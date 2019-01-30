TriState Capital : Reports Record Financial Results, Including EPS of $1.81 for Full Year 2018 and $0.50 for the Fourth Quarter
0
01/30/2019 | 04:18pm EST
-- EPS grew 37.1% for 2018 and 19.0% for the fourth quarter compared
to a year ago, private banking and commercial loan balances hit new
record levels, and investment management performance attracts positive
net inflows of client assets --
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) fourth quarter and full
year 2018 financial results included record levels of earnings, new
private banking and commercial loan originations, and deposit and
treasury management business growth, as well as positive net inflows of
client assets under management and improved operating leverage.
The parent company of TriState Capital Bank and Chartwell Investment
Partners reported net income available to common shareholders of $52.3
million in 2018, an increase of 37.7% from $38.0 million in 2017.
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to $1.81 in 2018, an increase of
37.1% from $1.32 in 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the company
grew net income available to common shareholders to $14.4 million, up
19.9% from $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and up 5.9% from
$13.6 million in the linked third quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter EPS
grew to $0.50, increasing 19.0% from $0.42 in the fourth quarter of 2017
and 6.4% from $0.47 in the linked quarter.
“TriState Capital’s record performance illustrates the consistent
earnings power of our unique combination of businesses with diverse
revenue streams, attractive risk profiles, growing client base, and a
balance sheet built for growth and resilience across economic cycles and
operating environments,” Chief Executive Officer James F. Getz said. “As
we begin the new year, pipelines are very strong for each of our three
business channels. We are very confident about demand trends for our
select product offerings and markets, as well as our team’s ability to
consistently execute against our growth strategy in 2019 and beyond.”
FOURTH QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS
Chartwell’s active investment strategies generated net inflows of $174
million in 2018 and $25 million in the quarter
Net interest income (NII) grew to a record $29.5 million, increasing
19.1% from the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2.5% from the linked quarter
Total loans surpassed $5 billion at period end, growing 22.7% from one
year prior and 7.9% during the quarter
Private banking loans grew 26.6% from one year prior and 9.2% during
the quarter, commercial and industrial loans grew 17.6% from one year
prior and 1.8% during the quarter and commercial real estate loans
grew 18.2% from one year prior and 8.8% during the quarter
Total assets surpassed $6 billion at period end, growing 26.3% from
one year prior and 8.3% during the quarter
Total deposits surpassed $5 billion at period end, growing 26.7% from
one year prior and 6.2% during the quarter, supported by continued
growth in national deposits and family office deposits and demand for
treasury and liquidity management products
Superior credit quality metrics continued to improve, with
non-performing assets declining to 0.09% of assets, non-performing
loans declining to 0.04% of loans and adverse-rated credits declining
to 0.48% of loans at period end
Operating leverage drove further improvement in the bank’s efficiency
ratio to 53.09% for the year and 54.60% for the quarter
RECORD NET INTEREST INCOME
TriState Capital’s record fourth quarter 2018 NII of $29.5 million
increased 19.1% from $24.8 million in the year-ago quarter and 2.5% from
$28.8 million in the linked quarter, as the company continued to expand
its deposit franchise to fund organic loan growth at double-digit annual
rates, while reducing balance sheet risk via the continued growth in
private banking loans backed by marketable securities.
Fourth quarter 2018 non-interest income totaled $11.6 million and
represented 28.3% of total revenue for the period, reflecting a modest
quarterly decline in Chartwell investment management fees, after
positive net inflows of client assets last year were offset by market
depreciation. In the fourth quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2018
non-interest income totaled $12.1 million and $12.8 million,
respectively. Fees from borrower-facing interest rate swap activity grew
to $2.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, increasing 36.5% from
the year-ago quarter and 19.4% from the linked quarter.
NII and non-interest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of
securities, combined to generate total revenue of $41.2 million for the
fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $36.9 million in the year-ago period
and $41.6 million in the linked quarter. Full year 2018 total revenue of
$161.4 million increased 16.9% from $138.0 million in 2017.
OPERATING LEVERAGE
TriState Capital Bank’s efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2018
was 54.60%, compared to 61.42% in the year-ago quarter and 52.86% in the
linked quarter. The bank’s full-year efficiency ratio improved to 53.09%
in 2018, from 57.39% in 2017, as investments made in talent and building
scale continue to drive revenue growth while building incremental
operating leverage.
Non-interest expense totaled $26.3 million in the fourth quarter of
2018, $25.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $25.7 million in the
linked quarter. For the full year, non-interest expense totaled $101.2
million, increasing by 10.6% from 2017.
Fourth quarter 2018 non-interest expenses were reduced by a $218,000
adjustment in the fair value of previously accrued contingent
consideration associated with last year’s acquisition of client assets
under management from Columbia Partners, L.L.C.
TriState Capital’s 2018 effective tax rate was 9.8%, reflecting the
favorable impact of tax credit investments and prudent tax expense
management strategies. For 2019, the company currently expects an
effective tax rate ranging in the mid to high teens. The company’s
effective tax rate will vary according to certain factors including the
number, timing and size of tax credit investments, as well as the
proportion of consolidated earnings attributed to investment management,
which has a higher effective tax rate than the bank.
Fourth quarter 2018 net income available to common shareholders, as well
as EPS, reflected $679,000 of quarterly cash dividends payable on the
company’s Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.
ORGANIC LOAN GROWTH
TriState Capital continued to deliver strong organic growth on both
sides of its balance sheet, expanding the number and depth of its
relationships with middle-market commercial customers, as well as the
high-net-worth clients the bank serves through registered investment
advisors and other financial intermediaries in its national referral
network.
Average loans totaled a record $4.85 billion in the fourth quarter of
2018, growing 21.8% from $3.98 billion in the year- ago quarter and 5.6%
from $4.59 billion in the linked quarter. Loans at December 31, 2018
totaled $5.13 billion, growing $948.6 million, or 22.7%, from one year
prior and $374.5 million, or 7.9%, from September 30, 2018.
TriState Capital’s growing distribution helped drive record new loan
originations for the fourth quarter of 2018 in its national private
banking business. Private banking loans grew to $2.87 billion at
December 31, 2018, up $603.8 million, or 26.6%, from one year prior and
$241.8 million, or 9.2%, from September 30, 2018.
The company grew relationships with middle-market borrowers in the
fourth quarter of 2018 to drive record originations of commercial and
industrial loans and commercial real estate loans. Total commercial
loans grew to $2.26 billion at December 31, 2018, increasing by $344.8
million, or 18.0%, from one year prior and $132.7 million, or 6.2%, from
September 30, 2018.
STRATEGIC DEPOSIT FRANCHISE EXPANSION
TriState Capital continues to support demand for its private banking and
commercial loans with the strategic and organic expansion of its deposit
franchise. The bank’s national deposit, treasury management and
liquidity management offerings are increasing the number and depth of
depositor relationships with financial services businesses,
high-net-worth individuals, family offices, middle market companies,
municipalities, and non-profits.
Deposits at December 31, 2018 totaled $5.05 billion, growing by $1.06
billion, or 26.7%, from one year prior and $295.9 million, or 6.2%, from
September 30, 2018. Average deposits totaled $4.80 billion in the fourth
quarter of 2018, growing 25.5% from $3.82 billion in the same period
last year and 4.9% from $4.57 billion in the linked quarter.
INTEREST RATE MANAGEMENT
TriState Capital continues to manage an asset-sensitive balance sheet,
while maintaining significant flexibility to manage interest rate risk
in changing markets. At December 31, 2018, 92% of the company’s loan
portfolio was floating rate and 24% of deposits were fixed-rate
certificates of deposit.
The yield on total loans averaged 4.35% in the fourth quarter of 2018,
expanding 80 basis points from 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and
16 basis points from 4.19% in the third quarter of 2018.
Total cost of funds for all deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
averaged 2.19% during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 1.26% in
the fourth quarter of 2017 and 1.94% in the linked third quarter. The
cost of total deposits averaged 2.17% for the three months ended
December 31, 2018, compared to 1.21% for the three months ended
December 31, 2017 and 1.92% in the third quarter of 2018.
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT
Chartwell total assets under management (AUM) were $9.19 billion at
December 31, 2018, compared to $8.31 billion one year prior and $9.87
billion at September 30, 2018. Chartwell reported new business and new
flows from existing accounts of $372 million, which more than offset
outflows of $347 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. AUM at the end
of the fourth quarter of 2018 also reflected market depreciation of $701
million in the period. Fixed income represented 58% of client AUM at the
end of the fourth quarter of 2018, with the balance in equity strategies.
Chartwell’s weighted average fee rate was 0.39% at December 31, 2018.
Investment management fee revenue totaled $9.2 million in the fourth
quarter of 2018, compared to $9.4 million in the year-ago quarter and
$9.8 million in the linked quarter.
ASSET QUALITY
TriState Capital maintained strong asset quality metrics in the fourth
quarter of 2018, reflecting the company’s disciplined credit culture and
expansion of its private banking non-purpose margin loans secured by
marketable securities. Private banking grew to represent 55.9% of total
loans at December 31, 2018, while commercial real estate and commercial
and industrial comprised 28.8% and 15.3% of total loans, respectively.
Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $5.7 million at December 31, 2018,
declining 16.2% from $6.8 million at December 31, 2017 and 3.1% from
$5.8 million at September 30, 2018. NPAs made up 0.09% of total assets
at year-end, declining by 5 basis points during 2018 and 1 basis point
during the fourth quarter.
Non-performing loans (NPLs) totaled $2.2 million at December 31, 2018,
declining 29.7% from $3.2 million at December 31, 2017 and 1.4% from
$2.3 million at September 30, 2018. NPLs made up 0.04% of total loans at
year-end, declining by 4 basis points during 2018 and 1 basis point
during the fourth quarter.
Adverse-rated credits declined 17.2% from December 31, 2017, and 12.2%
during the fourth quarter of 2018. Adverse-rated credits represented
0.48% of total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, 0.71% at
December 31, 2017 and 0.59% at September 30, 2018.
The company recorded net recoveries of $206,000 in the fourth quarter of
2018 and $103,000 in the year-ago quarter. Net charge-offs were $1.5
million, or 0.13% of average total loans, in the third quarter of 2018.
TriState Capital recorded a credit to provision of $581,000 for the
fourth quarter of 2018, $1.7 million for the year-ago quarter and
$234,000 for the third quarter of 2018. These credits to provision
reflect net recoveries as well as declining non-performing loans and
adverse rated credits.
The company’s allowance for loan losses (ALL) continued to reflect
declining NPLs and lower levels of provision required by the low risk
profile of the growing proportion of private banking loans in the bank’s
portfolio. ALL represented 0.26% of total loans at December 31, 2018,
0.34% at December 31, 2017 and 0.29% at September 30, 2018.
CAPITAL STRENGTH AND FLEXIBILITY
TriState Capital Holdings reported capital ratios as of December 31,
2018 of 10.86% for total risk-based capital, 10.58% for tier 1
risk-based capital, 9.64% for common equity tier 1 risk-based capital
and 7.28% for tier 1 leverage.
During 2018, the company repurchased 263,540 shares of its common stock,
including 93,604 shares in the fourth quarter of 2018 for approximately
$2.2 million at an average cost of $23.75 per share. Since the Board
first authorized share buybacks in October 2014, the company has
repurchased a total of 2,014,910 shares for approximately $30.5 million
at an average cost of $15.14 per share. TriState Capital has $2.2
million of repurchase authority remaining under its buyback program
announced in October 2018.
CONFERENCE CALL
As previously announced, TriState Capital will hold a conference call
tomorrow to review its financial results and operating performance.
The live conference call on January 31 will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the
call using the link http://dpregister.com/10127209
to receive a special dial-in number and PIN. Telephone participants who
are unable to pre-register should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to
the call and request the “TriState Capital earnings call.” The call may
be accessed by dialing 888-339-0757 from the United States, 855-669-9657
from Canada or 412-902-4194 from other international locations.
A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the
end of the conference call through February 7. The replay may be
accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658
from Canada or 412-317-0088 from other locations and entering the
conference number 10127209.
ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL
TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company
headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private
banking and investment management services to middle-market companies,
institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState
Capital Bank subsidiary had $5.9 billion in assets, as of December 31,
2018, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional
representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison,
N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals
nationwide through its national referral network of financial
intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $9.2
billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2018, and serves
institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary
network. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes “forward-looking statements” in reliance on
the safe-harbor for such statements provided by the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “achieve,” “anticipate,”
“believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “maintain,” “opportunity,”
“plan,” “potential,” “project,” “sustain,” “target,” “trend,” or similar
expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,”
“should,” “could,” “may,” and similar expressions, among others,
generally identify forward-looking statements. Examples of
forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements
relating to TriState Capital’s future plans, objectives or goals and are
based on current expectations, plans or forecasts. Such forward-looking
statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and changed circumstances
that are difficult to predict and are often beyond TriState Capital’s
ability to control. Actual results or outcomes could differ materially
from those currently anticipated, discussed or projected by
forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but
are not limited to:
those related to difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic
trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the markets
in which TriState Capital operates and in which its loans are
concentrated, including the effects of an increase in unemployment
levels, slowdowns in economic growth and changes in demand for
products or services or the value of assets under management;
TriState Capital's level of non-performing assets and the costs
associated with resolving problem loans including litigation and other
costs;
possible loan losses, impairment and the collectability of loans;
changes in market interest rates which may increase funding costs
and/or reduce earning asset yields and thus reduce margin;
the impact of changes in interest rates on the credit quality and
value of underlying securities collateral of the loan portfolio and
the effect of such changes on the market value of TriState Capital's
investment securities portfolio;
federal and state regulation, supervision and examination, including
the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the
rules and regulations issued thereunder, and potential expenses
associated with complying with regulations;
TriState Capital's ability to comply with applicable capital and
liquidity requirements (including the finalized Basel III capital
standards), including our ability to generate liquidity internally or
raise capital on favorable terms;
possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and
regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar
organizations;
any impairment of TriState Capital's goodwill or other intangible
assets;
conditions in the financial markets that may limit TriState Capital's
access to additional funding to meet its liquidity needs;
the success of TriState Capital's growth plans, including the
successful integration of past and future acquisitions;
TriState Capital's ability to fully realize the cost savings and other
benefits of its acquisitions, manage risks related to business
disruption following those acquisitions, and customer
disintermediation;
TriState Capital’s ability to develop and provide competitive products
and services that appeal to its customers and target markets;
negative perceptions or publicity with respect to any products or
services offered by TriState Capital;
fluctuations in the carrying value of Chartwell’s assets under
management;
the relative and absolute investment performance of Chartwell’s
investment products;
adverse judgments or other resolution of pending and future legal
proceedings, and cost incurred in defending such proceedings;
system failure or breaches of TriState Capital's network security;
TriState Capital's ability to recruit and retain key employees;
Chartwell’s success in negotiating distribution arrangements and
maintaining distribution channels for its products;
the failure by a key vendor to fulfill its obligations to TriState
Capital;
the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions
that adversely affect TriState Capital or the banking industry
generally;
the effects of weather and natural disasters such as floods, droughts,
wind, tornadoes and hurricanes as well as effects from geopolitical
instability and man-made disasters including terrorist attacks;
possible changes in the speed of loan prepayments by TriState
Capital's customers and loan origination or sales volumes;
regulatory limits on TriState Capital's ability to receive dividends
from its subsidiaries and pay dividends to its preferred shareholders;
and
the effects of any reputation, credit, interest rate, market,
operational, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk
resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed
above.
We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking
statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and
TriState Capital disclaims any duty to revise or update any
forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made
from time to time by or on behalf of TriState Capital for any reason,
except as specifically required by law. For further information about
the factors that could affect TriState Capital’s future results, please
see the company’s most-recent annual and quarterly reports filed on Form
10-K and Form 10-Q, and other documents the company files with the
Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES
This news release contains financial information determined by methods
other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting
principles (GAAP). Specifically, TriState Capital reviews and reports
tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, EBITDA,
total revenue and efficiency ratio. Although TriState Capital believes
these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of its
business, these measures are not necessarily comparable to similar
measures that may be presented by other companies. These disclosures
should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined
in accordance with GAAP. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used, the
comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the
comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found within this news release
and accompanying tables.
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)
As of and For the Three Months Ended
As of and For the Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Cash and cash equivalents
$
189,985
$
186,535
$
156,153
$
189,985
$
156,153
Total investment securities
466,759
393,139
220,552
466,759
220,552
Loans held-for-investment
5,132,873
4,758,356
4,184,244
5,132,873
4,184,244
Allowance for loan losses
(13,208
)
(13,583
)
(14,417
)
(13,208
)
(14,417
)
Loans held-for-investment, net
5,119,665
4,744,773
4,169,827
5,119,665
4,169,827
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
67,863
68,365
65,358
67,863
65,358
Other assets
191,383
180,476
166,007
191,383
166,007
Total assets
$
6,035,655
$
5,573,288
$
4,777,897
$
6,035,655
$
4,777,897
Deposits
$
5,050,461
$
4,754,588
$
3,987,611
$
5,050,461
$
3,987,611
Borrowings, net
404,166
262,365
335,913
404,166
335,913
Other liabilities
101,674
88,715
65,302
101,674
65,302
Total liabilities
5,556,301
5,105,668
4,388,826
5,556,301
4,388,826
Preferred stock
38,468
38,468
—
38,468
—
Common shareholders' equity
440,886
429,152
389,071
440,886
389,071
Total shareholders' equity
479,354
467,620
389,071
479,354
389,071
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,035,655
$
5,573,288
$
4,777,897
$
6,035,655
$
4,777,897
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
INCOME STATEMENT DATA (UNAUDITED)
As of and For the Three Months Ended
As of and For the Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Interest income:
Loans
$
53,238
$
48,470
$
35,679
$
185,349
$
126,544
Investments
3,706
2,893
1,681
10,683
6,217
Interest-earning deposits
1,218
1,061
508
3,754
1,534
Total interest income
58,162
52,424
37,868
199,786
134,295
Interest expense:
Deposits
26,214
22,182
11,672
78,493
37,485
Borrowings
2,416
1,423
1,397
7,889
5,457
Total interest expense
28,630
23,605
13,069
86,382
42,942
Net interest income
29,532
28,819
24,799
113,404
91,353
Provision (credit) for loan losses
(581
)
(234
)
(1,665
)
(205
)
(623
)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
30,113
29,053
26,464
113,609
91,976
Non-interest income:
Investment management fees
9,225
9,828
9,416
37,647
37,100
Service charges on deposits
150
146
112
570
399
Net gain (loss) on the sale and call of debt securities
(76
)
—
56
(70
)
310
Swap fees
2,245
1,881
1,645
7,311
5,353
Commitment and other loan fees
375
373
222
1,411
1,462
Other income
(344
)
523
688
1,048
2,342
Total non-interest income
11,575
12,751
12,139
47,917
46,966
Non-interest expense:
Compensation and employee benefits
16,594
16,967
16,518
64,771
59,316
Premises and occupancy costs
1,594
1,432
1,247
5,580
5,010
Professional fees
1,191
889
1,231
4,729
3,873
FDIC insurance expense
1,210
1,053
1,164
4,543
4,238
General insurance expense
263
278
242
1,030
1,047
State capital shares tax
125
485
398
1,521
1,546
Travel and entertainment expense
1,178
986
928
3,816
3,118
Intangible amortization expense
503
502
463
1,968
1,851
Change in fair value of acquisition earn out
(218
)
—
—
(218
)
—
Other operating expenses
3,863
3,094
3,527
13,417
11,473
Total non-interest expense
26,303
25,686
25,718
101,157
91,472
Income before tax
15,385
16,118
12,885
60,369
47,470
Income tax expense
265
1,807
842
5,945
9,482
Net income
$
15,120
$
14,311
$
12,043
$
54,424
$
37,988
Preferred stock dividends on Series A
679
679
—
2,120
—
Net income available to common shareholders
$
14,441
$
13,632
$
12,043
$
52,304
$
37,988
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
As of and For the Three Months Ended
As of and For the Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Per share and share data:
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.52
$
0.49
$
0.44
$
1.90
$
1.38
Diluted
$
0.50
$
0.47
$
0.42
$
1.81
$
1.32
Book value per common share
$
15.27
$
14.84
$
13.61
$
15.27
$
13.61
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
12.92
$
12.47
$
11.32
$
12.92
$
11.32
Common shares outstanding, at end of period
28,878,674
28,920,978
28,591,101
28,878,674
28,591,101
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
27,523,385
27,588,607
27,458,044
27,583,519
27,550,833
Diluted
28,786,353
28,949,924
28,679,619
28,833,396
28,711,322
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets (2)
0.99
%
1.01
%
1.05
%
1.00
%
0.89
%
Return on average common equity (2)
13.16
%
12.78
%
12.51
%
12.57
%
10.30
%
Net interest margin (2) (3)
2.12
%
2.22
%
2.26
%
2.26
%
2.25
%
Total revenue (1)
$
41,183
$
41,570
$
36,882
$
161,391
$
138,009
Bank efficiency ratio (1)
54.60
%
52.86
%
61.42
%
53.09
%
57.39
%
Non-interest expense to average assets (2)
1.81
%
1.90
%
2.24
%
1.93
%
2.15
%
Asset quality:
Non-performing loans
$
2,237
$
2,269
$
3,183
$
2,237
$
3,183
Non-performing assets
$
5,661
$
5,845
$
6,759
$
5,661
$
6,759
Other real estate owned
$
3,424
$
3,576
$
3,576
$
3,424
$
3,576
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.09
%
0.10
%
0.14
%
0.09
%
0.14
%
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.04
%
0.05
%
0.08
%
0.04
%
0.08
%
Allowance for loan losses to loans
0.26
%
0.29
%
0.34
%
0.26
%
0.34
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
590.43
%
598.63
%
452.94
%
590.43
%
452.94
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(206
)
$
1,504
$
(103
)
$
1,004
$
3,722
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans (2)
(0.02
)%
0.13
%
(0.01
)%
0.02
%
0.10
%
Capital ratios:
Tier 1 leverage ratio
7.28
%
7.53
%
7.25
%
7.28
%
7.25
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
9.64
%
10.52
%
11.14
%
9.64
%
11.14
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
10.58
%
11.57
%
11.14
%
10.58
%
11.14
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
10.86
%
11.89
%
11.72
%
10.86
%
11.72
%
Investment Management Segment:
Assets under management
$
9,189,000
$
9,865,000
$
8,309,000
$
9,189,000
$
8,309,000
EBITDA (1)
$
1,890
$
1,867
$
1,605
$
6,900
$
7,421
(1)
These measures are not measures recognized under GAAP and are
therefore considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. See
“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these measures
to their most directly comparable GAAP measures.
(2)
Ratios are annualized.
(3)
Net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent
basis.
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
AVERAGES AND YIELDS (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest Income (1)/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income (1)/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income (1)/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Assets
Interest-earning deposits
$
211,333
$
1,162
2.18
%
$
207,346
$
1,015
1.94
%
$
142,458
$
485
1.35
%
Federal funds sold
9,959
57
2.27
%
9,563
46
1.91
%
8,179
23
1.12
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
260,877
2,045
3.11
%
236,053
1,836
3.09
%
143,450
907
2.51
%
Debt securities held-to-maturity
155,220
1,426
3.64
%
76,341
699
3.63
%
58,311
618
4.20
%
Debt securities trading
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
746
4
2.13
%
Equity securities
13,543
77
2.26
%
11,219
71
2.51
%
8,663
59
2.70
%
FHLB stock
15,970
186
4.62
%
11,342
314
10.98
%
11,753
153
5.16
%
Total loans
4,853,414
53,237
4.35
%
4,594,755
48,470
4.19
%
3,984,768
35,679
3.55
%
Total interest-earning assets
5,520,316
58,190
4.18
%
5,146,619
52,451
4.04
%
4,358,328
37,928
3.45
%
Other assets
239,506
223,996
205,547
Total assets
$
5,759,822
$
5,370,615
$
4,563,875
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing checking accounts
$
722,386
$
3,976
2.18
%
$
657,402
$
3,267
1.97
%
$
448,226
$
1,411
1.25
%
Money market deposit accounts
2,605,148
14,844
2.26
%
2,506,334
12,428
1.97
%
2,142,251
6,839
1.27
%
Certificates of deposit
1,220,839
7,394
2.40
%
1,155,888
6,487
2.23
%
1,006,529
3,422
1.35
%
Borrowings:
FHLB borrowings
352,337
1,811
2.04
%
221,576
853
1.53
%
260,218
792
1.21
%
Line of credit borrowings
3,652
51
5.54
%
1,277
16
4.97
%
4,703
51
4.30
%
Subordinated notes payable, net
34,883
554
6.30
%
34,832
554
6.31
%
34,680
554
6.34
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,939,245
28,630
2.30
%
4,577,309
23,605
2.05
%
3,896,607
13,069
1.33
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
249,330
253,033
225,094
Other liabilities
97,458
78,802
60,212
Shareholders' equity
473,789
461,471
381,962
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,759,822
$
5,370,615
$
4,563,875
Net interest income (1)
$
29,560
$
28,846
$
24,859
Net interest spread
1.88
%
1.99
%
2.12
%
Net interest margin (1)
2.12
%
2.22
%
2.26
%
(1)
Interest income and net interest margin are calculated on a fully
taxable equivalent basis.
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
AVERAGES AND YIELDS (UNAUDITED)
Years Ended
December 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest Income (1)/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest Income (1)/ Expense
Average Yield/ Rate
Assets
Interest-earning deposits
$
188,921
$
3,598
1.90
%
$
126,888
$
1,466
1.16
%
Federal funds sold
8,315
156
1.88
%
6,923
68
0.98
%
Debt securities available-for-sale
205,652
6,195
3.01
%
144,735
3,122
2.16
%
Debt securities held-to-maturity
90,895
3,399
3.74
%
58,635
2,463
4.20
%
Debt securities trading
—
—
—
%
188
4
2.13
%
Equity securities
10,517
277
2.63
%
8,539
266
3.12
%
FHLB stock
15,136
924
6.10
%
13,286
603
4.54
%
Total loans
4,500,117
185,349
4.12
%
3,711,701
126,544
3.41
%
Total interest-earning assets
5,019,553
199,898
3.98
%
4,070,895
134,536
3.30
%
Other assets
221,467
193,532
Total assets
$
5,241,020
$
4,264,427
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing deposits:
Interest-bearing checking accounts
$
612,921
$
11,440
1.87
%
$
336,337
$
3,706
1.10
%
Money market deposit accounts
2,429,203
45,106
1.86
%
1,999,399
22,350
1.12
%
Certificates of deposit
1,071,556
21,947
2.05
%
967,503
11,429
1.18
%
Borrowings:
FHLB borrowings
325,356
5,555
1.71
%
295,315
3,152
1.07
%
Line of credit borrowings
2,568
119
4.63
%
2,214
90
4.07
%
Subordinated notes payable, net
34,807
2,215
6.36
%
34,605
2,215
6.40
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,476,411
86,382
1.93
%
3,635,373
42,942
1.18
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
244,090
210,860
Other liabilities
75,473
49,279
Shareholders' equity
445,046
368,915
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,241,020
$
4,264,427
Net interest income (1)
$
113,516
$
91,594
Net interest spread
2.05
%
2.12
%
Net interest margin (1)
2.26
%
2.25
%
(1)
Interest income and net interest margin are calculated on a fully
taxable equivalent basis.
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
LOAN COMPOSITION (UNAUDITED)
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Loan Balance
Percent of Loans
Loan Balance
Percent of Loans
Loan Balance
Percent of Loans
Private banking loans
$
2,869,543
55.9
%
$
2,627,749
55.2
%
$
2,265,737
54.1
%
Middle-market banking loans:
Commercial and industrial
785,320
15.3
%
771,546
16.2
%
667,684
16.0
%
Commercial real estate
1,478,010
28.8
%
1,359,061
28.6
%
1,250,823
29.9
%
Total middle-market banking loans
2,263,330
44.1
%
2,130,607
44.8
%
1,918,507
45.9
%
Loans held-for-investment
$
5,132,873
100.0
%
$
4,758,356
100.0
%
$
4,184,244
100.0
%
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2018
Year Ended December 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands)
Bank
Investment Management
Parent and Other
Consolidated
Bank
Investment Management
Parent and Other
Consolidated
Income statement data:
Interest income
$
58,086
$
—
$
76
$
58,162
$
199,510
$
—
$
276
$
199,786
Interest expense
28,028
—
602
28,630
84,055
—
2,327
86,382
Net interest income (loss)
30,058
—
(526
)
29,532
115,455
—
(2,051
)
113,404
Provision (credit) for loan losses
(581
)
—
—
(581
)
(205
)
—
—
(205
)
Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses
30,639
—
(526
)
30,113
115,660
—
(2,051
)
113,609
Non-interest income:
Investment management fees
—
9,318
(93
)
9,225
—
37,939
(292
)
37,647
Net loss on the sale and call of debt securities
(76
)
—
—
(76
)
(70
)
—
—
(70
)
Other non-interest income
3,237
—
(811
)
2,426
11,112
1
(773
)
10,340
Total non-interest income
3,161
9,318
(904
)
11,575
11,042
37,940
(1,065
)
47,917
Non-interest expense:
Intangible amortization expense
—
503
—
503
—
1,968
—
1,968
Change in fair value of acquisition earn out
—
(218
)
—
(218
)
—
(218
)
—
(218
)
Other non-interest expense
18,179
7,772
67
26,018
67,190
31,760
457
99,407
Total non-interest expense
18,179
8,057
67
26,303
67,190
33,510
457
101,157
Income (loss) before tax
15,621
1,261
(1,497
)
15,385
59,512
4,430
(3,573
)
60,369
Income tax expense (benefit)
371
(207
)
101
265
5,856
579
(490
)
5,945
Net income (loss)
$
15,250
$
1,468
$
(1,598
)
$
15,120
$
53,656
$
3,851
$
(3,083
)
$
54,424
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
Year Ended December 31, 2017
(Dollars in thousands)
Bank
Investment Management
Parent and Other
Consolidated
Bank
Investment Management
Parent and Other
Consolidated
Income statement data:
Interest income
$
37,809
$
—
$
59
$
37,868
$
134,029
$
—
$
266
$
134,295
Interest expense
12,466
—
603
13,069
40,649
—
2,293
42,942
Net interest income (loss)
25,343
—
(544
)
24,799
93,380
—
(2,027
)
91,353
Provision (credit) for loan losses
(1,665
)
—
—
(1,665
)
(623
)
—
—
(623
)
Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses
27,008
—
(544
)
26,464
94,003
—
(2,027
)
91,976
Non-interest income:
Investment management fees
—
9,466
(50
)
9,416
—
37,309
(209
)
37,100
Net gain on the sale and call of debt securities
56
—
—
56
310
—
—
310
Other non-interest income
2,666
1
—
2,667
9,554
2
—
9,556
Total non-interest income
2,722
9,467
(50
)
12,139
9,864
37,311
(209
)
46,966
Non-interest expense:
Intangible amortization expense
—
463
—
463
—
1,851
—
1,851
Other non-interest expense
17,204
7,990
61
25,255
59,073
30,387
161
89,621
Total non-interest expense
17,204
8,453
61
25,718
59,073
32,238
161
91,472
Income (loss) before tax
12,526
1,014
(655
)
12,885
44,794
5,073
(2,397
)
47,470
Income tax expense (benefit)
1,477
(1,065
)
430
842
9,211
522
(251
)
9,482
Net income (loss)
$
11,049
$
2,079
$
(1,085
)
$
12,043
$
35,583
$
4,551
$
(2,146
)
$
37,988
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The information set forth above contains certain financial information
determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP
financial measures are “tangible common equity,” “tangible book value
per common share,” “EBITDA,” “total revenue,” and “efficiency ratio.”
Although we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater
understanding of our business, these measures are not necessarily
comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies.
“Tangible common equity” is defined as common shareholders’ equity
reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill. We believe this
measure is important to management and investors to better understand
and assess changes from period to period in common shareholders’ equity
exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Intangible assets are created
when we buy businesses which add relationships and revenue to our
Company. Intangible assets have the effect of increasing both equity and
assets, while not increasing our tangible equity or tangible assets.
“Tangible book value per common share” is defined common shareholders’
equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, divided by
common shares outstanding. We believe this measure is important to many
investors who are interested in changes from period to period in book
value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
“EBITDA” is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes,
depreciation and amortization expenses. We use EBITDA particularly to
assess the strength of our investment management business. We believe
this measure is important because it allows management and investors to
better assess our investment management performance in relation to our
core operating earnings, excluding certain non-cash items and the
volatility that is associated with certain discrete items that are
unrelated to our core business.
“Total revenue” is defined as net interest income and non-interest
income, excluding gains and losses on the sale and call of debt
securities. We believe adjustments made to our operating revenue allow
management and investors to better assess our operating revenue by
removing the volatility that is associated with certain items that are
unrelated to our core business.
“Efficiency ratio” is defined as non-interest expense divided by our
total revenue. We believe this measure, particularly at the Bank, allows
management and investors to better assess our operating expenses in
relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that
is associated with certain one-time items that are unrelated to our core
business.
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2018
2018
2017
Tangible book value per common share:
Common shareholders' equity
$
440,886
$
429,152
$
389,071
Less: goodwill and intangible assets
67,863
68,365
65,358
Tangible common equity
$
373,023
$
360,787
$
323,713
Common shares outstanding
28,878,674
28,920,978
28,591,101
Tangible book value per common share
$
12.92
$
12.47
$
11.32
INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SEGMENT
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Investment Management EBITDA:
Net income
$
1,468
$
957
$
2,079
$
3,851
$
4,551
Interest expense
—
—
—
—
—
Income taxes expense (benefit)
(207
)
282
(1,065
)
579
522
Depreciation expense
126
126
128
502
497
Intangible amortization expense
503
502
463
1,968
1,851
EBITDA
$
1,890
$
1,867
$
1,605
$
6,900
$
7,421
TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Total revenue:
Net interest income
$
29,532
$
28,819
$
24,799
$
113,404
$
91,353
Total non-interest income
11,575
12,751
12,139
47,917
46,966
Less: net gain (loss) on the sale and call of debt securities
(76
)
—
56
(70
)
310
Total revenue
$
41,183
$
41,570
$
36,882
$
161,391
$
138,009
BANK SEGMENT
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Bank total revenue:
Net interest income
$
30,058
$
29,316
$
25,343
$
115,455
$
93,380
Total non-interest income
3,161
2,850
2,722
11,042
9,864
Less: net gain (loss) on the sale and call of debt securities