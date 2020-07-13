Triumph : Tom Blakely Selected As Triumph Group Chief Technology Officer

BERWYN, Pa., July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group [NYSE:TGI] today announced that Tom Blakely will join the company as Chief Technology Officer, reporting to Vice President of Operations, Nick Drazic. Blakely has led the development, certification, and transition to production of dozens of advanced military and commercial aircraft as well as complex subsystems and components over the last four decades.

In this new role, Blakely will chair Triumph's Innovation and Technology Council and oversee technical matters across the company's 36 factories including both original equipment and aftermarket contracts. Blakely will also prioritize and manage the company's research and development efforts as it develops intellectual property in alignment with its business strategy.

"Development of proprietary products and processes is key to Triumph's growth on new platforms and profitability," said Drazic. "As we expand our military backlog, Tom will play a critical role in partnering with our military customers to offer solutions for current and future platforms."

Blakely most recently worked for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries as the Deputy Head of Engineering on their regional jet program after a brief retirement. Prior to that, he worked at Lockheed Martin for 33 years, holding a broad range of technical leadership positions including the F-35, C-5, P-3 and C-130J aircraft. This included 28 years with Lockheed in Chief Engineer or Technical Director positions, two assignments in the company's Washington Operations office and more than 7 years as the Engineering Vice President responsible for integrity of technical operations at Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, including the company's famed Skunk Works®. Blakely has also consulted on and provided contract engineering for commercial aircraft development projects for Airbus and Triumph, as well as the Naval Air Systems Command.

"As Triumph accelerates its transition from a contract manufacturing company to a focused provider of proprietary components and services for leading military and commercial platforms, I am confident Tom will provide the technical leadership to solve our customer's hardest challenges," said Dan Crowley, Triumph Group President and CEO.

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

