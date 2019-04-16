Log in
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD

(TRTN)
Triton International Limited : Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

04/16/2019

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) will host its first quarter 2019 earnings conference call on April 30, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The earnings announcement and presentation will be released by 7:00 a.m. that morning and will be available on www.trtn.com.

The conference call will be Webcast, and an archive of the Webcast will be available one hour after the live call. To access the live Webcast or archive, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.trtn.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Webcast.

To listen by phone, please dial in approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Triton International Limited conference call.

Live Teleconference Dial-In:
Domestic: 1-877-418-5277
International: 1-412-717-9592

Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of 6.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis.


© Business Wire 2019
