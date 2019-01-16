Triumph : Celebrates the Acceptance of First KC-46A Tanker by the U.S. Air Force

The U.S. Air Force has accepted the first Boeing KC-46A Pegasus tanker
aircraft, setting the stage for the aircraft’s delivery to McConnell Air
Force Base, in Wichita, Kansas in the coming weeks. Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI]
is a strategic supplier to Boeing on major structures including
horizontal stabilizers, doors, aft fuselage and center wing sections of
the tanker. Triumph also provides products for the aircraft both
directly and indirectly to Boeing, including the air drive unit.
“This is an exciting and historic day for the Air Force and Boeing, and
we are honored to be a part of it,” said Dan Crowley, Triumph Group
president and CEO. “Triumph values its strategic relationship with
Boeing on multiple platforms, especially the KC-46A tanker. With this
significant milestone, as well as our strategic involvement with Boeing
on the U.S. Air Force T-X Advanced Pilot Training Program, Triumph will
have an enduring presence on the next generation of aircraft our country
and its allies operate to defend and protect freedom.”
Triumph provides similar content for the commercial and freighter
variants of the 767 as well as major structures, integrated systems and
aftermarket support on key Boeing defense and commercial programs.
During extensive flight testing, six KC-46 completed more than 3,800
flight hours and offloaded more than four million pounds of fuel to
A-10, B-52, C-17, KC-10, KC-135, KC-46, F-15E, F-16 and F/A-18 aircraft.
The Pegasus has been rigorously tested throughout all aspects of the
refueling envelope and in all conditions, including day, night and
covert.
The KC-46, derived from Boeing’s commercial 767 airframe, is built in
Boeing’s Everett, Washington facility. Boeing is on contract for 52 of
an expected 179 tankers for the Air Force.
Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs,
engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of
aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company
serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment
manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft
operators.
