TRIUMPH GROUP INC

TRIUMPH GROUP INC (TGI)
Triumph : Awarded Five-Year Contract with National Carrier for Component MRO Work

10/11/2018 | 04:02pm CEST

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) announced today that it was awarded a five-year contract for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) work on CFM56-7B nacelle components for the 737NG aircraft operated by a U.S. airline operator. Under the contract Triumph Product Support will service thrust reversers, fan cowls and inlet cowls on the CFM56-7B engines on the carrier’s 737NG fleet.

“We are proud of our long history supporting the global airlines’ nacelle component MRO requirements and extremely pleased to solidify our leading position in the industry with this five-year agreement,” said Bill Kircher, executive vice president for Triumph Product Support.

For more than a decade Triumph’s Product Support business unit has provided airline carriers with superior customer service, on-site rotable assets and implemented cost reduction measures to the benefit of their customers. Triumph Product Support provides full life cycle solutions for commercial, regional and military aircraft for OEMs and operators. Its full suite of post-delivery value chain services simplifies the MRO supply chain and provides customers with global, integrated planeside repair solutions.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pa., designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The company serves a broad, worldwide spectrum of the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.

More information about Triumph Group can be found on the company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 357 M
EBIT 2019 113 M
Net income 2019 0,59 M
Debt 2019 1 473 M
Yield 2019 0,80%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 9,48
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 1 000 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Crowley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Edward Eberhart Non-Executive Chairman
James Francis McCabe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Melissa Scheppele Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Joseph M. Silvestri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIUMPH GROUP INC-28.90%1 000
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.78%108 717
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.89%98 907
GENERAL DYNAMICS-2.77%60 489
RAYTHEON5.19%58 361
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION2.38%54 710
