Triumph : Awarded DLA Contract Extension for Enhanced Digital Electronic Engine Control Units

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) recently announced that the Defense
Logistics Agency has awarded Triumph Integrated Systems with a five-year
contract for indefinite quantity and delivery of Enhanced Digital
Electronic Control Units (EDECUs) for use in the U.S. Army’s UH-60 Black
Hawk and AH-64 Apache fleet. The contract, valued at more than $77
million, will enable the Army to complete the upgrade of the digital
electronic control units on the highly utilized fleets providing the
additional engine control capability of the enhanced units. Triumph’s
Engine & Control business in West Hartford, Connecticut will manufacture
approximately 3,100 EDECUs to satisfy the contract.
Triumph was originally awarded the logistics contract to replace the
digital electronic control units in 2013 following its participation in
the Army’s Universal Control Technology Program. In the program, Triumph
developed an enhanced single part number, common controller with the
processing power to handle multiple application software packages,
address electronics obsolescence issues, provide a work station-like
platform for improved monitoring of engine health and reduce engine
control system recurring and logistics costs. Since then Triumph has
provided more than 6,000 EDECUs for Apache, Black Hawk, Jayhawk and
Seahawk aircraft in the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard fleet.
The universal control system architecture is part of Triumph’s portfolio
of full authority digital electronic engine control (FADEC) systems that
are installed on several military and commercial helicopter engines.
“We are pleased that the Defense Logistics Agency has extended the
agreement with us and that our EDECU will be installed on the U.S.
Army’s entire fleet of Black Hawk and Apache helicopters,” said Frank
Dubey, executive vice president of Triumph Integrated Systems.
“Long-term contracts drive predictable profitability for our business.
To have our contract extended demonstrates our ability to deliver on our
customer commitments and provide the solutions and services required to
keep even the most demanding fleets operating optimally.”
Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs,
engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of
aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company
serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment
manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft
operators.
More information about Triumph can be found on the company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.
Statements in this release which are not historical facts are
forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about
expected future sales. All forward-looking statements involve risks and
uncertainties which could affect the company’s actual results and could
cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in
any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the company.
Further information regarding the important factors that could cause
actual results to differ from projected results can be found in Triumph
Group’s reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190110005767/en/