TriState Capital : Announces Change to Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) announced today that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “ Annual Meeting”) solely over the Internet in a virtual-only format due to the public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Shareholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person at a physical location. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting remain unchanged.

Meeting Date: Friday, May 29, 2020

Meeting Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Meeting Access: https://www.issuerdirect.com/virtual-event/tsc

Shareholders as of the close of business on the record date of April 1, 2020 may access the virtual-only Annual Meeting, vote their shares and submit questions electronically by entering a control number and following the instructions available on the meeting website.

For registered shareholders, the control number can be found on the proxy card, notice or email previously received.

For shareholders whose shares are held in street name through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker or other nominee, you must obtain a control number in advance to vote during the meeting. To obtain a control number, you must submit proof of your legal proxy issued by your bank, broker or other nominee by sending a copy of your legal proxy, along with your name and email address, to InvestorCom LLC via email at info@investor-com.com. Requests for a control number must be labeled as “Legal Proxy” and must be received by InvestorCom LLC no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on May 26, 2020. Street name shareholders who timely submit proof of their legal proxy will receive a confirmation email from InvestorCom LLC that includes their control number.

ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $8.9 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020 and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $8.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2020 and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary network. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com.

