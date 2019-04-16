Triton International Limited : Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) will host its first quarter
2019 earnings conference call on April 30, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern
Time. The earnings announcement and presentation will be released by
7:00 a.m. that morning and will be available on www.trtn.com.
The conference call will be Webcast, and an archive of the Webcast will
be available one hour after the live call. To access the live Webcast or
archive, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.trtn.com.
Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download
any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Webcast.
To listen by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the
start time and reference the Triton International Limited conference
call.
Live Teleconference Dial-In:
Domestic:
1-877-418-5277
International: 1-412-717-9592
Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal
freight containers. With a container fleet of 6.2 million twenty-foot
equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include
acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types
of intermodal containers and chassis.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005828/en/