TriState Capital : Reports Record Financial Results, Including EPS of $1.81 for Full Year 2018 and $0.50 for the Fourth Quarter 0 01/30/2019 | 04:18pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields -- EPS grew 37.1% for 2018 and 19.0% for the fourth quarter compared to a year ago, private banking and commercial loan balances hit new record levels, and investment management performance attracts positive net inflows of client assets -- TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results included record levels of earnings, new private banking and commercial loan originations, and deposit and treasury management business growth, as well as positive net inflows of client assets under management and improved operating leverage. The parent company of TriState Capital Bank and Chartwell Investment Partners reported net income available to common shareholders of $52.3 million in 2018, an increase of 37.7% from $38.0 million in 2017. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to $1.81 in 2018, an increase of 37.1% from $1.32 in 2017. For the fourth quarter of 2018, the company grew net income available to common shareholders to $14.4 million, up 19.9% from $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and up 5.9% from $13.6 million in the linked third quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter EPS grew to $0.50, increasing 19.0% from $0.42 in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 6.4% from $0.47 in the linked quarter. “TriState Capital’s record performance illustrates the consistent earnings power of our unique combination of businesses with diverse revenue streams, attractive risk profiles, growing client base, and a balance sheet built for growth and resilience across economic cycles and operating environments,” Chief Executive Officer James F. Getz said. “As we begin the new year, pipelines are very strong for each of our three business channels. We are very confident about demand trends for our select product offerings and markets, as well as our team’s ability to consistently execute against our growth strategy in 2019 and beyond.” FOURTH QUARTER 2018 HIGHLIGHTS Chartwell’s active investment strategies generated net inflows of $174 million in 2018 and $25 million in the quarter

Net interest income (NII) grew to a record $29.5 million, increasing 19.1% from the fourth quarter of 2017 and 2.5% from the linked quarter

Total loans surpassed $5 billion at period end, growing 22.7% from one year prior and 7.9% during the quarter

Private banking loans grew 26.6% from one year prior and 9.2% during the quarter, commercial and industrial loans grew 17.6% from one year prior and 1.8% during the quarter and commercial real estate loans grew 18.2% from one year prior and 8.8% during the quarter

Total assets surpassed $6 billion at period end, growing 26.3% from one year prior and 8.3% during the quarter

Total deposits surpassed $5 billion at period end, growing 26.7% from one year prior and 6.2% during the quarter, supported by continued growth in national deposits and family office deposits and demand for treasury and liquidity management products

Superior credit quality metrics continued to improve, with non-performing assets declining to 0.09% of assets, non-performing loans declining to 0.04% of loans and adverse-rated credits declining to 0.48% of loans at period end

Operating leverage drove further improvement in the bank’s efficiency ratio to 53.09% for the year and 54.60% for the quarter RECORD NET INTEREST INCOME TriState Capital’s record fourth quarter 2018 NII of $29.5 million increased 19.1% from $24.8 million in the year-ago quarter and 2.5% from $28.8 million in the linked quarter, as the company continued to expand its deposit franchise to fund organic loan growth at double-digit annual rates, while reducing balance sheet risk via the continued growth in private banking loans backed by marketable securities. Fourth quarter 2018 non-interest income totaled $11.6 million and represented 28.3% of total revenue for the period, reflecting a modest quarterly decline in Chartwell investment management fees, after positive net inflows of client assets last year were offset by market depreciation. In the fourth quarter of 2017 and third quarter of 2018 non-interest income totaled $12.1 million and $12.8 million, respectively. Fees from borrower-facing interest rate swap activity grew to $2.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, increasing 36.5% from the year-ago quarter and 19.4% from the linked quarter. NII and non-interest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale of securities, combined to generate total revenue of $41.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $36.9 million in the year-ago period and $41.6 million in the linked quarter. Full year 2018 total revenue of $161.4 million increased 16.9% from $138.0 million in 2017. OPERATING LEVERAGE TriState Capital Bank’s efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 54.60%, compared to 61.42% in the year-ago quarter and 52.86% in the linked quarter. The bank’s full-year efficiency ratio improved to 53.09% in 2018, from 57.39% in 2017, as investments made in talent and building scale continue to drive revenue growth while building incremental operating leverage. Non-interest expense totaled $26.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, $25.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $25.7 million in the linked quarter. For the full year, non-interest expense totaled $101.2 million, increasing by 10.6% from 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 non-interest expenses were reduced by a $218,000 adjustment in the fair value of previously accrued contingent consideration associated with last year’s acquisition of client assets under management from Columbia Partners, L.L.C. TriState Capital’s 2018 effective tax rate was 9.8%, reflecting the favorable impact of tax credit investments and prudent tax expense management strategies. For 2019, the company currently expects an effective tax rate ranging in the mid to high teens. The company’s effective tax rate will vary according to certain factors including the number, timing and size of tax credit investments, as well as the proportion of consolidated earnings attributed to investment management, which has a higher effective tax rate than the bank. Fourth quarter 2018 net income available to common shareholders, as well as EPS, reflected $679,000 of quarterly cash dividends payable on the company’s Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. ORGANIC LOAN GROWTH TriState Capital continued to deliver strong organic growth on both sides of its balance sheet, expanding the number and depth of its relationships with middle-market commercial customers, as well as the high-net-worth clients the bank serves through registered investment advisors and other financial intermediaries in its national referral network. Average loans totaled a record $4.85 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, growing 21.8% from $3.98 billion in the year- ago quarter and 5.6% from $4.59 billion in the linked quarter. Loans at December 31, 2018 totaled $5.13 billion, growing $948.6 million, or 22.7%, from one year prior and $374.5 million, or 7.9%, from September 30, 2018. TriState Capital’s growing distribution helped drive record new loan originations for the fourth quarter of 2018 in its national private banking business. Private banking loans grew to $2.87 billion at December 31, 2018, up $603.8 million, or 26.6%, from one year prior and $241.8 million, or 9.2%, from September 30, 2018. The company grew relationships with middle-market borrowers in the fourth quarter of 2018 to drive record originations of commercial and industrial loans and commercial real estate loans. Total commercial loans grew to $2.26 billion at December 31, 2018, increasing by $344.8 million, or 18.0%, from one year prior and $132.7 million, or 6.2%, from September 30, 2018. STRATEGIC DEPOSIT FRANCHISE EXPANSION TriState Capital continues to support demand for its private banking and commercial loans with the strategic and organic expansion of its deposit franchise. The bank’s national deposit, treasury management and liquidity management offerings are increasing the number and depth of depositor relationships with financial services businesses, high-net-worth individuals, family offices, middle market companies, municipalities, and non-profits. Deposits at December 31, 2018 totaled $5.05 billion, growing by $1.06 billion, or 26.7%, from one year prior and $295.9 million, or 6.2%, from September 30, 2018. Average deposits totaled $4.80 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, growing 25.5% from $3.82 billion in the same period last year and 4.9% from $4.57 billion in the linked quarter. INTEREST RATE MANAGEMENT TriState Capital continues to manage an asset-sensitive balance sheet, while maintaining significant flexibility to manage interest rate risk in changing markets. At December 31, 2018, 92% of the company’s loan portfolio was floating rate and 24% of deposits were fixed-rate certificates of deposit. The yield on total loans averaged 4.35% in the fourth quarter of 2018, expanding 80 basis points from 3.55% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 16 basis points from 4.19% in the third quarter of 2018. Total cost of funds for all deposits and interest-bearing liabilities averaged 2.19% during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to 1.26% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 1.94% in the linked third quarter. The cost of total deposits averaged 2.17% for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to 1.21% for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and 1.92% in the third quarter of 2018. INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Chartwell total assets under management (AUM) were $9.19 billion at December 31, 2018, compared to $8.31 billion one year prior and $9.87 billion at September 30, 2018. Chartwell reported new business and new flows from existing accounts of $372 million, which more than offset outflows of $347 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. AUM at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018 also reflected market depreciation of $701 million in the period. Fixed income represented 58% of client AUM at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, with the balance in equity strategies. Chartwell’s weighted average fee rate was 0.39% at December 31, 2018. Investment management fee revenue totaled $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $9.4 million in the year-ago quarter and $9.8 million in the linked quarter. ASSET QUALITY TriState Capital maintained strong asset quality metrics in the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting the company’s disciplined credit culture and expansion of its private banking non-purpose margin loans secured by marketable securities. Private banking grew to represent 55.9% of total loans at December 31, 2018, while commercial real estate and commercial and industrial comprised 28.8% and 15.3% of total loans, respectively. Non-performing assets (NPAs) totaled $5.7 million at December 31, 2018, declining 16.2% from $6.8 million at December 31, 2017 and 3.1% from $5.8 million at September 30, 2018. NPAs made up 0.09% of total assets at year-end, declining by 5 basis points during 2018 and 1 basis point during the fourth quarter. Non-performing loans (NPLs) totaled $2.2 million at December 31, 2018, declining 29.7% from $3.2 million at December 31, 2017 and 1.4% from $2.3 million at September 30, 2018. NPLs made up 0.04% of total loans at year-end, declining by 4 basis points during 2018 and 1 basis point during the fourth quarter. Adverse-rated credits declined 17.2% from December 31, 2017, and 12.2% during the fourth quarter of 2018. Adverse-rated credits represented 0.48% of total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, 0.71% at December 31, 2017 and 0.59% at September 30, 2018. The company recorded net recoveries of $206,000 in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $103,000 in the year-ago quarter. Net charge-offs were $1.5 million, or 0.13% of average total loans, in the third quarter of 2018. TriState Capital recorded a credit to provision of $581,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, $1.7 million for the year-ago quarter and $234,000 for the third quarter of 2018. These credits to provision reflect net recoveries as well as declining non-performing loans and adverse rated credits. The company’s allowance for loan losses (ALL) continued to reflect declining NPLs and lower levels of provision required by the low risk profile of the growing proportion of private banking loans in the bank’s portfolio. ALL represented 0.26% of total loans at December 31, 2018, 0.34% at December 31, 2017 and 0.29% at September 30, 2018. CAPITAL STRENGTH AND FLEXIBILITY TriState Capital Holdings reported capital ratios as of December 31, 2018 of 10.86% for total risk-based capital, 10.58% for tier 1 risk-based capital, 9.64% for common equity tier 1 risk-based capital and 7.28% for tier 1 leverage. During 2018, the company repurchased 263,540 shares of its common stock, including 93,604 shares in the fourth quarter of 2018 for approximately $2.2 million at an average cost of $23.75 per share. Since the Board first authorized share buybacks in October 2014, the company has repurchased a total of 2,014,910 shares for approximately $30.5 million at an average cost of $15.14 per share. TriState Capital has $2.2 million of repurchase authority remaining under its buyback program announced in October 2018. CONFERENCE CALL As previously announced, TriState Capital will hold a conference call tomorrow to review its financial results and operating performance. The live conference call on January 31 will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET. Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the link http://dpregister.com/10127209 to receive a special dial-in number and PIN. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call and request the “TriState Capital earnings call.” The call may be accessed by dialing 888-339-0757 from the United States, 855-669-9657 from Canada or 412-902-4194 from other international locations. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference call through February 7. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from other locations and entering the conference number 10127209. ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $5.9 billion in assets, as of December 31, 2018, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $9.2 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2018, and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital’s financial intermediary network. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This news release includes “forward-looking statements” in reliance on the safe-harbor for such statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “achieve,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “maintain,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “sustain,” “target,” “trend,” or similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” and similar expressions, among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TriState Capital’s future plans, objectives or goals and are based on current expectations, plans or forecasts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and changed circumstances that are difficult to predict and are often beyond TriState Capital’s ability to control. Actual results or outcomes could differ materially from those currently anticipated, discussed or projected by forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: those related to difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the markets in which TriState Capital operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of an increase in unemployment levels, slowdowns in economic growth and changes in demand for products or services or the value of assets under management;

TriState Capital's level of non-performing assets and the costs associated with resolving problem loans including litigation and other costs;

possible loan losses, impairment and the collectability of loans;

changes in market interest rates which may increase funding costs and/or reduce earning asset yields and thus reduce margin;

the impact of changes in interest rates on the credit quality and value of underlying securities collateral of the loan portfolio and the effect of such changes on the market value of TriState Capital's investment securities portfolio;

federal and state regulation, supervision and examination, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the rules and regulations issued thereunder, and potential expenses associated with complying with regulations;

TriState Capital's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements (including the finalized Basel III capital standards), including our ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms;

possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations;

any impairment of TriState Capital's goodwill or other intangible assets;

conditions in the financial markets that may limit TriState Capital's access to additional funding to meet its liquidity needs;

the success of TriState Capital's growth plans, including the successful integration of past and future acquisitions;

TriState Capital's ability to fully realize the cost savings and other benefits of its acquisitions, manage risks related to business disruption following those acquisitions, and customer disintermediation;

TriState Capital’s ability to develop and provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets;

negative perceptions or publicity with respect to any products or services offered by TriState Capital;

fluctuations in the carrying value of Chartwell’s assets under management;

the relative and absolute investment performance of Chartwell’s investment products;

adverse judgments or other resolution of pending and future legal proceedings, and cost incurred in defending such proceedings;

system failure or breaches of TriState Capital's network security;

TriState Capital's ability to recruit and retain key employees;

Chartwell’s success in negotiating distribution arrangements and maintaining distribution channels for its products;

the failure by a key vendor to fulfill its obligations to TriState Capital;

the effects of problems encountered by other financial institutions that adversely affect TriState Capital or the banking industry generally;

the effects of weather and natural disasters such as floods, droughts, wind, tornadoes and hurricanes as well as effects from geopolitical instability and man-made disasters including terrorist attacks;

possible changes in the speed of loan prepayments by TriState Capital's customers and loan origination or sales volumes;

regulatory limits on TriState Capital's ability to receive dividends from its subsidiaries and pay dividends to its preferred shareholders; and

the effects of any reputation, credit, interest rate, market, operational, legal, liquidity, regulatory and compliance risk resulting from developments related to any of the risks discussed above. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made, and TriState Capital disclaims any duty to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of TriState Capital for any reason, except as specifically required by law. For further information about the factors that could affect TriState Capital’s future results, please see the company’s most-recent annual and quarterly reports filed on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and other documents the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES This news release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Specifically, TriState Capital reviews and reports tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, EBITDA, total revenue and efficiency ratio. Although TriState Capital believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of its business, these measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found within this news release and accompanying tables. TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED) As of and For the

Three Months Ended As of and For the

Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,985 $ 186,535 $ 156,153 $ 189,985 $ 156,153 Total investment securities 466,759 393,139 220,552 466,759 220,552 Loans held-for-investment 5,132,873 4,758,356 4,184,244 5,132,873 4,184,244 Allowance for loan losses (13,208 ) (13,583 ) (14,417 ) (13,208 ) (14,417 ) Loans held-for-investment, net 5,119,665 4,744,773 4,169,827 5,119,665 4,169,827 Goodwill and other intangibles, net 67,863 68,365 65,358 67,863 65,358 Other assets 191,383 180,476 166,007 191,383 166,007 Total assets $ 6,035,655 $ 5,573,288 $ 4,777,897 $ 6,035,655 $ 4,777,897 Deposits $ 5,050,461 $ 4,754,588 $ 3,987,611 $ 5,050,461 $ 3,987,611 Borrowings, net 404,166 262,365 335,913 404,166 335,913 Other liabilities 101,674 88,715 65,302 101,674 65,302 Total liabilities 5,556,301 5,105,668 4,388,826 5,556,301 4,388,826 Preferred stock 38,468 38,468 — 38,468 — Common shareholders' equity 440,886 429,152 389,071 440,886 389,071 Total shareholders' equity 479,354 467,620 389,071 479,354 389,071 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,035,655 $ 5,573,288 $ 4,777,897 $ 6,035,655 $ 4,777,897 TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. INCOME STATEMENT DATA (UNAUDITED) As of and For the

Three Months Ended As of and For the

Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Interest income: Loans $ 53,238 $ 48,470 $ 35,679 $ 185,349 $ 126,544 Investments 3,706 2,893 1,681 10,683 6,217 Interest-earning deposits 1,218 1,061 508 3,754 1,534 Total interest income 58,162 52,424 37,868 199,786 134,295 Interest expense: Deposits 26,214 22,182 11,672 78,493 37,485 Borrowings 2,416 1,423 1,397 7,889 5,457 Total interest expense 28,630 23,605 13,069 86,382 42,942 Net interest income 29,532 28,819 24,799 113,404 91,353 Provision (credit) for loan losses (581 ) (234 ) (1,665 ) (205 ) (623 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 30,113 29,053 26,464 113,609 91,976 Non-interest income: Investment management fees 9,225 9,828 9,416 37,647 37,100 Service charges on deposits 150 146 112 570 399 Net gain (loss) on the sale and call of debt securities (76 ) — 56 (70 ) 310 Swap fees 2,245 1,881 1,645 7,311 5,353 Commitment and other loan fees 375 373 222 1,411 1,462 Other income (344 ) 523 688 1,048 2,342 Total non-interest income 11,575 12,751 12,139 47,917 46,966 Non-interest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 16,594 16,967 16,518 64,771 59,316 Premises and occupancy costs 1,594 1,432 1,247 5,580 5,010 Professional fees 1,191 889 1,231 4,729 3,873 FDIC insurance expense 1,210 1,053 1,164 4,543 4,238 General insurance expense 263 278 242 1,030 1,047 State capital shares tax 125 485 398 1,521 1,546 Travel and entertainment expense 1,178 986 928 3,816 3,118 Intangible amortization expense 503 502 463 1,968 1,851 Change in fair value of acquisition earn out (218 ) — — (218 ) — Other operating expenses 3,863 3,094 3,527 13,417 11,473 Total non-interest expense 26,303 25,686 25,718 101,157 91,472 Income before tax 15,385 16,118 12,885 60,369 47,470 Income tax expense 265 1,807 842 5,945 9,482 Net income $ 15,120 $ 14,311 $ 12,043 $ 54,424 $ 37,988 Preferred stock dividends on Series A 679 679 — 2,120 — Net income available to common shareholders $ 14,441 $ 13,632 $ 12,043 $ 52,304 $ 37,988 TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) As of and For the

Three Months Ended As of and For the

Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Per share and share data: Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.52 $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 1.90 $ 1.38 Diluted $ 0.50 $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 1.81 $ 1.32 Book value per common share $ 15.27 $ 14.84 $ 13.61 $ 15.27 $ 13.61 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 12.92 $ 12.47 $ 11.32 $ 12.92 $ 11.32 Common shares outstanding, at end of period 28,878,674 28,920,978 28,591,101 28,878,674 28,591,101 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 27,523,385 27,588,607 27,458,044 27,583,519 27,550,833 Diluted 28,786,353 28,949,924 28,679,619 28,833,396 28,711,322 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.99 % 1.01 % 1.05 % 1.00 % 0.89 % Return on average common equity (2) 13.16 % 12.78 % 12.51 % 12.57 % 10.30 % Net interest margin (2) (3) 2.12 % 2.22 % 2.26 % 2.26 % 2.25 % Total revenue (1) $ 41,183 $ 41,570 $ 36,882 $ 161,391 $ 138,009 Bank efficiency ratio (1) 54.60 % 52.86 % 61.42 % 53.09 % 57.39 % Non-interest expense to average assets (2) 1.81 % 1.90 % 2.24 % 1.93 % 2.15 % Asset quality: Non-performing loans $ 2,237 $ 2,269 $ 3,183 $ 2,237 $ 3,183 Non-performing assets $ 5,661 $ 5,845 $ 6,759 $ 5,661 $ 6,759 Other real estate owned $ 3,424 $ 3,576 $ 3,576 $ 3,424 $ 3,576 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.14 % 0.09 % 0.14 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.08 % 0.04 % 0.08 % Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.34 % 0.26 % 0.34 % Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 590.43 % 598.63 % 452.94 % 590.43 % 452.94 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (206 ) $ 1,504 $ (103 ) $ 1,004 $ 3,722 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans (2) (0.02 )% 0.13 % (0.01 )% 0.02 % 0.10 % Capital ratios: Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.28 % 7.53 % 7.25 % 7.28 % 7.25 % Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 9.64 % 10.52 % 11.14 % 9.64 % 11.14 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.58 % 11.57 % 11.14 % 10.58 % 11.14 % Total risk-based capital ratio 10.86 % 11.89 % 11.72 % 10.86 % 11.72 % Investment Management Segment: Assets under management $ 9,189,000 $ 9,865,000 $ 8,309,000 $ 9,189,000 $ 8,309,000 EBITDA (1) $ 1,890 $ 1,867 $ 1,605 $ 6,900 $ 7,421 (1) These measures are not measures recognized under GAAP and are therefore considered to be non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures. (2) Ratios are annualized. (3) Net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGES AND YIELDS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning deposits $ 211,333 $ 1,162 2.18 % $ 207,346 $ 1,015 1.94 % $ 142,458 $ 485 1.35 % Federal funds sold 9,959 57 2.27 % 9,563 46 1.91 % 8,179 23 1.12 % Debt securities available-for-sale 260,877 2,045 3.11 % 236,053 1,836 3.09 % 143,450 907 2.51 % Debt securities held-to-maturity 155,220 1,426 3.64 % 76,341 699 3.63 % 58,311 618 4.20 % Debt securities trading — — — % — — — % 746 4 2.13 % Equity securities 13,543 77 2.26 % 11,219 71 2.51 % 8,663 59 2.70 % FHLB stock 15,970 186 4.62 % 11,342 314 10.98 % 11,753 153 5.16 % Total loans 4,853,414 53,237 4.35 % 4,594,755 48,470 4.19 % 3,984,768 35,679 3.55 % Total interest-earning assets 5,520,316 58,190 4.18 % 5,146,619 52,451 4.04 % 4,358,328 37,928 3.45 % Other assets 239,506 223,996 205,547 Total assets $ 5,759,822 $ 5,370,615 $ 4,563,875 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 722,386 $ 3,976 2.18 % $ 657,402 $ 3,267 1.97 % $ 448,226 $ 1,411 1.25 % Money market deposit accounts 2,605,148 14,844 2.26 % 2,506,334 12,428 1.97 % 2,142,251 6,839 1.27 % Certificates of deposit 1,220,839 7,394 2.40 % 1,155,888 6,487 2.23 % 1,006,529 3,422 1.35 % Borrowings: FHLB borrowings 352,337 1,811 2.04 % 221,576 853 1.53 % 260,218 792 1.21 % Line of credit borrowings 3,652 51 5.54 % 1,277 16 4.97 % 4,703 51 4.30 % Subordinated notes payable, net 34,883 554 6.30 % 34,832 554 6.31 % 34,680 554 6.34 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,939,245 28,630 2.30 % 4,577,309 23,605 2.05 % 3,896,607 13,069 1.33 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 249,330 253,033 225,094 Other liabilities 97,458 78,802 60,212 Shareholders' equity 473,789 461,471 381,962 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,759,822 $ 5,370,615 $ 4,563,875 Net interest income (1) $ 29,560 $ 28,846 $ 24,859 Net interest spread 1.88 % 1.99 % 2.12 % Net interest margin (1) 2.12 % 2.22 % 2.26 % (1) Interest income and net interest margin are calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGES AND YIELDS (UNAUDITED) Years Ended December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income (1)/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Assets Interest-earning deposits $ 188,921 $ 3,598 1.90 % $ 126,888 $ 1,466 1.16 % Federal funds sold 8,315 156 1.88 % 6,923 68 0.98 % Debt securities available-for-sale 205,652 6,195 3.01 % 144,735 3,122 2.16 % Debt securities held-to-maturity 90,895 3,399 3.74 % 58,635 2,463 4.20 % Debt securities trading — — — % 188 4 2.13 % Equity securities 10,517 277 2.63 % 8,539 266 3.12 % FHLB stock 15,136 924 6.10 % 13,286 603 4.54 % Total loans 4,500,117 185,349 4.12 % 3,711,701 126,544 3.41 % Total interest-earning assets 5,019,553 199,898 3.98 % 4,070,895 134,536 3.30 % Other assets 221,467 193,532 Total assets $ 5,241,020 $ 4,264,427 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 612,921 $ 11,440 1.87 % $ 336,337 $ 3,706 1.10 % Money market deposit accounts 2,429,203 45,106 1.86 % 1,999,399 22,350 1.12 % Certificates of deposit 1,071,556 21,947 2.05 % 967,503 11,429 1.18 % Borrowings: FHLB borrowings 325,356 5,555 1.71 % 295,315 3,152 1.07 % Line of credit borrowings 2,568 119 4.63 % 2,214 90 4.07 % Subordinated notes payable, net 34,807 2,215 6.36 % 34,605 2,215 6.40 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,476,411 86,382 1.93 % 3,635,373 42,942 1.18 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 244,090 210,860 Other liabilities 75,473 49,279 Shareholders' equity 445,046 368,915 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,241,020 $ 4,264,427 Net interest income (1) $ 113,516 $ 91,594 Net interest spread 2.05 % 2.12 % Net interest margin (1) 2.26 % 2.25 % (1) Interest income and net interest margin are calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. LOAN COMPOSITION (UNAUDITED) December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Loan

Balance Percent of

Loans Loan

Balance Percent of

Loans Loan

Balance Percent of

Loans Private banking loans $ 2,869,543 55.9 % $ 2,627,749 55.2 % $ 2,265,737 54.1 % Middle-market banking loans: Commercial and industrial 785,320 15.3 % 771,546 16.2 % 667,684 16.0 % Commercial real estate 1,478,010 28.8 % 1,359,061 28.6 % 1,250,823 29.9 % Total middle-market banking loans 2,263,330 44.1 % 2,130,607 44.8 % 1,918,507 45.9 % Loans held-for-investment $ 5,132,873 100.0 % $ 4,758,356 100.0 % $ 4,184,244 100.0 % TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. STATEMENTS OF INCOME BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Year Ended December 31, 2018 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Income statement data: Interest income $ 58,086 $ — $ 76 $ 58,162 $ 199,510 $ — $ 276 $ 199,786 Interest expense 28,028 — 602 28,630 84,055 — 2,327 86,382 Net interest income (loss) 30,058 — (526 ) 29,532 115,455 — (2,051 ) 113,404 Provision (credit) for loan losses (581 ) — — (581 ) (205 ) — — (205 ) Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 30,639 — (526 ) 30,113 115,660 — (2,051 ) 113,609 Non-interest income: Investment management fees — 9,318 (93 ) 9,225 — 37,939 (292 ) 37,647 Net loss on the sale and call of debt securities (76 ) — — (76 ) (70 ) — — (70 ) Other non-interest income 3,237 — (811 ) 2,426 11,112 1 (773 ) 10,340 Total non-interest income 3,161 9,318 (904 ) 11,575 11,042 37,940 (1,065 ) 47,917 Non-interest expense: Intangible amortization expense — 503 — 503 — 1,968 — 1,968 Change in fair value of acquisition earn out — (218 ) — (218 ) — (218 ) — (218 ) Other non-interest expense 18,179 7,772 67 26,018 67,190 31,760 457 99,407 Total non-interest expense 18,179 8,057 67 26,303 67,190 33,510 457 101,157 Income (loss) before tax 15,621 1,261 (1,497 ) 15,385 59,512 4,430 (3,573 ) 60,369 Income tax expense (benefit) 371 (207 ) 101 265 5,856 579 (490 ) 5,945 Net income (loss) $ 15,250 $ 1,468 $ (1,598 ) $ 15,120 $ 53,656 $ 3,851 $ (3,083 ) $ 54,424 Three Months Ended December 31, 2017 Year Ended December 31, 2017 (Dollars in thousands) Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Bank Investment

Management Parent

and Other Consolidated Income statement data: Interest income $ 37,809 $ — $ 59 $ 37,868 $ 134,029 $ — $ 266 $ 134,295 Interest expense 12,466 — 603 13,069 40,649 — 2,293 42,942 Net interest income (loss) 25,343 — (544 ) 24,799 93,380 — (2,027 ) 91,353 Provision (credit) for loan losses (1,665 ) — — (1,665 ) (623 ) — — (623 ) Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 27,008 — (544 ) 26,464 94,003 — (2,027 ) 91,976 Non-interest income: Investment management fees — 9,466 (50 ) 9,416 — 37,309 (209 ) 37,100 Net gain on the sale and call of debt securities 56 — — 56 310 — — 310 Other non-interest income 2,666 1 — 2,667 9,554 2 — 9,556 Total non-interest income 2,722 9,467 (50 ) 12,139 9,864 37,311 (209 ) 46,966 Non-interest expense: Intangible amortization expense — 463 — 463 — 1,851 — 1,851 Other non-interest expense 17,204 7,990 61 25,255 59,073 30,387 161 89,621 Total non-interest expense 17,204 8,453 61 25,718 59,073 32,238 161 91,472 Income (loss) before tax 12,526 1,014 (655 ) 12,885 44,794 5,073 (2,397 ) 47,470 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,477 (1,065 ) 430 842 9,211 522 (251 ) 9,482 Net income (loss) $ 11,049 $ 2,079 $ (1,085 ) $ 12,043 $ 35,583 $ 4,551 $ (2,146 ) $ 37,988 TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES The information set forth above contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are “tangible common equity,” “tangible book value per common share,” “EBITDA,” “total revenue,” and “efficiency ratio.” Although we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of our business, these measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies. “Tangible common equity” is defined as common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill. We believe this measure is important to management and investors to better understand and assess changes from period to period in common shareholders’ equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Intangible assets are created when we buy businesses which add relationships and revenue to our Company. Intangible assets have the effect of increasing both equity and assets, while not increasing our tangible equity or tangible assets. “Tangible book value per common share” is defined common shareholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, including goodwill, divided by common shares outstanding. We believe this measure is important to many investors who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. “EBITDA” is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses. We use EBITDA particularly to assess the strength of our investment management business. We believe this measure is important because it allows management and investors to better assess our investment management performance in relation to our core operating earnings, excluding certain non-cash items and the volatility that is associated with certain discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. “Total revenue” is defined as net interest income and non-interest income, excluding gains and losses on the sale and call of debt securities. We believe adjustments made to our operating revenue allow management and investors to better assess our operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain items that are unrelated to our core business. “Efficiency ratio” is defined as non-interest expense divided by our total revenue. We believe this measure, particularly at the Bank, allows management and investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items that are unrelated to our core business. TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) December 31, September 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2018 2018 2017 Tangible book value per common share: Common shareholders' equity $ 440,886 $ 429,152 $ 389,071 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 67,863 68,365 65,358 Tangible common equity $ 373,023 $ 360,787 $ 323,713 Common shares outstanding 28,878,674 28,920,978 28,591,101 Tangible book value per common share $ 12.92 $ 12.47 $ 11.32 INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Investment Management EBITDA: Net income $ 1,468 $ 957 $ 2,079 $ 3,851 $ 4,551 Interest expense — — — — — Income taxes expense (benefit) (207 ) 282 (1,065 ) 579 522 Depreciation expense 126 126 128 502 497 Intangible amortization expense 503 502 463 1,968 1,851 EBITDA $ 1,890 $ 1,867 $ 1,605 $ 6,900 $ 7,421 TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total revenue: Net interest income $ 29,532 $ 28,819 $ 24,799 $ 113,404 $ 91,353 Total non-interest income 11,575 12,751 12,139 47,917 46,966 Less: net gain (loss) on the sale and call of debt securities (76 ) — 56 (70 ) 310 Total revenue $ 41,183 $ 41,570 $ 36,882 $ 161,391 $ 138,009 BANK SEGMENT NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2018 2018 2017 2018 2017 Bank total revenue: Net interest income $ 30,058 $ 29,316 $ 25,343 $ 115,455 $ 93,380 Total non-interest income 3,161 2,850 2,722 11,042 9,864 Less: net gain (loss) on the sale and call of debt securities (76 ) — 56 (70 ) 310 Bank total revenue $ 33,295 $ 32,166 $ 28,009 $ 126,567 $ 102,934 Bank efficiency ratio: Total non-interest expense (numerator) $ 18,179 $ 17,002 $ 17,204 $ 67,190 $ 59,073 Total revenue (denominator) $ 33,295 $ 32,166 $ 28,009 $ 126,567 $ 102,934 Bank efficiency ratio 54.60 % 52.86 % 61.42 % 53.09 % 57.39 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005778/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news on TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS 04:18p TRISTATE CAPITAL : Reports Record Financial Results, Including EPS of $1.81 for .. BU 2018 TRISTATE CAPITAL : Schedules Jan. 31 Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 20.. BU 2018 TRISTATE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A.. AQ 2018 TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition .. AQ 2018 TRISTATE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 2018 TRISTATE CAPITAL : 34% EPS Growth Reflects Strong Third Quarter 2018 Performance.. BU 2018 TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC : quaterly earnings release 2018 TRISTATE CAPITAL : Schedules Oct. 18 Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 201.. BU 2018 TRISTATE CAPITAL : Named to Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List for Sec.. BU 2018 TRISTATE CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A.. AQ