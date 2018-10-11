Tronics Microsystems Sa : TRONICS ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE PROMOTIONS

Dr. Antoine Filipe new Chief Technology Officer

Vincent Gaff to head Corporate Marketing, Sales and Business Development activities

Founder & CTO Dr. Stephane Renard will now serve as active technical advisor

Grenoble, France – October 11, 2018 Tronics, a TDK Group Company that designs and manufactures innovative nano and microsystems, announces changes to the company's executive team. Effective October 15, 2018, Dr. Antoine Filipe will serve as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), succeeding Tronics founder and current CTO, Dr. Stephane Renard, while still driving the operations of Tronics' high performance inertial products division. Furthermore, Vincent Gaff will step up to lead Tronics' Corporate Marketing, Sales and Business Development activities for high performance standard MEMS inertial sensors, in addition to the foundry activities he will still be managing.

Dr. Stephane Renard, who has served as CTO since 1997, is retiring. He will continue to serve Tronics as an active technical advisor with his tremendous expertise in MEMS and years of experience in R&D, ensuring technology intelligence, patent follow-up and various other IP-related tasks for the company.

“Stephane has played a critical role in raising Tronics' leadership in the MEMS industry, including a successful IPO and its acquisition by TDK subsidiary EPCOS AG. His achievements for more than twenty years have significantly contributed to our technology and IP expertise, as well as our adaptiveness to key changes in our history,” said Julien Bon, Chief Executive Officer of Tronics. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with Stephane in strengthening our synergies within the TDK Group and the MEMS ecosystem, and I warmly thank him for all he has done to bring us to where we stand today,” he added.

Dr. Antoine Filipe, Director High-Performance Inertial Products, succeeds Dr. Renard as CTO. He will continue to drive the operations of the Business Unit he has been managing for more than 10 years. With close to 20 years of experience in semiconductors and sensors, he will be in charge of supporting Tronics' product and technology roadmap, by building strong and sustainable synergies within TDK Corporation. Prior to working at Tronics, Dr. Filipe was CEO of Spintron, a design company of semiconductors & Magnetic Random Access Memories (MRAM). He also worked for Thales and STMicroelectronics, where he held various management positions. Dr. Filipe holds a Master of Science from Ecole Polytechnique (France) and a Ph.D. in Solid State Physics from University Paris XI.

Vincent Gaff, Director Microsystems Solutions, will now serve as Director Marketing, Sales and Business Development in addition to his role within the Foundry services Business Unit that he heads. Gaff will be responsible for commercial and customer strategy related to current and future standard products roadmap, as well as for the company's MEMS Foundry activities. He will also be in charge of maximizing Tronics' business opportunities in the field of MEMS inertial sensors, in close collaboration with TDK Corporation. Prior to joining Tronics in 1999, Gaff was Marketing Engineer at CEA-Leti. He graduated with a Master Degree in Technology Management from Ecole Centrale Paris and a Master Degree in Technology and B2B Sales & Marketing from ESTA Belfort (France).

-----

About Tronics Microsystems

Tronics Microsystems is a division of TDK's Temperature & Pressure Sensors Business Group and a recognized technological leader in the sector of nano- and microsystems. Addressing high-growth markets relying on increasing miniaturization of electronic devices, the company provides custom and standard products especially to the industrial, aeronautics, security, and medical markets. Founded in 1997, Tronics is located in Crolles, near Grenoble (France) and in Dallas, Texas (United States), and has around 100 employees, most of them engineers and scientists. Following a tender offer ending January 2017, TDK Electronics AG (formerly EPCOS AG) now holds 74 percent of Tronics' shares.

* ISIN code: FR0004175099 ALTRO

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components, such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2018, TDK posted total sales of USD 12 billion and employed about 103,000 people worldwide.

