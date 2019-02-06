Log in
TRIUMPH GROUP INC (TGI)
  News  
Triumph : Completes Transfer of Global 7500 Wing Program to Bombardier

02/06/2019 | 11:34pm EST

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) announced today that it has completed the transfer of the Global 7500 wing manufacturing operations and assets to Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B), as previously announced.

Bombardier will operate the program’s wing production line in a building at Triumph’s Red Oak, Texas site. Triumph will continue its operations that support other structures programs in a separate building at the Red Oak site.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

Bombardier, Global and Global 7500 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 385 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 -44,3 M
Debt 2019 1 491 M
Yield 2019 0,83%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,06
EV / Sales 2019 0,72x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 957 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 19,3 $
Spread / Average Target 0,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Crowley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Edward Eberhart Non-Executive Chairman
James Francis McCabe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Melissa Scheppele Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Joseph M. Silvestri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIUMPH GROUP INC71.83%957
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION13.42%104 271
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION14.51%85 174
GENERAL DYNAMICS9.89%51 003
RAYTHEON14.16%50 080
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION14.50%47 265
