Triton International : Containers Carry Message of Hope and Health Across the Globe

Triton International launches #Triton4MSF container and social media campaign to raise awareness and funds for Doctors Without Borders/ Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)

June 23, 2020--Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN), the world's largest shipping container leasing and sales company, has committed to support the international medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) by launching the #Triton4MSF campaign to donate funds and raise awareness around the world.

Triton, which manages a fleet of more than 6 million TEU containers, has commissioned special editions of its refrigerated container units. These intermodal billboards showcase photo images and original artwork of MSF's efforts to provide lifesaving medical humanitarian aid programs. The #Triton4MSF containers are designed to enlist the public's help in donating funds and spreading the word on social media.

"The intermodal container industry has helped connect the world through commerce, and has contributed to improving the standard of living for many nations through global trade. We're grateful to be able to leverage our container fleet to connect people to MSF’s lifesaving work and carry the importance of its humanitarian mission across the globe," said Brian Sondey, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Triton's campaign asks anyone that spots one of its #Triton4MSF containers on ships, roads, rails, or in storage to "Snap and Share" a photo and post it with the hashtag #Triton4MSF to either LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Triton will donate $100 to MSF for every original photo posted and tagged up to a maximum of $50,000 per year. Triton has initially contributed more than $100,000 to support MSF and is committed to donating an additional $200,000 over the next three years through the #Triton4MSF campaign.

"Doctors Without Borders is extremely grateful for this partnership with Triton," said Avril Benoît, the organization’s Executive Director in the United States. "As we face an unprecedented global health crisis, we rely on the generosity of our donors to be able to respond to this emergency and to continue providing medical care in more than 70 countries.”

The special edition #Triton4MSF refrigerated units were built by Maersk Container Industries (MCI), who graciously donated services to apply the artwork to the containers. MCI will also give an additional $10,000 directly to MSF in support of Triton’s efforts. Shipping lines interested in leasing the campaign containers should contact their Triton representative for more information.

For more information about the #Triton4MSF campaign, to see a gallery of the containers, or learn how you can help, visit www.trtn.com

About Triton International Limited:

Triton International Limited is the world's largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of 6 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton's global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis. Triton leases its containers to nearly every major container shipping line in the world and is a leading container provider to each of the top five global container shipping lines. Through its global network of 20 offices and three independent agencies in 16 countries, Triton offers its customers access to its containers through approximately 410 third-party-owned container depot facilities across 44 countries. www.trtn.com

About Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF):

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is an independent international medical humanitarian organization that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural and man-made disasters, and exclusion from health care, regardless of race, religion, gender or political affiliation. www.doctorswithoutborders.org

