Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/10 04:00:00 pm
13.72 USD   +3.24%
2018TRIUMPH GROUP INC : half-yearly earnings release
2018TRIUMPH GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
2018TRIUMPH GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
News 
News

Triumph : Awarded DLA Contract Extension for Enhanced Digital Electronic Engine Control Units

01/10/2019 | 05:09pm EST

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) recently announced that the Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Triumph Integrated Systems with a five-year contract for indefinite quantity and delivery of Enhanced Digital Electronic Control Units (EDECUs) for use in the U.S. Army’s UH-60 Black Hawk and AH-64 Apache fleet. The contract, valued at more than $77 million, will enable the Army to complete the upgrade of the digital electronic control units on the highly utilized fleets providing the additional engine control capability of the enhanced units. Triumph’s Engine & Control business in West Hartford, Connecticut will manufacture approximately 3,100 EDECUs to satisfy the contract.

Triumph was originally awarded the logistics contract to replace the digital electronic control units in 2013 following its participation in the Army’s Universal Control Technology Program. In the program, Triumph developed an enhanced single part number, common controller with the processing power to handle multiple application software packages, address electronics obsolescence issues, provide a work station-like platform for improved monitoring of engine health and reduce engine control system recurring and logistics costs. Since then Triumph has provided more than 6,000 EDECUs for Apache, Black Hawk, Jayhawk and Seahawk aircraft in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard fleet.

The universal control system architecture is part of Triumph’s portfolio of full authority digital electronic engine control (FADEC) systems that are installed on several military and commercial helicopter engines.

“We are pleased that the Defense Logistics Agency has extended the agreement with us and that our EDECU will be installed on the U.S. Army’s entire fleet of Black Hawk and Apache helicopters,” said Frank Dubey, executive vice president of Triumph Integrated Systems. “Long-term contracts drive predictable profitability for our business. To have our contract extended demonstrates our ability to deliver on our customer commitments and provide the solutions and services required to keep even the most demanding fleets operating optimally.”

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

Statements in this release which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about expected future sales. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could affect the company’s actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company. Further information regarding the important factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph Group’s reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.


© Business Wire 2019
