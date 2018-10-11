Triumph : Awarded Five-Year Contract with National Carrier for Component MRO Work

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) announced today that it was
awarded a five-year contract for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)
work on CFM56-7B nacelle components for the 737NG aircraft operated by a
U.S. airline operator. Under the contract Triumph Product Support will
service thrust reversers, fan cowls and inlet cowls on the CFM56-7B
engines on the carrier’s 737NG fleet.
“We are proud of our long history supporting the global airlines’
nacelle component MRO requirements and extremely pleased to solidify our
leading position in the industry with this five-year agreement,” said
Bill Kircher, executive vice president for Triumph Product Support.
For more than a decade Triumph’s Product Support business unit has
provided airline carriers with superior customer service, on-site
rotable assets and implemented cost reduction measures to the benefit of
their customers. Triumph Product Support provides full life cycle
solutions for commercial, regional and military aircraft for OEMs and
operators. Its full suite of post-delivery value chain services
simplifies the MRO supply chain and provides customers with global,
integrated planeside repair solutions.
Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pa., designs, engineers,
manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of
aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and
systems. The company serves a broad, worldwide spectrum of the aviation
industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial,
regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as
well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.
More information about Triumph Group can be found on the company’s
website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.
