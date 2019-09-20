Troilus Welcomes Jamie Horvat to its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQB: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jamie Horvat to its board of directors, effective immediately.



Justin Reid, CEO of Troilus, commented, “I am pleased to welcome Mr. Horvat to our Board. With two decades of experience in asset management, Mr. Horvat has extensive knowledge of global capital markets. His network of professional relationships will help us to identify new investors and increase Troilus’s name recognition beyond the Canadian market. His years evaluating companies in the resource sector for investment will help us to refine our value proposition and focus on delivering meaningful returns to investors.”

Mr. Horvat is a Senior Executive who has had a highly successful, twenty-year career in asset management with extensive experience within the North American and Global marketplace. His mandates have included resources and precious metals, all-cap and small-cap, hedge funds and alternative investments. In addition, Jamie has managed various institutional mandates for clients based in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and North America. Mr. Horvat brings extensive capital markets expertise including financial analysis, capital budgeting, stakeholder engagement, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) acumen. Throughout his career Jamie has been acknowledged for his achievements, winning numerous awards for his investment performance. Jamie holds an MSc Finance from the London School of Economics and Political Science, a B. Com (Hons) from McMaster University and a Mechanical Engineering Technology Diploma from Mohawk College.

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus is a Toronto-based, Quebec focused, advanced stage exploration and early-development company focused on the mineral expansion and potential mine re-start of the former gold and copper Troilus mine. The 16,000-hectare Troilus property is located northeast of the Val-d’Or district, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. From 1996 to 2010, Inmet Mining Corporation operated the Troilus project as an open pit mine, producing more than 2,000,000 ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper.

