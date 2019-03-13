Tristate Capital : Chartwell Mid Cap Value Strategy in Top 1% of All Peers¹ for Three-Year Performance

-- Mid Cap Value is also one of six strategies at TriState Capital Holdings' asset management unit that have outperformed their relative benchmarks on one-, three- and five-year periods through the end of 2018

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The Chartwell Investment Partners Mid Cap Value strategy's return of 11.71% (gross of fees) and 11.11% (net of fees) ranked in the top 1% of peers for the three-year annualized period ending December 31, 2018. The strategy also ranked in the top quartile for the one-year annualized period, returning -9.64% (gross of fees) and -10.24% (net of fees), and the top 3% for the five-year annualized period, returning 8.56% (gross of fees) and 7.96% (net of fees), according to eVestment Alliance2, and is one of six Chartwell strategies that have outperformed their relative benchmarks on one-, three- and five-year annualized periods through the end of last year.

'The value team has been together for more than a decade, employing what we believe is a consistent process for identifying undervalued mid cap equities,' said Managing Partner, Senior Portfolio Manager David C. Dalrymple, CFA, who manages the Chartwell Mid Cap Value strategy. 'The relatively low volatility, higher growth, and stronger financial characteristics of the stocks we have selected for our focused portfolios made our Mid Cap Value strategy appealing to a growing number of retail and institutional investors, and we're gratified that our performance has earned their trust and confidence.'

Mid Cap Value is one of six Chartwell strategies that have outperformed their relative benchmarks for the one-, three- and five-year periods ending December 31, 2018. Others were Chartwell's Small Cap Value, Dividend Value, Intermediate High Grade Fixed Income, Core High Grade Fixed Income, and Core Plus Fixed Income strategies. Chartwell also offers a mutual fund similar to the Mid Cap Value strategy.

'We're very proud of the returns that Dave and his Mid Cap Value team have achieved for our clients through the end of 2018, and the results we saw across our equity and fixed income strategies,' Chartwell Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer Timothy J. Riddle, CFA said. 'The performance of many of our active strategies, coupled with our sales and distribution capabilities, have enabled Chartwell to generate positive net inflows of $174 million last year and $25 million in the fourth quarter, a period of extraordinary financial market volatility.'

1Peers refer to the eVestment U.S. Mid Cap Value Universe. The Mid Cap Value strategy ranked in the in top quartile over the one-year period among 107 peers, top 1% over the three-year period among 106 peers, and top 3% over the five-year period among 103 peers as of 12/31/2018.

2 eVestment Alliance is a subscription-based company providing data-driven software solutions for institutional investors and managers.

ABOUT CHARTWELL INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Located in Berwyn, Pa., since its founding in 1997, Chartwell has successfully grown into a boutique investment management firm with $9.2 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2018, and more than 60 professionals. Chartwell provides equity and fixed-income investment strategies to institutional and private clients and clients of wrap fee programs through separate accounts, sub-advisory relationships and mutual funds. For more information on Chartwell, the investment management subsidiary of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC), please visit https://www.chartwellip.com.

ABOUT TRISTATE CAPITAL

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: TSC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., providing commercial banking, private banking and investment management services to middle-market companies, institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals. Its TriState Capital Bank subsidiary had $5.9 billion in assets, as of December 31, 2018, and serves middle-market commercial customers through regional representative offices in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Edison, N.J., and New York City, as well as high-net-worth individuals nationwide through its national referral network of financial intermediaries. Its Chartwell Investment Partners subsidiary had $9.2 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2018, and serves institutional clients and TriState Capital's financial intermediary network. For more information, please visit http://investors.tristatecapitalbank.com.

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

The performance data quoted represents past performance; past performance does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The gross returns were calculated on a time weighted basis, including all dividends and interest, accrual income, realized and unrealized gains or losses and are net of all brokerage commissions, execution costs and do not give effect to investment advisory fees, which would reduce such returns. The net returns presented above were calculated by applying the highest institutional investment advisory fee paid by a client of Chartwell. The investment advisory fee schedule for institutional portfolios is: 0.60% on first $50 million, 0.50% on all additional assets. Fees for WRAP/SMA portfolios are different and will vary per platform.

Manager views expressed herein were current as of the date indicated above and are subject to change. It should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of the securities in this commentary. A copy of the calculation methodology and the full list of recommendations made in the preceding year is available upon request.

Wholesaling and marketing efforts are provided by, among others, Chartwell TSC Securities Corp., an affiliate broker dealer, member FINRA.Chartwell Investment Partners, LLC and Chartwell TSC Securities Corp. are both wholly owned subsidiaries of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005020/en/

MEDIA CONTACT

Jack Horner

Hornercom

267-932-8760, ext. 302

412-600-2295 (mobile)

jack@hornercom.com



CHARTWELL CLIENT RELATIONS CONTACT

Victoria Baker

Chartwell Investment Partners

610-296-4000

baker@chartwellip.com



TRISTATE CAPITAL INVESTOR CONTACTS

Jeff Schoenborn and Kate Croft

Casteel Schoenborn

888-609-8351

TSC@csirfirm.com

Source: Chartwell Investment Partners