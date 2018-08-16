Log in
TRITON MINERALS LTD (TON)
  Report  
End-of-day quote  - 08/16
0.053 AUD   +1.92%
TRITON MINERALS : 18 08 16 Appendix 3Y Max JI
PU
07/23TRITON MINERALS : 18 07 23 Change of Registered Office
PU
07/19TRITON MINERALS : 18 07 19 Appendix 3Y
PU
Triton Minerals : 18 08 16 Appendix 3Y Max JI

0
08/16/2018 | 09:41am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity TRITON MINERALS LTD ABN 99 126 042 215

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Xingmin (Max) Ji

Date of last notice

10 January 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and Indirect Interest

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

1. Golden Hope Pty Limited (Mr Ji is a beneficiary of the Trust.)

2. Direct

Date of change

15 August 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • 1. 3,000,000

  • 2. Nil

Class

  • 1. Unlisted options

  • 2. ordinary fully paid shares

Number acquired

2. 101,289 ordinary fully paid shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

2.$5,246

No. of securities held after change

1. 3,000,000 options issued for no consideration, with each option having an exercise price of $0.11, a vesting date of 9 January 2019 and an expiry date of 9 January 2020.

2. 101,289 ordinary fully paid shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market purchase of shares

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No.

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Dated: 16 August 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Triton Minerals Limited published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 07:40:06 UTC
