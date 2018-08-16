Triton Minerals : 18 08 16 Appendix 3Y Max JI

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity TRITON MINERALS LTD ABN 99 126 042 215

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Xingmin (Max) Ji Date of last notice 10 January 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and Indirect Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. 1. Golden Hope Pty Limited (Mr Ji is a beneficiary of the Trust.) 2. Direct Date of change 15 August 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 1. 3,000,000

2. Nil Class 1. Unlisted options

2. ordinary fully paid shares Number acquired 2. 101,289 ordinary fully paid shares Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation 2.$5,246 No. of securities held after change 1. 3,000,000 options issued for no consideration, with each option having an exercise price of $0.11, a vesting date of 9 January 2019 and an expiry date of 9 January 2020. 2. 101,289 ordinary fully paid shares

Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On market purchase of shares

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No. If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

Dated: 16 August 2018

