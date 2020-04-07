Triumph : Join the Fight Against COVID-19

BERWYN, Pa., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE: TGI] and the Triumph Group Foundation announced today that it will move forward with a series of actions to support individuals and organizations working to assist and treat those directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation expanded its support for non-profit organizations serving communities hard hit by the virus while the Company's factories will use their manufacturing resources to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) and components for oxygen distributors for first responders and local hospitals.

Through its Foundation, Triumph has provided additional donations to Philabundance Food Bank, Project Home, Operation Homefront, the Red Cross and the United Way. "These organizations provide food, financial and social services to individuals and families who may face additional hardships due to loss of work or shelter in place mandates as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak," said Melissa Scheppele, Triumph Foundation Executive and Chief Information Officer for Triumph Group. "We have longstanding relationships with these organizations and are pleased to provide additional support to help them fulfill their missions during this critical time."

Triumph's global factories and team are working to support healthcare providers and hospitals on the frontlines in the fight against the virus. The Triumph Systems & Support site in Isle of Man is partnering with Nobel's Hospital to produce valves using 3D printers that are retrofitted on snorkeling masks and connected to oxygen distributors to create makeshift ventilator masks. The site is working with other local manufactures to produce approximately 650 valves per week.

The Triumph Systems & Support aftermarket repair businesses in Atlanta, Georgia and Hot Springs, Arkansas will aid in the production of nonmedical fabric masks used to reduce the spread of respiratory droplets to the face. These sites will provide the high-demand form of PPE for other Triumph sites as well as community partners.

Several other Triumph sites in the U.S. will produce 3D printed face shields for first responders using approved design templates. The company's facilities in Red Oak, Texas and Park City, Utah have the capacity to print approximately 1,000 units per week. The company is also exploring opportunities to print ventilator parts.

"While we work together to keep our fellow team members safe and factories open, Triumph wants to do our part to help in the crisis and produce PPE items that help safeguard our workforce and support our local communities," stated Dan Crowley, Triumph Group President and CEO.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

