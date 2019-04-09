Agreement on the Carmacks Bypass Reached

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Yukon Government and the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation have reached an agreement for the proposed Carmacks bypass. The bypass will significantly reduce traffic flow through the community and will help ensure the safety of Carmacks residents by redirecting industrial traffic away from the community.



This agreement represents the first project agreement for the Yukon Resource Gateway Project which also includes funding for upgrading 82 km of the existing Freegold access road which provides access to all portions of the Freegold property.

As one of the beneficiaries of the proposed Carmack’s bypass, Triumph Gold applauds and congratulates the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation and the Yukon Government for reaching this agreement. Construction of the bypass aligns with Triumph’s mission of conducting low-cost exploration on our road accessible Freegold Mountain property while also respecting and minimizing impacts on citizens of Carmacks and the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation.

Details of the agreement can be found here:

https://yukon.ca/en/news/agreement-reached-yukon-resource-gateway-project

About Triumph Gold Corp.

Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company. Triumph Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the advancement of the district scale Freegold Mountain project in Yukon. For maps and more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com

