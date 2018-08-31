Triton Minerals : 18 08 31 Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement

31 August 2018

Triton Minerals Limited (ASX: TON) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Triton Minerals Limited ('TON') will be lifted from the commencement of trading today, Friday, 31 August 2018, following the release by TON of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Issued by

Ben Secrett

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

31 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au