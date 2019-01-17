Log in
TRIUMPH GROUP INC (TGI)
01/17 04:00:00 pm
13.72 USD   +1.40%
2018TRIUMPH GROUP INC : half-yearly earnings release
2018TRIUMPH GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
2018TRIUMPH GROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
Triumph : to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

01/17/2019 | 04:37pm EST

Live Webcast scheduled for 8:30 AM ET on February 7th

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) will release third quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings on February 7, 2019 and will host a conference call that day at 8:30 a.m. ET. A slide presentation will be included with the audio portion of the webcast.

 
What: Triumph Group, Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call
 
When: 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 7, 2019
 
Where:

http://www.triumphgroup.com

 
How: Go to the web site at least fifteen minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.
 
Archive: For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available two hours after the call and will remain available for 90 days.
 

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about Triumph can be found on the company’s website at http://www.triumphgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 384 M
EBIT 2019 110 M
Net income 2019 -44,3 M
Debt 2019 1 490 M
Yield 2019 1,18%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 7,08
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,62x
Capitalization 674 M
Technical analysis trends TRIUMPH GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 19,4 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel Joseph Crowley President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph Edward Eberhart Non-Executive Chairman
James Francis McCabe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Melissa Scheppele Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Joseph M. Silvestri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRIUMPH GROUP INC17.65%674
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.30%95 723
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION4.03%77 475
GENERAL DYNAMICS3.77%48 450
RAYTHEON3.93%45 356
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION4.43%44 402
