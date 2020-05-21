TriState Capital : Announces Change to Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Log in
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(TSC)
05/21/2020 | 10:04am EDT

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) announced today that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “ Annual Meeting”) solely over the Internet in a virtual-only format due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person at a physical location. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting remain unchanged.

Meeting Date: Friday, May 29, 2020

Meeting Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Meeting Access: https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/tsc

Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of April 1, 2020 may access the virtual-only Annual Meeting, vote their shares and submit questions electronically by entering a control number and following the instructions available on the meeting website.

  • For registered shareholders, the control number can be found on the proxy card, notice or email previously received.
  • For shareholders whose shares are held in street name through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker or other nominee, you must obtain a control number in advance to vote during the meeting. To obtain a control number, you must submit proof of your legal proxy issued by your bank, broker or other nominee by sending a copy of your legal proxy, along with your name and email address, to InvestorCom LLC via email at info@investor-com.com. Requests for a control number must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and must be received by InvestorCom LLC no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 26, 2020. Street name shareholders who timely submit proof of their legal proxy will receive a confirmation email from InvestorCom LLC that includes their control number.

ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $8.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020 and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $8.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020 and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary network. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com.


© Business Wire 2020
