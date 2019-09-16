Tristate : Notification Letter to Shareholders and Request Form 0 09/16/2019 | 05:22am EDT Send by mail :

17 September 2019 Dear Shareholders, Tristate Holdings Limited (the "Company") Notice of publication of Interim Report 2019 (the "Current Corporate Communication") The English and Chinese versions of the Company's Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at www.tristateww.comand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (the "HKEX") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication by clicking " Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website, then selecting the relevant documents or browsing through the HKEX's website. Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge the Corporate Communications either in printed form, or read the website version, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you would like to receive the printed copy (in both English and Chinese) of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete and sign the Request Form (which may also be downloaded from the websites mentioned above) on the reverse side and then return it to the Company c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar"), by post using the mailing label at the bottom of the Request Form (no stamp is needed if posted in Hong Kong). The address of the Hong Kong Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong. If you would like to change your means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communications in future, please send email to the Company at cosec@tristateww.comor write to the Hong Kong Share Registrar at the aforesaid address. Even if you have chosen or are deemed to have consented to receive all future Corporate Communications via website version but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Corporate Communications or wish to receive printed copies, the Company or the Hong Kong Share Registrar will promptly upon request send to you the Corporate Communications in printed form free of charge. Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please do not hesitate to contact the Hong Kong Share Registrar 's enquiry hotline at (852) 2862-8688 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays ). Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of Tristate Holdings Limited TO Hon Fai Company Secretary Note: Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of the Company's securities including, but not limited to: (a) the directors' report and annual accounts together with a copy of the auditor 's report; (b) the interim report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; and (f) a proxy form. 各 位 股 東 ： Tr i s t a t e H o l d i n g s L i m i t e d （ 「 本 公 司 」） 2 0 1 9 年 中 期 報 告 （ 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」） 之 發 佈 通 知 本 公 司 之 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 中 英 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站 w w w. t r i s t a t e w w. c o m及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 （ 「 港 交 所 」） 網 站 w w w. h k e x n e w s . h k， 歡 迎 瀏 覽 。 請 按 本 公 司 網 站 主 頁 的 「 投 資 者 中 心 」， 再 選 擇 有 關 文 件 或 在 港 交 所 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。 儘 管 閣 下 早 前 已 向 本 公 司 作 出 選 擇 收 取 公 司 通 訊 ( 附 註 ) 之 方 式 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 收 取 印 刷 本 （ 費 用 全 免 ） 或 閱 覽 網 上 版 本 。 如 閣 下 欲 收 取 本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 印 刷 本 （ 中 英 文 版 本 ）， 請 閣 下 填 妥 及 簽 署 在 本 函 背 面 之 申 請 表 格 （ 該 表 格 亦 可 於 上 述 網 站 下 載 ）， 並 使 用 申 請 表 格 下 方 的 郵 寄 標 籤 寄 回 香 港 中 央 證 券 登 記 有 限 公 司 （ 「 香 港 股 份 過 戶 處 」），毋 須 貼 上 郵 票（ 如 在 香 港 投 寄 ）。香 港 股 份 過 戶 處 地 址 為 香 港 灣 仔 皇 后 大 道 東 1 8 3 號 合 和 中 心 1 7 M 樓 。 如 閣 下 欲 選 擇 更 改 收 取 本 公 司 日 後 公 司 通 訊 之 方 式 ， 請 電 郵 至 c o s e c @ t r i s t a t e w w. c o m予 本 公 司 或 書 面 通 知 予 香 港 股 份 過 戶 處 （ 地 址 見 上 文 ）。 如 閣 下 已 選 擇 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 以 網 上 方 式 收 取 日 後 公 司 通 訊 ， 但 因 任 何 原 因 以 致 收 取 或 閱 覽 載 於 網 站 的 公 司 通 訊 時 出 現 困 難 ， 或 希 望 收 取 印 刷 本 時 ， 本 公 司 或 香 港 股 份 過 戶 處 將 應 要 求 ， 盡 快 向 閣 下 寄 發 公 司 通 訊 的 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 閣 下 如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 於 辦 公 時 間 內 （ 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 ， 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 ， 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 致 電 查 詢 熱 線 （ 電 話 號 碼 ： ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 - 8 6 8 8 ） 與 香 港 股 份 過 戶 處 聯 絡 。 代 表 Tristate Holdings Limited 公 司 秘 書 涂 漢 輝 謹 啟 2 0 1 9 年 9 月 1 7 日 附 註 ： 公 司 通 訊 指 本 公 司 發 出 或 將 發 出 以 供 其 任 何 證 券 持 有 人 參 考 或 採 取 行 動 的 任 何 文 件 ， 包 括 但 不 限 於 ︰ ( a ) 董 事 會 報 告 及 年 度 賬 目 連 同 核 數 師 報 告 ； ( b ) 中 期 報 告 ； ( c ) 會 議 通 告 ； ( d ) 上 市 文 件 ； ( e ) 通 函 ； 及 ( f ) 代 表 委 任 表 格 。 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------TSHH-17092019-1(0) CCS6036TSHH Request Form 申請表格 To: Tristate Holdings Limited (the "Company") 致： Tristate Holdings Limited（「本公司」） (Stock Code: 458) （股份代號：458） c/o Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 經香港中央證券登記有限公司 (the "Hong Kong Share Registrar") （「香港股份過戶處」） 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre 香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號 183 Queen's Road East 合和中心 17M 樓 Wan Chai, Hong Kong I/We have already chosen (or are deemed to have consented) to read the Current Corporate Communication (Note 5) posted on the Company's website (www.tristateww.com) and the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (www.hkexnews.hk) and I/we would like to receive printed copy (in both English and Chinese) of the Current Corporate Communication now. Please send the same to the address provided as follows: 本 人 ／ 我 們 已 選 擇 （ 或 被 視 為 已 同 意 ） 瀏 覽 本 公 司 網 站 （ www.tristateww.com） 及 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 （www.hkexnews.hk） 所登載之本次公司通訊 （附註 5） ，但現在希望收取本次公司通訊之印刷本（中英文版本）。請郵寄至以下地址： Name(s)# Date 姓名# 日期 Address# (Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫) 地址# (Please use ENGLISH BLOCK LETTERS 請用英文正楷填寫) Contact telephone number Signature 聯絡電話號碼 簽名 You are required to fill in the details if you download this Request Form from the Company's website.

假如你從本公司網站下載本申請表格，請必須填上有關資料。 Notes 附註： Please complete all your details clearly.

請 閣 下清楚填妥 所有 資料 。 If your shares are held in joint names, the shareholder whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding should sign on this Request Form in order to be valid.

如屬聯 名股東，則 本申 請表 格須 由 該名 於本 公 司股 東名 冊 上就 聯名 持 有 股份 其 姓 名 位列 首 位 的 股東 簽 署 ， 方為 有 效 。 For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instructions written on this Re quest Form.

為免存 疑，任何在 本申 請表 格上 的 額外 手寫 指 示， 本公 司 將不 予處 理 。 Please note that both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communications (as defined in this letter on the reverse side) which we have sent to you in the past 12 months are available on request. They are also available on the Company's website for five years from the date of first publication.

本公司 備有於過去 12 個月 曾寄 發 予 閣下 的 公司 通訊 （ 定義 見背 面 之 信函 ） 的 中 英文 版 印 刷 本。 該 等 公 司通 訊 亦 自 首 次 登載 日 期 起 計， 持 續 5 年 載 於本 公司網 站上。 Current Corporate Communication of the Company refers to the Interim Report 201 9.

本申請 表格所提及 之本 公司 本次 公 司通 訊指 2019 年 中期 報 告。 PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集 個人 資 料聲 明 "Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong ("PDPO"). 聲明中所指 的「個人 資料 」 具有 香港 法 例第 486 章 個人 資料 （ 私 隱） 條 例 （「 私 隱 條例 」） 中 「個 人 資 料 」的 涵 義 。 Your supply of Personal Data to the Company is on a voluntary basis. If you fail to provide sufficient information, the Company may not be able to process your instructions.

閣 下是自願向 本公司提 供個 人 資料 。若 閣下 未能 提 供足 夠資 料 ， 本公 司 可 能 無法 處 理 閣下 之 指 示 。 Your Personal Data may be disclosed or transferred by the Company to its subsidiaries, its share registrar, and/or other com panies or bodies for any of the stated purposes, and retained for such period as may be necessary for verification and record purposes. 公司可就任 何所說明 的用 途，將 閣下 的 個人 資料 披 露或 轉移 給 本 公司 的 附 屬 公司、股 份 過 戶處、及 ／ 或 其他 公 司 或 團體，並 將 在 適當 期 間 保 留該 等 個 人資 料作核 實 及 紀錄用途。 You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Person al Data in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing and sent to the Personal Data Privacy Officer of the Hong Kong Share Registrar by post at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, or by email to hkinfo@computershare.com.hk .

閣 下有權根據 私隱條例 的條 文 查閱 及／ 或 修改 閣下的個 人資料。任何該等查閱及／或修改 閣 下 的 個 人資 料 的 要 求均 須 以 書 面方 式 郵 寄 至香 港 股 份 過戶 處的 個人 資料 私 隱主任，地 址為香港 灣仔 皇 后大 道東 183 號 合和 中 心 17M 樓， 或 電 郵至 hkinfo@computershare.com.hk 。 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 閣下寄回此申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。 郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL 如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。 香港中央證券登記有限公司 Please cut the mailing label and stick this on the envelope Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited to return this Request Form to us. 簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37 No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong. 香港 Hong Kong 17092019 1 0  Attachments Original document

