TRIUMPH GROUP INC (TGI)
Triumph : Jennifer Allen Joins Triumph Group as General Counsel

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) today announced that Jennifer Allen will join the company as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, reporting to President and CEO Daniel Crowley. Ms. Allen will also serve as Secretary for the company and oversee activities related to the Board of Directors.

Bringing more than 20 years of legal experience to the role, with expertise in corporate governance, public reporting, mergers and acquisitions, Ms. Allen will manage and coordinate all legal services for the company. Ms. Allen succeeds John Wright, who will be leaving at the end of the year following a distinguished 14-year career as General Counsel for the company.

“We are excited to welcome Jenn to Triumph’s leadership team. Her strong business acumen and extensive legal expertise overseeing contracts and strategic M&A agreements makes her ideally suited to support our company through our transformation,” said Crowley. “We appreciate John’s contributions to the company and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Ms. Allen joins Triumph Group from CIRCOR International, where she served in a similar capacity since 2016. There she focused her efforts on rebuilding the legal function, standing up a contracts organization and overseeing ethics and compliance.

Prior to joining CIRCOR, Ms. Allen served as Vice President and Associate General Counsel at BAE Systems. Earlier in her career, she was an associate at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; she then served as Senior Corporate Counsel at Wyeth biopharmaceuticals; then at Jones Day as counsel for mergers and acquisitions. Ms. Allen earned her bachelor’s degree in English and Political Science from the University of Delaware and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pa., designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The company serves a broad, worldwide spectrum of the aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and regional airlines and air cargo carriers.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Latest news on TRIUMPH GROUP INC
06:39pTRIUMPH : Jennifer Allen Joins Triumph Group as General Counsel
BU
09/20TRIUMPH : Wins Contract Extensions for HELLFIRE Romeo Missile Components
AQ
09/12TRIUMPH : Wins Contract Extensions for HELLFIRE Romeo Missile Components
AQ
09/12TRIUMPH : William Kircher Joins Triumph Group as EVP, Product Support
AQ
09/10TRIUMPH : Wins Contract Extensions for HELLFIRE Romeo Missile Components
BU
09/10TRIUMPH : William Kircher Joins Triumph Group as EVP, Product Support
BU
09/06TRIUMPH : Valence Surface Technologies Acquires Triumph Processing from Triumph ..
AQ
09/05TRIUMPH : Valence Surface Technologies Acquires Triumph Processing from Triumph ..
AQ
09/04TRIUMPH : Appoints New VP of FP&A and Investor Relations
BU
08/30TRIUMPH GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 358 M
EBIT 2019 127 M
Net income 2019 0,59 M
Debt 2019 1 473 M
Yield 2019 0,69%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,03
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 1 163 M
Technical analysis trends TRIUMPH GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 24,7 $
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Crowley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Edward Eberhart Non-Executive Chairman
James Francis McCabe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Melissa Scheppele Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Joseph M. Silvestri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIUMPH GROUP INC-14.15%1 163
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION11.37%113 677
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION5.17%96 159
GENERAL DYNAMICS0.59%60 637
RAYTHEON8.31%58 039
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-0.07%53 402
