, except compensatory damages, but not multiples thereof, arising directly from a loss covered under this policy; any fees, costs and expenses incurred by the Insured; indirect or consequential loss of any nature; loss involving automated mechanical devices which on behalf of the Insured, disburse money, accept deposits, cash checks, drafts or similar written instruments, or make credit card loans; loss due to riot or civil commotion or loss due to military, naval or usurped power, war or insurrection; loss resulting directly or indirectly from the effects of nuclear fission or fusion or radioactivity; provided, however, that this exclusion shall not apply to loss resulting from industrial uses of nuclear energy; loss as a result of a threat: to do bodily harm to any person; to do damage to the premises or property of the Insured; or to Computer Systems operations. 9. Solely for the coverage provided by this rider, Section 4. LOSS - NOTICE - PROOF - LEGAL PROCEEDINGS of the CONDITIONS AND LIMITATIONS of the bond is hereby amended by adding the following to the end thereof: It is further understood and agreed that: Proof of loss for claim under the Voice Initiated Transfer Fraud Insuring Agreement must include electronic recordings of such voice instructions and the verification call-back, if such call-back was required; and ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 13 ENDORSEMENT# 3 (Continued) This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company Proof of loss for claim under the Telefacsimile Transfer Fraud Insuring Agreement must include a copy of the document reproduced by the Telefacsimile Device. ALL OTHER TERMS, CONDITIONS AND EXCLUSIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED. AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE ©All rights reserved. END 003 135055 (12/19) 14 ENDORSEMENT# 4 This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company UNAUTHORIZED SIGNATURES COVERAGE In consideration of the premium charged, it is agreed that: 1. The following Insuring Agreement is added to this bond: (US) UNAUTHORIZED SIGNATURES Loss resulting directly from the Insured having accepted, paid or cashed any check or withdrawal order made or drawn on a customer's account which bears the signature or endorsement of someone other than a person whose name and signature is on file with the Insured as a signatory on such account. It shall be a condition precedent to the Insured's right of recovery under this UNAUTHORIZED SIGNATURES Insuring Agreement that the Insured shall have on file the signatures of all persons who are signatories on such account. 2. The "Optional Insuring Agreements and Coverages" section of Item 3 of the Declarations of this bond is amended by adding the following at the end thereof: Limit of Deductible Insuring Agreement (US) - Liability $25,000 $5,000 UNAUTHORIZED SIGNATURES 3. Nothing herein contained shall be held to vary, alter, waive or extend any of the terms, limitations, conditions or agreements of the attached bond other than as above stated. AUTHORIZED ©All rights reserved. END 004 127425 (11/17) 1 ENDORSEMENT# 5 This endorsement, effective at 12:01AM March 05, 2020 forms a part of Policy number: 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company AUTOMATIC COVERAGE AND LIMIT INCREASE RIDER In consideration of the premium charged, it is hereby understood and agreed that: If the first named Insured establishes a new Investment Company (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940) during the Bond Period other than by consolidation or merger with, purchase or acquisition of assets or liabilities of, another institution, such new Investment Company shall automatically be covered hereunder as an "Insured" from the date of such establishment for the remainder of the Bond Period, subject to paragraph 2 of this endorsement. If the Insured shall, while this bond is in force, require an increase in the Limit of Liability as listed in Item 3 of the Declarations of this bond to comply with SEC Rule 17g-1 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, due to an increase in asset size of current funds insured under the bond or by the addition of new Investment Companies (as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940), then such increase in the Limit of Liability shall be automatic up to the minimum amount required by SEC Rule 17g-1 for the remainder of the Bond Period. Notwithstanding the foregoing, however, under no circumstances shall the Limit of Liability exceed $1,250,000 without the prior written approval of the Underwriter and payment by the first named Insured when due of any additional premium required by the Underwriter related to such increase. Nothing herein contained shall be held to vary, alter, waive or extend any of the terms, limitations conditions or agreements of the attached bond other than as abovestated. ALL OTHER TERMS, CONDITIONS AND EXCLUSIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED. AUTHORIZED ©All rights reserved. END 005 126545 (10/17) 1 ENDORSEMENT# 6 This endorsement,effective 12:01 am March 5, 2020 forms a part of policy number 03-988-74-58 issued to TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP by AIG Specialty Insurance Company NOTICE OF CLAIM (REPORTING BY E- MAIL) In consideration of the premium charged, it is hereby understood and agreed as follows: Email Reporting of Claims : In addition to the postal address set forth for any Notice of Claim Reporting under this policy, such notice may also be given in writing pursuant to the policy's other terms and conditions to the Insurer by email at the following email address:

c- claim@AIG.com

Your email must reference the policy number for this policy. The date of the Insurer's receipt of the emailed notice shall constitute the date of notice.

In addition to Notice of Claim Reporting via email, notice may also be given to the Insurer by mailing such notice to: AIG, Financial Lines Claims, P.O. Box 25947, Shawnee Mission, KS 66225 or faxing such notice to (866) 227- 1750. Definitions : For this endorsement only, the following definitions shall apply: "Insurer" means the "Insurer," "Underwriter" or "Company" or other name specifically ascribed in this policy as the insurance company or underwriter for this policy. "Notice of Claim Reporting" means "notice of claim/ circumstance," "notice of loss" or other reference in the policy designated for reporting of claims, loss or occurrences or situations that may give rise or result in loss under this policy. "Policy" means the policy, bond or other insurance product to which this endorsement is attached. This endorsement does not apply to any Kidnap & Ransom/ Extortion Coverage Section, if any, provided by this policy. ALL OTHER TERMS, CONDITIONS AND EXCLUSIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED. AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE Or Countersignature (In states where applicable) All rights reserved. END 006 99758 (8/08) Page 1 of 1 ENDORSEMENT#7 This endorsement, effective at 12:01 am March 5, 2020 Policy number 03-988-74-58 Issued to: TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP forms a part of By: AIG Specialty Insurance Company ECONOMIC SANCTIONS ENDORSEMENT This endorsement modifies insurance provided under the following: Coverage shall only be provided and payment of loss under this policy shall only be made in full compliance with enforceable United Nations economic and trade sanctions and the trade and economic sanction laws or regulations of the European Union and the United States of America, including, but not limited to, sanctions, laws and regulations administered and enforced by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control ("OFAC"). ALL OTHER TERMS, CONDITIONS AND EXCLUSIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED. AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE Or Countersignature (In states where applicable) All rights reserved. END 007 119679 (9/ 15) Page 1 of 1 ENDORSEMENT#8 This endorsement,effective 12:01 am March 5, 2020 forms a part of policy number 03-988-74-58 issued to TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP by AIG Specialty Insurance Company FORMS INDEX ENDORSEMENT The contents of the Policy is comprised of the following forms: EDITION FORM NUMBER DATE FORM TITLE 135980 03/20 INVESTMENT COMPANY BLANKET BOND DEC 99288 04/16 NOTICE TO POLICY HOLDER TAXES AND FEES (Addendum) 135979 03/20 INVESTMENT COMPANY BLANKET BOND GUTS 113022 10/12 INDIRECT OR CONSEQUENTIAL LOSS EXCLUSION 113011 10/12 PROTECTED INFORMATION EXCLUSION 135055 12/19 COMPUTER CRIME COVERAGE RIDER 127425 11/17 UNAUTHORIZED SIGNATURES COVERAGE 126545 10/17 AUTOMATIC COVERAGE AND LIMIT INCREASE RIDER 99758 08/08 NOTICE OF CLAIM (REPORTING BY E-MAIL) 119679 09/15 ECONOMIC SANCTIONS ENDORSEMENT 78859 10/01 FORMS INDEX ENDORSEMENT ALL OTHER TERMS, CONDITIONS AND EXCLUSIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED. AUTHORIZED REPRESENTATIVE Or Countersignature (In states where applicable) All rights reserved. END 008 78859 (10/01) Page 1 of1 Issuing Company: CLAIM REPORTING FORM AIG Specialty Insurance Company Reported under Policy/ Bond Number: 03-988-74-58 Type of Coverage: D&O E&O Fidelity Name, as given on Policy Declarations (Face Page): Date: (complete the Fidelity Supplemental on the next page) Insured's TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP Contact Person: Title: Phone: ( ) - Ext eMail: @ Case or Claimant Name: If the party involved is different from "Insured" Name (as given on Policy Declarations) state relationship: Insurance Broker/ Agent: WOODRUFF-SAWYER& CO Address: 50 CALIFORNIA STREET, FLOOR 12 Address: SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94111 Contact: STEVE CROSS Phone: eMail: scross@woodruffsawyer.com Send Notice of Claims to: AIG Phone: (888) 602- 5246 Financial Lines Claims Fax: (866) 227- 1750 P.O. Box 25947 Email: c- Claim@AIG.com Shawnee Mission, KS 66225 CLAIM REPORTING FORM FIDELITY SUPPLEMENTAL (Only complete this supplemental if the Claim is being reported under Fidelity Coverage) Issuing Company: AIG Specialty Insurance Company Reported under Policy/ Bond Number: 03-988-74-58 Date of Discovery: Estimated Amount of loss: Cause of Loss: Employee Dishonesty Computer Fraud Funds Transfer Robbery/Burglary ID Theft Forgery Client Property In Transit ERISA Credit Card Forgery Other if Other, describe: Send Notice Of Claims To: AIG Phone: (888) 602- 5246 Financial Lines Claims Fax: (866) 227- 1750 P.O. Box 25947 Email: c- Claim@AIG.com Shawnee Mission, KS 66225 centralized Customer Link and Information Management Exhibit B CERTIFICATE OF THE SECRETARY OF TRIPLEPOINT VENTURE GROWTH BDC CORP. THE UNDERSIGNED, Sajal K. Srivastava, the duly appointed Chief Investment Officer, President, Secretary and Treasurer of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the "Company"), an externally managed, non- diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"), does hereby certify that: This certificate is being delivered to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") in connection with the filing of the Company's fidelity bond (the " Bond ") pursuant to Rule 17g-1 under the 1940 Act, and the SEC is entitled to rely on this certificate for purposes of the filing. The undersigned is the duly elected, qualified and acting Chief Investment Officer, President, Secretary and Treasurer of the Company, and has custody of the corporate records of the Company and is a proper officer to make this certification. Attached hereto is a copy of the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors of the Company, including a majority of the Board of Directors who are not "interested persons" of the Company, as such term is defined in the 1940 Act, approving the amount, type, form and coverage of the Bond. Premiums have been paid for the period March 5, 2020 to March 5, 2021. IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has caused this certificate to be executed this 23rd day of March, 2020. By: /s/ Sajal K. Srivastava Name:Sajal K. Srivastava Title: Chief Investment Officer, President, Secretary and Treasurer Approval of Fidelity Bond Coverage WHEREAS, Section 17(g) of the 1940 Act, and Rule 17g-1(a) thereunder, requires each BDC, such as the Company, to provide and maintain a bond which shall be issued by a reputable fidelity insurance company, authorized to do business in the place where the bond is issued, to protect the Company against larceny and embezzlement, covering each officer and employee of the BDC who may singly, or jointly with others, have access to the securities or funds of the BDC, either directly or through authority to draw upon such funds of, or to direct generally, the disposition of such securities, unless the officer or employee has such access solely through his position as an officer or employee of a bank (each, a "covered person"); and WHEREAS, Rule 17g-1 specifies that the bond may be in the form of (i) an individual bond for each covered person, or a schedule or blanket bond covering such persons, (ii) a blanket bond which names the Company as the only insured (a "single insured bond"), or(iii) a bond which names the Company and one or more other parties as insureds (a "joint insured bond"), as permitted by Rule 17g-1;and WHEREAS, Rule 17g-1 requires that a majority of the Non-Interested Directors approve periodically (but not less than once every 12 months) the reasonableness of the form and amount of the bond, with due consideration to the value of the aggregate assets of the Company to which any covered person may have access, the type and terms of the arrangements made for the custody and safekeeping of such assets, and the nature of securities and other investments to be held by the Company, and pursuant to factors contained in Rule 17g-1;and WHEREAS, under Rule 17g-1, the Company is required to make certain filings with the SEC and give certain notices to each member of the Board in connection with the bond, and designate an officer who shall make such filings and give such notices; WHEREAS, the Board, including all of the Non-Interested Directors, have previously received and reviewed a copy of the current fidelity bond issued by the National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a reputable fidelity insurance company, in the amount equal to $1,000,000 (the "Current Fidelity Bond"); and WHEREAS, the Board, including all of the Non-Interested Directors, have considered the expected aggregate value of the securities and funds of the Company to which the Company's officers and employees may have access (either directly or through authority to draw upon such funds or to direct generally the disposition of such securities), the type and terms of the arrangements made for the custody of such securities and funds, the nature of securities and other investments to be held by the Company, the accounting procedures and controls of the Company, the nature and method of conducting the operations of the Company, the requirements of Section 17(g) of the 1940 Act and Rule 17g-1 thereunder, and all other factors deemed relevant by the Board, including such Non- Interested Directors; NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board, including all of the Non-Interested Directors, that the terms of the Current Fidelity Bond, including the amount of coverage, form and premium for such bond be, and hereby are, ratified and approved; and FURTHER RESOLVED, by the Board, including all of the Non-Interested Directors, that Authorized Officers be, and hereby are, authorized by and on behalf of the Company to negotiate, execute and deliver such documents or agreements as may be necessary to cause a new fidelity bond to be issued by the AIG Specialty Insurance Company (the "New Fidelity Bond") upon expiration of the Company's Current Fidelity Bond; provided, that (i) such New Fidelity Bond is issued on substantially the same terms and conditions as the Current Fidelity Bond, including with respect to the amount of coverage and form for such bond, and (ii) the premium for the New Fidelity Bond is no greater than 110% of the premium paid for the Current Fidelity Bond; and FURTHER RESOLVED, by the Board, including all of the Non-Interested Directors, that the terms of the New Fidelity Bond, including the amount of coverage, form and premium for such bond, be, and hereby are approved; provided, that such New Fidelity Bond is issued in conformity with the foregoing resolution; and FURTHER RESOLVED, by the Board, including all of the Non-Interested Directors, that each of the officers of the Company be, and hereby is, authorized to file a copy of the New Fidelity Bond with the SEC; and FURTHER RESOLVED, that each of the Authorized Officers is hereby authorized in the name and on behalf of the Company, to make or cause to be made, and to execute and deliver, all such additional agreements, documents, instruments and certifications and to take all such steps, and to make all such payments, fees and remittances, as any one or more of such officers may at any time or times deem necessary or desirable in order to effectuate the purpose and intent of the foregoing resolutions; and FURTHER RESOLVED, that any and all actions previously taken by the Company or any of its directors, Authorized Officers or other employees in connection with the documents, and actions contemplated by the foregoing resolutions be, and they hereby are, ratified, confirmed, approved and adopted in all respects as and for the acts and deeds of the Company. Attachments Original document

