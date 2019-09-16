Tristate : Notification Letter to Shareholders and Request Form

( Note)
N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函
17 September 2019
Dear Shareholders,
Tristate Holdings Limited (the "Company")
-
Notice of publication of Interim Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication")
The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.tristateww.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the "HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking " Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting the relevant documents or browsing through the HKEX's website.
Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you would like to receive the printed copy (in both English and Chinese) of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Request Form (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) on the reverse side and then return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
If you would like to change your means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please send email to the Company at cosec@tristateww.comor write to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the aforesaid address. Even if you have chosen or are deemed to have consented to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications or wish to receive printed copies, the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar will promptly upon request send to you the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge.
Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please do not hesitate to contact the Hong Kong Share Registrar 's enquiry hotline at (852) 2862-8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays ).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
Tristate Holdings Limited
TO Hon Fai
Company Secretary
Note:
Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities including, but not limited to: (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor 's report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting;
(d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form.
各 位 股 東 ：
Tr i s t a t e H o l d i n g s L i m i t e d （ 「 本 公 司 」）
-
2 0 1 9 年 中 期 報 告 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知
本 公 司 之 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 w w w. t r i s t a t e w w. c o m及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 （ 「 港 交 所 」） 網 站 w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 請 按 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 的 「 投 資 者 中 心 」， 再 選 擇 有 關 文 件 或 在 港 交 所 網 站
瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。
儘 管 閣 下 早 前 已 向 本 公 司 作 出 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 ) 之 方 式 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 收 取 印 刷 本 （ 費 用 全 免 ） 或 閱 覽 網 上 版 本 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 （ 中 英 文 版 本 ）， 請 閣 下 填 妥 及 簽 署 在 本 函 背 面 之 申 請 表 格 （ 該 表 格 亦 可 於 上 述 網 站 下 載 ）， 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （ 「 香 港 股 份 過 戶 處 」），毋 須 貼 上 郵 票（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）。香 港 股 份 過 戶 處 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。
如 閣 下 欲 選 擇 更 改 收 取 本 公 司 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 方 式 ， 請 電 郵 至 c o s e c @ t r i s t a t e w w. c o m予 本 公 司 或 書 面 通 知 予 香 港 股 份 過 戶 處 （ 地 址 見 上 文 ）。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 ， 但 因 任 何 原 因 以 致 收 取 或 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 公 司 通 訊 時 出 現 困 難 ， 或 希 望 收 取 印 刷 本 時 ， 本 公 司 或 香 港 股 份 過 戶 處 將 應 要 求 ， 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 發 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。
閣 下 如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 於 辦 公 時 間 內 （ 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 ， 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 ， 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 致 電 查 詢 熱 線 （ 電 話 號 碼 ： ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 - 8 6 8 8 ） 與 香 港 股 份 過 戶 處 聯 絡 。
代 表
Tristate Holdings Limited
公 司 秘 書
涂 漢 輝
謹 啟
2 0 1 9 年 9 月 1 7 日
附 註 ：
公 司 通 訊 指 本 公 司 發 出 或 將 發 出 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 考 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 ︰ ( a ) 董 事 會 報 告 及 年 度 賬 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 ； ( b ) 中 期 報 告 ； ( c ) 會 議 通 告 ； ( d ) 上 市 文 件 ； ( e ) 通 函 ； 及 ( f ) 代 表 委 任 表 格 。
