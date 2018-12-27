Log in
News Summary

TriState Capital : Schedules Jan. 31 Conference Call to Review Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results

12/27/2018 | 03:01pm CET

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSC) has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 to review its fourth quarter 2018 financial results and operating performance.

The holding company for TriState Capital Bank and Chartwell Investment Partners is scheduled to issue its fourth quarter 2018 news release after markets close on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.

The live conference call on Jan. 31 will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET. Telephone participants may avoid any delays by pre-registering for the call using the link http://dpregister.com/10127209 to receive a special dial-in number and PIN. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call and request the “TriState Capital earnings call.” The call may be accessed by dialing 888-339-0757 from the United States, 855-669-9657 from Canada or 412-902-4194 from other international locations.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the conference through Feb. 7, 2019. The replay may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 from the United States, 855-669-9658 from Canada or 412-317-0088 from other international locations, and entering the conference number 10127209.

ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $5.5 billion in assets, as of September 30, 2018, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $9.9 billion in assets under management, as of September 30, 2018, and serves as the advisor to The Berwyn Funds and Chartwell Mutual Funds. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com.


© Business Wire 2018
