Triumph : Major U.S. Carrier Selects Triumph For Interior MRO Services

BERWYN, Pa., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) announced today that its Product Support business unit was selected by a leading U.S. airline to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services on interior components. Triumph's new Interiors Center of Excellence, based in Atlanta, Georgia, will provide interior parts, as well as maintenance and repair support for seats, passenger service units and sidewalls for the airline's fleet of narrow body aircraft.

The new 78,000 square foot Interiors facility enables Triumph to provide world class interior refurbishment and repair for multiple aircraft platforms. Pricing structure and turn times were two measurable differences offered by Triumph, however the airline's favorable relationship with Triumph Product Support and Triumph's exceptional flexibility helped to secure the contract for the MRO provider.

"We are extremely excited to continue to provide MRO support to this long-standing customer," said Bill Kircher, Executive Vice President, Triumph Product Support. "Expanding our reach of services within aircraft interiors is a great demonstration of our capability to support large carriers, not only those based in the U.S., but international carriers alike. This new business is a major win for our new Interiors Center of Excellence facility as we continue to grow and expand markets for our services business."

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.

