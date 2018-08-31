Log in
TRITON MINERALS LTD (TON)
  Report  
Triton Minerals : 18 08 31 Reinstatement to Official Quotation

08/31/2018 | 02:17am CEST

Market Announcement

31 August 2018

Triton Minerals Limited (ASX: TON) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Triton Minerals Limited ('TON') will be lifted from the commencement of trading today, Friday, 31 August 2018, following the release by TON of an announcement regarding a capital raising.

Issued by

Ben Secrett

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

31 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Triton Minerals Limited published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 00:16:05 UTC
