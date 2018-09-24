Triumph : Jennifer Allen Joins Triumph Group as General Counsel

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) today announced that Jennifer Allen will
join the company as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, reporting
to President and CEO Daniel Crowley. Ms. Allen will also serve as
Secretary for the company and oversee activities related to the Board of
Directors.
Bringing more than 20 years of legal experience to the role, with
expertise in corporate governance, public reporting, mergers and
acquisitions, Ms. Allen will manage and coordinate all legal services
for the company. Ms. Allen succeeds John Wright, who will be leaving at
the end of the year following a distinguished 14-year career as General
Counsel for the company.
“We are excited to welcome Jenn to Triumph’s leadership team. Her strong
business acumen and extensive legal expertise overseeing contracts and
strategic M&A agreements makes her ideally suited to support our company
through our transformation,” said Crowley. “We appreciate John’s
contributions to the company and wish him well in his future endeavors.”
Ms. Allen joins Triumph Group from CIRCOR International, where she
served in a similar capacity since 2016. There she focused her efforts
on rebuilding the legal function, standing up a contracts organization
and overseeing ethics and compliance.
Prior to joining CIRCOR, Ms. Allen served as Vice President and
Associate General Counsel at BAE Systems. Earlier in her career, she was
an associate at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius; she then served as Senior
Corporate Counsel at Wyeth biopharmaceuticals; then at Jones Day as
counsel for mergers and acquisitions. Ms. Allen earned her bachelor’s
degree in English and Political Science from the University of Delaware
and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.
Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pa., designs, engineers,
manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerostructures,
aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies and systems. The company
serves a broad, worldwide spectrum of the aviation industry, including
original equipment manufacturers of commercial, regional, business and
military aircraft and aircraft components, as well as commercial and
regional airlines and air cargo carriers.
More information about Triumph can be found on the company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.
