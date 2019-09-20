Log in
TROILUS GOLD CORP

(TLG)
Troilus Welcomes Jamie Horvat to its Board of Directors

09/20/2019

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jamie Horvat to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented, “I am pleased to welcome Mr. Horvat to our Board. With two decades of experience in asset management, Mr. Horvat has extensive knowledge of global capital markets. His network of professional relationships will help us to identify new investors and increase Troilus’s name recognition beyond the Canadian market. His years evaluating companies in the resource sector for investment will help us to refine our value proposition and focus on delivering meaningful returns to investors.”

Mr. Horvat is a Senior Executive who has had a highly successful, twenty-year career in asset management with extensive experience within the North American and Global marketplace. His mandates have included resources and precious metals, all-cap and small-cap, hedge funds and alternative investments. In addition, Jamie has managed various institutional mandates for clients based in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. Mr. Horvat brings extensive capital markets expertise including financial analysis, capital budgeting, stakeholder engagement, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) acumen. Throughout his career Jamie has been acknowledged for his achievements, winning numerous awards for his investment performance. Jamie holds an MSc Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science, a B. Com (Hons) from McMaster University and a Mechanical Engineering Technology Diploma from Mohawk College.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 16,000-hectare Troilus property is located northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

For more information:

Spyros Karellas
Director, Global Communications
+1 (416) 433-5696
spyros.karellas@troilusgold.com

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forward‑looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward‑looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding, the impact of the appointment on the Company and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals. Generally, forward‑looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward‑looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Troilus to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward‑looking information, including but not limited to: there being no assurance that the exploration program will result in expanded mineral resources; ;risks and uncertainties inherent to mineral resource estimates; receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; environmental and other risks of the mining industry, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties discussed in the Technical Report and other continuous disclosure documents of the Company available under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Although Troilus has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward‑looking information. Pitchblack and Troilus do not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

