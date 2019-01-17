Triumph : to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) will release third quarter fiscal
year 2019 earnings on February 7, 2019 and will host a conference call
that day at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be included with the
audio portion of the webcast.
What:
Triumph Group, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings
Conference Call
When:
8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 7, 2019
Where:
http://www.triumphgroup.com
How:
Go to the web site at least fifteen minutes early to register,
download, and install any necessary audio software.
Archive:
For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be
available two hours after the call and will remain available for 90
days.
Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs,
engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of
aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company
serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment
manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft
operators.
More information about Triumph can be found on the company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.
