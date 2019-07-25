Triton International Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results: Adjusted EPS of $1.15 and Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 0 07/25/2019 | 06:31am EDT Send by mail :

Triton International Limited (NYSE: TRTN) ("Triton") Second Quarter Highlights: Adjusted net income was $86.4 million or $1.15 per diluted share, an increase of 4.5% per diluted share from the second quarter of 2018.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $84.1 million or $1.12 per diluted share.

Utilization averaged 97.2% in the second quarter of 2019.

Triton raised gross proceeds of $143.8 million through a perpetual preferred equity offering in June 2019.

Triton repurchased 2.3 million common shares during the second quarter. As of July 19, 2019, over 7.1 million shares have been repurchased since the inception of the program.

Triton announced a quarterly dividend of $0.52 per common share payable on September 26, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2019. Financial Results The following table summarizes Triton’s selected key financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018. (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 30,

2019 June 30,

2018 Total leasing revenues $338.6 $329.8 $679.4 $644.9 GAAP Net income attributable to common shareholders $84.1 (3) $104.9 (4) $176.0 (3) $185.8 (4) Net income per share - Diluted $1.12 $1.30 $2.29 $2.30 Non-GAAP (1) Adjusted net income $86.4 $88.9 $179.2 $168.7 Adjusted net income per share - Diluted $1.15 $1.10 $2.34 $2.09 Return on equity (2) 16.2 % 16.4 % 16.7 % 15.9 % (1) Refer to the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income" set forth below. (2) Refer to the “Calculation of Return on Equity” set forth below. (3) Net of dividends on preferred shares of $2.0 million and $2.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. (4) Net income attributable to common shareholders included a one-time gain of $21.0 million on the sale of a building. Operating Performance “Triton achieved solid results in the second quarter of 2019," commented Brian M. Sondey, Chief Executive Officer of Triton. “We generated $86.4 million of Adjusted net income in the second quarter, or $1.15 of Adjusted net income per share, and we realized an annualized Return on equity of 16.2%.” “Triton faced mixed market conditions in the second quarter. While container supply and demand were generally well balanced, lease transaction and container pick-up activity remained slow despite the start of the traditional summer peak season. Global economic conditions have softened this year, and the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China continues to create uncertainty and impact shipping activity. Our utilization continued to gradually trend down during the second quarter, though it remains strong at 96.8% as of July 19, 2019.” “Triton’s investment level has been limited so far this year. As of July 19, 2019, we have purchased $146.7 million of containers for delivery in 2019. We have also repurchased the third-party partnership interests in one of our container-owning subsidiaries for $103.0 million. New container purchase prices have been impacted by the slow start to the peak season, and new container prices are in the mid-$1,700 range for a 20’ dry container.” “Triton continues to use its strong cash flow to drive shareholder value despite the current limited availability of new container investment opportunities. Our regular dividend currently provides over a six percent annual yield, and we also continue to actively repurchase shares of our common stock. We repurchased 2.3 million common shares during the second quarter, and have purchased over 7.1 million shares since last August, leading to an 8.8% reduction in our diluted share count. In addition, we believe the repurchase of the third-party investor interests was an attractive investment in our existing container fleet. Overall, our strong cash flow, unrivaled operating capabilities and range of financing options continue to give us many levers to drive shareholder value.” Outlook “Our customers expect trade growth will be modestly positive this year, and we expect container demand will improve somewhat as we move deeper into the summer. However, we expect third quarter leasing activity will be less than usual due to the slow start for the peak season and the lack of resolution for the trade dispute between the United States and China. As a result, we expect our Adjusted net income per share will hold relatively steady from the second to the third quarter of 2019.” Dividends Triton’s Board of Directors has approved and declared a $0.52 per share quarterly cash dividend on its issued and outstanding common shares, payable on September 26, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2019. Triton’s Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.53125 per share on its 8.50% Series A Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNpA) and an initial cash dividend of $0.45 per share on its 8.00% Series B Preferred Shares (NYSE:TRTNpB), each payable on September 16, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2019. Share Repurchase Update As of July 19, 2019, we have repurchased approximately 7.1 million common shares since the initial Board of Director authorization of share repurchases in August 2018 for a total of $225.3 million at an average price per-share of $31.51. Investors’ Webcast Triton will hold a Webcast at 8:30 a.m. (New York time) on Thursday, July 25, 2019 to discuss its second quarter results. To listen by phone, please dial 1-877-418-5277 (domestic) or 1-412-717-9592 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Triton International Limited conference call. To access the live Webcast please visit Triton's website at http://www.trtn.com. An archive of the Webcast will be available one hour after the live call. About Triton International Limited Triton International Limited is the world’s largest lessor of intermodal freight containers. With a container fleet of 6.1 million twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU"), Triton’s global operations include acquisition, leasing, re-leasing and subsequent sale of multiple types of intermodal containers and chassis. The following table sets forth the equipment fleet utilization for the periods indicated: Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 Average Utilization (1) 97.2 % 97.6 % 98.2 % 98.7 % 98.8 % Ending Utilization (1) 97.0 % 97.4 % 97.8 % 98.6 % 98.7 % (1) Utilization is computed by dividing total units on lease (in cost equivalent units, or "CEUs") by the total units in fleet (in CEUs), excluding new units not yet leased and off-hire units designated for sale. The following table summarizes the equipment fleet as of June 30, 2019, December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018: Equipment Fleet in Units Equipment Fleet in TEU June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Dry 3,312,750 3,340,946 3,243,032 5,433,686 5,476,406 5,307,306 Refrigerated 228,353 228,778 227,040 440,340 440,781 437,038 Special 94,695 93,900 91,688 171,294 169,614 165,002 Tank 12,572 12,509 12,201 12,572 12,509 12,201 Chassis 24,856 24,832 23,405 45,765 45,787 42,884 Equipment leasing fleet 3,673,226 3,700,965 3,597,366 6,103,657 6,145,097 5,964,431 Equipment trading fleet 18,205 13,138 15,406 27,483 21,361 23,622 Total 3,691,431 3,714,103 3,612,772 6,131,140 6,166,458 5,988,053 Equipment in CEU June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 Operating leases 6,977,613 7,009,605 7,047,168 Finance leases 536,011 538,867 320,763 Equipment trading fleet 48,979 47,476 56,048 Total 7,562,603 7,595,948 7,423,979 Important Cautionary Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical information, are "forward-looking statements", including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, and future financial positions, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that include the words "expect," “estimate”, "anticipate," “predict”, "believe," “plan”, "will," "should", “intend”, “seek”, “potential” and similar expressions and variations are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward looking statements contain these identifying words. All forward-looking statements address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Triton's control. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. These factors include, without limitation, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: uncertainty as to the long-term value of Triton's common shares; decreases in the demand for leased containers; decreases in market leasing rates for containers; difficulties in re-leasing containers after their initial fixed-term leases; our customers' decisions to buy rather than lease containers; our dependence on a limited number of customers for a substantial portion of our revenues; customer defaults; decreases in the selling prices of used containers; extensive competition in the container leasing industry; difficulties stemming from the international nature of our business; decreases in the demand for international trade; disruption to our operations resulting from the political and economic policies of the United States and other countries, particularly China, including but not limited to the impact of trade wars, tariffs and other trade actions; disruption to our operations from failures of, or attacks on, our information technology systems; our compliance or failure to comply with laws and regulations related to economic and trade sanctions, security, anti-terrorism, environmental protection and corruption; our ability to obtain sufficient capital to support our growth; restrictions imposed by the terms of our debt agreements; changes in tax laws in Bermuda, the United States and other countries and other risks and uncertainties, including those risk factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the “Form 10-K”) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), on February 19, 2019, in any Form 10-Q filed or to be filed by Triton, and in other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. The foregoing list of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K.. Any forward-looking statements made herein are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by us will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on Triton or its business or operations. Except to the extent required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Certain financial measures are identified as not being prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Please refer to the “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income” set forth below for a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. -Financial Tables Follow- TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS: Leasing equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,737,072 and $2,533,446 $ 8,684,103 $ 8,923,451 Net investment in finance leases 449,385 478,065 Equipment held for sale 91,768 66,453 Revenue earning assets 9,225,256 9,467,969 Cash and cash equivalents 45,622 48,950 Restricted cash 114,763 110,589 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,279 and $1,240 250,673 264,382 Goodwill 236,665 236,665 Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $226,243 and $205,532 72,214 92,925 Other assets 48,958 34,610 Fair value of derivative instruments 1,682 13,923 Total assets $ 9,995,833 $ 10,270,013 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Equipment purchases payable $ 11,015 $ 22,392 Fair value of derivative instruments 53,550 10,966 Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 100,221 99,885 Net deferred income tax liability 289,023 282,129 Debt, net of unamortized debt costs of $43,465 and $44,889 7,205,416 7,529,432 Total liabilities 7,659,225 7,944,804 Shareholders' equity: Series A Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 3,450,000 authorized, 3,450,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; at liquidation preference 86,250 — Series B Preferred shares, $0.01 par value, 5,750,000 authorized, 5,750,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively; at liquidation preference 143,750 — Common shares, $0.01 par value, 270,000,000 shares authorized, 81,023,732 and 80,843,472 shares issued, respectively 811 809 Undesignated shares, $0.01 par value, 20,800,000 and 30,000,000 shares authorized, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding — — Treasury shares, at cost, 6,837,508 and 1,853,148 shares, respectively (215,349 ) (58,114 ) Additional paid-in capital 909,942 896,811 Accumulated earnings 1,445,646 1,349,627 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (34,442 ) 14,563 Total shareholders' equity 2,336,608 2,203,696 Noncontrolling interests — 121,513 Total equity 2,336,608 2,325,209 Total liabilities and equity $ 9,995,833 $ 10,270,013 TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Leasing revenues: Operating leases $ 328,370 $ 324,954 $ 658,792 $ 635,185 Finance leases 10,196 4,817 20,633 9,683 Total leasing revenues 338,566 329,771 679,425 644,868 Equipment trading revenues 23,209 18,099 41,037 31,474 Equipment trading expenses (18,713 ) (14,105 ) (32,954 ) (24,489 ) Trading margin 4,496 3,994 8,083 6,985 Net gain on sale of leasing equipment 7,519 11,105 15,988 20,323 Net gain on sale of building — 20,953 — 20,953 Operating expenses: Depreciation and amortization 135,348 133,894 269,957 264,327 Direct operating expenses 18,097 10,195 34,899 21,243 Administrative expenses 19,988 20,774 38,175 40,327 Provision (reversal) for doubtful accounts 521 (25 ) 379 (126 ) Total operating expenses 173,954 164,838 343,410 325,771 Operating income (loss) 176,627 200,985 360,086 367,358 Other expenses: Interest and debt expense 82,260 79,027 165,780 154,125 Realized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (669 ) (492 ) (1,373 ) (740 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 1,267 (111 ) 2,253 (1,297 ) Debt termination expense 558 503 558 503 Other (income) expense, net (927 ) (585 ) (1,931 ) (1,244 ) Total other expenses 82,489 78,342 165,287 151,347 Income (loss) before income taxes 94,138 122,643 194,799 216,011 Income tax expense (benefit) 8,042 15,890 15,892 26,393 Net income $ 86,096 $ 106,753 $ 178,907 $ 189,618 Less: income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest — 1,883 592 3,856 Less: dividend on preferred shares 2,025 — 2,330 — Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 84,071 $ 104,870 $ 175,985 $ 185,762 Net income per common share—Basic $ 1.13 $ 1.31 $ 2.31 $ 2.32 Net income per common share—Diluted $ 1.12 $ 1.30 $ 2.29 $ 2.30 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 1.04 $ 0.97 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—Basic 74,598 80,044 76,151 80,007 Dilutive restricted shares 617 611 583 589 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—Diluted 75,215 80,655 76,734 80,596 TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 178,907 $ 189,618 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 269,957 264,327 Amortization of deferred debt cost and other debt related amortization 6,849 6,627 Lease related amortization 23,835 37,722 Share-based compensation expense 5,471 5,661 Net (gain) loss on sale of leasing equipment (15,988 ) (20,323 ) Net (gain) loss on sale of building — (20,953 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments 2,253 (1,297 ) Debt termination expense 558 503 Deferred income taxes 13,910 23,946 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 12,545 (30,551 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses (8,860 ) (16,788 ) Net equipment sold for resale activity (8,517 ) (11,686 ) Cash collections on finance lease receivables, net of income earned 33,680 29,598 Other assets (12,786 ) (1,218 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 501,814 455,186 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of leasing equipment and investments in finance leases (149,986 ) (884,007 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment, net of selling costs 106,603 83,443 Proceeds from the sale of building — 27,630 Other (130 ) (64 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (43,513 ) (772,998 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of preferred shares, net of underwriting discount and expenses 221,790 — Purchases of treasury shares (157,075 ) — Redemption of common shares for withholding taxes (978 ) (822 ) Debt issuance costs (5,455 ) (9,567 ) Borrowings under debt facilities 1,143,000 1,417,985 Payments under debt facilities and capital lease obligations (1,472,827 ) (1,049,996 ) Dividends paid on preferred and common shares (80,793 ) (77,638 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2,078 ) (7,743 ) Purchase of noncontrolling interests (103,039 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (457,455 ) 272,219 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 846 $ (45,593 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 159,539 226,171 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 160,385 $ 180,578 Supplemental disclosures: Interest paid $ 160,211 $ 148,007 Income taxes paid (refunded) $ 2,216 $ 541 Right-of-use asset for leased property $ 7,862 $ — Supplemental non-cash investing activities: Equipment purchases payable $ 11,015 $ 159,454 Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures We use the term "Adjusted net income" throughout this press release. Adjusted net income is adjusted for certain items management believes are not representative of our operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as net income attributable to shareholders excluding debt termination expenses net of tax, gains and losses on derivative instruments net of tax, transaction and other costs net of tax, and foreign income tax adjustments. Adjusted net income is not a presentation made in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted net income should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, amounts determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including net income. We believe that Adjusted net income is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because this measure: is widely used by securities analysts and investors to measure a company’s operating performance; helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure, our asset base and certain non-routine events which we do not expect to occur in the future; and is used by our management for various purposes, including as measures of operating performance and liquidity, to assist in comparing performance from period to period on a consistent basis, in presentations to our board of directors concerning our financial performance and as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting. We have provided a reconciliation of net income attributable to common shareholders, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure, to Adjusted net income in the table below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018. TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Non-GAAP Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 84,071 $ 104,870 $ 175,985 $ 185,762 Adjustments: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments, net 1,321 (100 ) 2,224 (1,152 ) Transaction and other (income) costs — (1 ) — (27 ) Debt termination expense 551 447 551 447 Foreign income tax adjustment 414 — 414 — Gain on sale of building — (16,316 ) — (16,316 ) Adjusted net income $ 86,357 $ 88,900 $ 179,174 $ 168,714 Adjusted net income per common share—Diluted $ 1.15 $ 1.10 $ 2.34 $ 2.09 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding—Diluted 75,215 80,655 76,734 80,596 TRITON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Calculation of Return on Equity

(In thousands) Three Months Ended, Six Months Ended, June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Adjusted net income $ 86,357 $ 88,900 $ 179,174 $ 168,714 Annualized Adjusted net income (1) 346,377 356,577 361,318 340,224 Average Shareholders' equity (2)(3) $ 2,135,817 $ 2,168,053 $ 2,158,443 $ 2,137,463 Return on equity 16.2 % 16.4 % 16.7 % 15.9 % (1) Annualized Adjusted net income was calculated based on calendar days per quarter. (2) Average Shareholders' equity was calculated using the quarter’s beginning and ending Shareholder’s equity for the three-month ended periods, and the ending Shareholder’s equity from each quarter in the current year and December 31 of the previous year for the six month ended periods. (3) Shareholders' equity was adjusted to exclude preferred shares. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005236/en/

