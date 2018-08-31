Triton Minerals : 18 08 31 Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Market Announcement
31 August 2018
Triton Minerals Limited (ASX: TON) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
The suspension of trading in the securities of Triton Minerals Limited ('TON') will be lifted from the commencement of trading today, Friday, 31 August 2018, following the release by TON of an announcement regarding a capital raising.
Ben Secrett
Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)
