TRITECH GROUP LIMITED

TRITECH GROUP LIMITED

(TTGL)
General Announcement::Request for Lifting of Trading Halt - Sponsor's Statement

11/21/2019 | 06:27pm EST
We refer to the Announcement number SG191122OTHR0DJP (the 'Announcement') released earlier today by Tritech Group Limited (the 'Company') in relation to the Request for Lifting of Trading Halt.

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the 'Sponsor') in accordance with Rules 226(2)(b) and 753(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the 'SGX-ST') Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist. The Sponsor has not verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST. The SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Ms Gillian Goh, Director, Head of Continuing Sponsorship (Mailing address: 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318 and Email: sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg).

Disclaimer

Tritech Group Limited published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 23:26:04 UTC
