Triton International : Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Series B Preference Shares

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) (the “Company” or “Triton”) today announced the pricing of an underwritten offering of 5,000,000 8.00% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preference Shares with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share (the “Series B Preference Shares”) for gross proceeds of $125,000,000. Triton also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 Series B Preference Shares.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including the purchase of containers, the repurchase of outstanding common shares, the payment of dividends, and the repayment or repurchase of outstanding indebtedness. The offering is expected to close on June 24, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., a Stifel Company, are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. The offering is made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and a related prospectus, copies of which may be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting:

About Triton International Limited

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of 6.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units, Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.

